Review: ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast' special is sparkly, boring nostalgia
The great Coco Chanel famously said that before you leave the house, you should look at your outfit in the mirror and take off at least one thing. If only ABC would have remembered that when producing its latest televised musical. "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" (Thursday, 8...
Carly Rae Jepsen talks 'Surrender My Heart,' going viral on TikTok after 'Call Me Maybe'
Carly Rae Jepsen has always been a theater kid at heart. Since her 2012 breakout song "Call Me Maybe," which spent nine consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, she has starred in a Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" and played beauty school dropout Frenchy in Fox's 2016 "Grease Live!" special.
