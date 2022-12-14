Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
'Grinches' accused of trying to steal Christmas in custody, officials say
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Local law enforcement officials say two women accused of breaking and entering, and 'trying to steal Christmas' are in custody. On Dec. 7, the Transylvania County Sherriff's Office shared a video showing what appeared to be a woman attempting to steal an inflatable snowman off of someone's porch.
WLOS.com
Man arrested again after police discover he threatened victims of August shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department arrested a man Thursday, Dec. 15, for threatening the victims in an August shooting for which he was arrested and charged. Jason Edward Taylor, age 29, was charged in August for a shooting on Deaverview Road. Police said on Aug. 14, 2022,...
Mother, step-father charged for failure to report missing 11 y/o Cornelius girl
The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.
FOX Carolina
Deputies seize 16K fentanyl pills from home in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the Rutherford County “VICE” unit went to a home in the Bostic and Sunshine area to seize approximately 16,500 pills, which weighs 3.6 pounds, and 84.6 grams of pure fentanyl powder. The drugs have a street value of $181,000.
WYFF4.com
Shoplifting call at Pickens County business leads to arrest of employee, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — An employee at a Pickens County convenience store admitted to stealing food and lottery tickets from the business and also had enough meth to be charged with intent to distribute, according to authorities. Deputies said they were called to the County Mart on Farrs Bridge Road...
Gaston County expedites low-level cases to get jail inmates home for the holidays
GASTONIA, N.C. — Christmas came early for some families in Gaston County. Those who were close to probation were released from jail early so they could go home for the holidays. The judge told Channel 9 that it was all about second chances. Officials said the people who are...
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
qcnews.com
Gaston County PD: Man had guns, drugs in house
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police picked up a Belmont man on gun and drug charges Wednesday. Gaston County Police Departments Special Investigations Unit agents and Belmont Police Department said they got a warrant and served it on Kirby Faulkner of 409 Stowe Road. BE...
WYFF4.com
Asheville man who ran from officers found in tree with gun, ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man who ran from Asheville police was found in a tree with a ghost gun, a 30-round extended magazine and drugs, according to Asheville police. Police said they were conducting crime prevention near West Asheville on Monday afternoon when they approached a man who ran.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
FOX Carolina
Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon. Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.
thestokesnews.com
Deputy cut loose after DWI charge
A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
WLOS.com
11 Asheville police officers sworn in during Friday ceremony
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eleven new Asheville police officers are ready to start patrolling city streets. They were sworn in Friday during a ceremony at the Buncombe County Emergency Services Training Facility in Woodfin. The new officers spent the last 16 weeks in the state's Basic Law Enforcement Training...
FOX Carolina
1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
860wacb.com
Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties
Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
wnctimes.com
APD Investigating 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞
Asheville -- December 15, 2022: Officers from the Asheville Police Department's Patrol Division are still looking into a tragic car crash that happened in South Asheville. Approximately 9:53 on December 11, 2018, APD Patrol Officers responded to a crash involving many vehicles and injuries in the 3900 block of Sweeten Creek Road. A 2020 Dodge Ram truck heading south on Sweeten Creek Road veered left of center and collided head-on with a 2011 Mercury passenger van, according to preliminary inquiry.
qcnews.com
Boiling Springs PD: Town employee died in one-car wreck Tuesday
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A town employee died Thursday in a one-car wreck in Boiling Springs. The Boiling Springs Police and Fire departments responded to a wreck on Casey Martin Drive around 1:30 p.m. They found Town of Boiling Springs employee Jerry Hensley dead at the Gardner-Webb University scene.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man Arrested Tuesday In Bethlehem
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 27-year old Brandon Lee Goins Tuesday morning in Bethlehem. Goins is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and damage to personal property. As of earlier today, he remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $20,000. A December 19th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
Comments / 3