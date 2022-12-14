Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Stephen Miller-led group emerges as top legal foe of Biden initiatives
A conservative legal group led by former top Trump aide Stephen Miller has emerged as a frequent opponent to several Biden administration initiatives by mounting court challenges, succeeding in blocking policies they say are examples of reverse discrimination.
President Biden to appoint former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland
President Biden will appoint former Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III – a grandson of former senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — to be the next U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. The position will focus on economic development and not the thorny negotiations involving the Northern Ireland Protocol. That protocol is meant to deal with maintaining an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland as promised under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement but has been complicated by Britain's exit from the European Union.
Former Twitter employee sentenced to prison for sharing confidential info with Saudis
A former Twitter employee was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison this week for providing confidential data about users to Saudi Arabian officials.
US News and World Report
Chinese Capital Beijing Reports First COVID Deaths Since Policy Easing
BEIJING (Reuters) - Two former Chinese state media journalists have died in the capital Beijing in recent days due to COVID-19, local media reported on Friday, among the first reported fatalities since most epidemic control policies were removed on Dec. 7. Yang Lianghua, a former People's Daily reporter, died on...
CNBC
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
US News and World Report
Qatar Reiterates Denial That Its Government Involved in EU Corruption Case
DOHA (Reuters) -Qatar reiterated on Sunday that the country denies any involvement in a corruption case being investigated by Belgian authorities involving people linked to the European Parliament. Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and...
US News and World Report
Developer China South City Sells 70% Stake in Xian Projects for $717 Million
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese logistics and commercial developer China South City Holdings Limited said it had agreed to sell a nearly 70% shareholding in a business that holds its projects in the central city of Xian to a state-owned shareholder for 5 billion yuan ($717 million). The developer said...
Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved
Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world's nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts. The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up...
US News and World Report
German Union Warns Amazon of Rolling Pre-Christmas Strikes
BERLIN (Reuters) -German union Verdi on Sunday urged workers at Amazon warehouses across the country to support rolling strikes in coming days in a protest over pay, aimed at maximising disruption to the online retailer's pre-Christmas business. The union said that, in response to pay hikes that had lagged inflation,...
US News and World Report
Biden Plans to Elevate Cindy McCain as Executive Director of WFP Axios
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is working to elevate Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, as the executive director of World Food Program, Axios reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter. Cindy McCain is currently serving as the U.S. ambassador to the United...
German official dedicates legal win against Twitter to Fauci
BERLIN — (AP) — A German official who won a defamation case against Twitter this week dedicated his legal victory to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert targeted by the microblogging site's new owner, Elon Musk. A Frankfurt regional court ruled Wednesday that Twitter has...
US News and World Report
Britain Is 'Resolute' on Nurses' Pay, Senior Minister Says
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is "resolute" it will not budge on nurses' pay, senior minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday, ahead of a planned second nationwide walkout by the profession over an average pay offer of 4% while inflation runs at more than 10%. An estimated 10,000 nurses...
2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil
CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.
Biden Administration Calls for Crackdown on Misleading Medicare Ads
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Medicare Advantage ads that are confusing or misleading could be banned under a new rule that was proposed Wednesday by the Biden administration to protect seniors. Nearly half of all seniors or people with disabilities who are enrolled in the Medicare program through...
A $1.6 billion lawsuit alleges Facebook's inaction fueled violence in Ethiopia
One of the plaintiffs says he contacted Facebook several times about posts threatening violence against his father, who was murdered by members of a militant group.
NBCUniversal Ad Sales President Laura Molen Stepping Down
Laura Molen, the president of advertising sales at NBCUniversal, has decided to leave the company. Molen shared her decision in a memo to staff Friday morning.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney+ Advertising-Supported Tier Launches With New Bundles, 100 Launch SponsorsFox Network Entertainment Now a "Small and Reducing" Part of Portfolio, CFO SaysNBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 18M Subscribers “This was not an easy decision for me to make – yet, once decided, one I am extremely confident (and excited) about,” Molen wrote. “These past few years have been full of enormous changes for all of us, both personally and professionally. While I love NBCUniversal and this team, it is time...
POLITICO
‘The votes weren’t there’ for Sanders’ Yemen resolution
Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.) didn’t withdraw his Yemen War Powers Resolution Tuesday night just because of guarantees from the White House. He simply didn’t have the votes, lawmakers, congressional aides and activists supportive of the measure told NatSec Daily. In a statement explaining his decision, Sanders said, “the...
‘We have a long way to go’: can the UK hit its ambitious 30% rewilding targets?
Britain is a vocal supporter of the global bid to return 30% of land to nature, but its record is dismal. Can it make up lost ground in time?
TechCrunch
6 investors discuss why AI is more than just a buzzword in biotech
“Most of the companies we have seen have an AI component to support the discovery or development processes,” Francisco Dopazo, a general partner at Humboldt Fund told TechCrunch recently. But despite becoming quite the buzzword, AI’s apparent ubiquity in biotech isn’t actually driving deal flow or higher valuations. So...
