What to watch when Seahawks take on 49ers in Week 15 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction

Yakima Herald Republic
Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ loss to the rival 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers rode the right arm of rookie QB Brock Purdy to secure the NFC West division title with a 21-13 victory over the Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, pushing Seattle further out of the NFC playoff picture. The 49ers (10-4) have won seven in a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ Week 15 loss to the 49ers
Maybe, if not for what the 49ers surely think was a dubious roughing penalty that negated a pick-six, it could have been a rout for San Francisco. And maybe, the Seahawks would think, if a fumble hadn’t turned into a touchdown right before halftime, they could have put even more drama into things at the end.
Yakima Herald Republic
Four Downs with Bob Condotta and Adam Jude: Answering 4 questions after Seahawks’ loss to 49ers
A week ago, the Seahawks were full of hope that today they’d be 9-5 this season, tied for the lead in the NFC West, if not ahead, with control of their destiny for both a playoff spot and the division title. Now, after two losses in five days, they...
Yakima Herald Republic
Rookie QB Brock Purdy, George Kittle stump Seahawks for key touchdowns
San Francisco tight end George Kittle ran to the far corner of the south end zone to celebrate his second walk-in touchdown of the game early in the third quarter, punctuating the moment with an emphatic spike of the football. A few yards away, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and outside...
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:27 p.m. EST
Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history by erasing a 33-point deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime. Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in OT gave the Vikings the victory and clinched the NFC North division for them in their typical dramatic fashion. The Vikings are 11-3. They're the third team in NFL history with 10 wins of eight points or fewer. The previous league record rally was Buffalo in the 1992 playoffs. The Bills trailed 35-3 and beat the Houston Oilers 41-38.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks can still make playoffs, but they don’t play like they deserve to
The playoffs remain a slender mathematical possibility for the Seahawks, but that has become a false idol for a team that recedes farther and farther each week. Here’s the harsh reality: The Seahawks simply aren’t good enough right now for that conversation. On Thursday, under circumstances that once...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett likely to have surgery after breaking finger in loss to 49ers
Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his right index finger and is expected to miss multiple weeks, coach Pete Carroll announced. Carroll said Lockett’s stated goal is to return in two weeks, but the timeline isn’t entirely clear. The Seahawks medical staff was still evaluating treatment options with Lockett, and surgery is a definite possibility, Carroll added.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett to have surgery on broken left hand
Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett will have surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand, coach Pete Carroll confirmed Friday. Carroll said the surgery could allow Lockett to come back soon, intimating he might miss only Seattle’s next game Dec. 24 at Kansas City. “Very optimistic review this...
Yakima Herald Republic
Kraken have plenty to fix, but anything can happen if they reach the playoffs
You're watching the Seahawks' stock drop at terminal velocity and are scrambling to latch onto another local team. You're intrigued by the second-year stick-and-puck squad, but can't help but note that the Kraken finished with the NHL's third-worst record in their inaugural season. Sure, they are currently 16-10-3 and in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Morning Briefing: Dec. 18, 2022
Taeshaun Lyons — a 6-foot-3, 165-pound wide receiver from Hayward, Calif. — announced a verbal commitment to Washington Friday, five days prior to early signing day. A Tennyson High School standout, Lyons is ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 18 player in the state of California and the No. 30 wide receiver in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He chose the Huskies over offers from Notre Dame, Miami, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, Michigan State, Oregon State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington State and more.
