Rutherford County, NC

FOX Carolina

Deputies seize 16K fentanyl pills from home in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the Rutherford County “VICE” unit went to a home in the Bostic and Sunshine area to seize approximately 16,500 pills, which weighs 3.6 pounds, and 84.6 grams of pure fentanyl powder. The drugs have a street value of $181,000.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County PD: Man had guns, drugs in house

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police picked up a Belmont man on gun and drug charges Wednesday. Gaston County Police Departments Special Investigations Unit agents and Belmont Police Department said they got a warrant and served it on Kirby Faulkner of 409 Stowe Road. BE...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon. Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Deputy cut loose after DWI charge

A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

11 Asheville police officers sworn in during Friday ceremony

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eleven new Asheville police officers are ready to start patrolling city streets. They were sworn in Friday during a ceremony at the Buncombe County Emergency Services Training Facility in Woodfin. The new officers spent the last 16 weeks in the state's Basic Law Enforcement Training...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
860wacb.com

Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties

Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
wnctimes.com

APD Investigating 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞

Asheville -- December 15, 2022: Officers from the Asheville Police Department's Patrol Division are still looking into a tragic car crash that happened in South Asheville. Approximately 9:53 on December 11, 2018, APD Patrol Officers responded to a crash involving many vehicles and injuries in the 3900 block of Sweeten Creek Road. A 2020 Dodge Ram truck heading south on Sweeten Creek Road veered left of center and collided head-on with a 2011 Mercury passenger van, according to preliminary inquiry.
ASHEVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Boiling Springs PD: Town employee died in one-car wreck Tuesday

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A town employee died Thursday in a one-car wreck in Boiling Springs. The Boiling Springs Police and Fire departments responded to a wreck on Casey Martin Drive around 1:30 p.m. They found Town of Boiling Springs employee Jerry Hensley dead at the Gardner-Webb University scene.
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man Arrested Tuesday In Bethlehem

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 27-year old Brandon Lee Goins Tuesday morning in Bethlehem. Goins is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and damage to personal property. As of earlier today, he remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $20,000. A December 19th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

