New York State

CBS News

President Biden to appoint former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland

President Biden will appoint former Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III – a grandson of former senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — to be the next U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. The position will focus on economic development and not the thorny negotiations involving the Northern Ireland Protocol. That protocol is meant to deal with maintaining an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland as promised under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement but has been complicated by Britain's exit from the European Union.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

Chinese Capital Beijing Reports First COVID Deaths Since Policy Easing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Two former Chinese state media journalists have died in the capital Beijing in recent days due to COVID-19, local media reported on Friday, among the first reported fatalities since most epidemic control policies were removed on Dec. 7. Yang Lianghua, a former People's Daily reporter, died on...
US News and World Report

Qatar Reiterates Denial That Its Government Involved in EU Corruption Case

DOHA (Reuters) -Qatar reiterated on Sunday that the country denies any involvement in a corruption case being investigated by Belgian authorities involving people linked to the European Parliament. Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and...
US News and World Report

Developer China South City Sells 70% Stake in Xian Projects for $717 Million

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese logistics and commercial developer China South City Holdings Limited said it had agreed to sell a nearly 70% shareholding in a business that holds its projects in the central city of Xian to a state-owned shareholder for 5 billion yuan ($717 million). The developer said...
Action News Jax

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved

Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world's nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts. The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up...
US News and World Report

German Union Warns Amazon of Rolling Pre-Christmas Strikes

BERLIN (Reuters) -German union Verdi on Sunday urged workers at Amazon warehouses across the country to support rolling strikes in coming days in a protest over pay, aimed at maximising disruption to the online retailer's pre-Christmas business. The union said that, in response to pay hikes that had lagged inflation,...
Action News Jax

German official dedicates legal win against Twitter to Fauci

BERLIN — (AP) — A German official who won a defamation case against Twitter this week dedicated his legal victory to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert targeted by the microblogging site's new owner, Elon Musk. A Frankfurt regional court ruled Wednesday that Twitter has...
US News and World Report

Britain Is 'Resolute' on Nurses' Pay, Senior Minister Says

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is "resolute" it will not budge on nurses' pay, senior minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday, ahead of a planned second nationwide walkout by the profession over an average pay offer of 4% while inflation runs at more than 10%. An estimated 10,000 nurses...
The Associated Press

2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil

CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Ad Sales President Laura Molen Stepping Down

Laura Molen, the president of advertising sales at NBCUniversal, has decided to leave the company. Molen shared her decision in a memo to staff Friday morning.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney+ Advertising-Supported Tier Launches With New Bundles, 100 Launch SponsorsFox Network Entertainment Now a "Small and Reducing" Part of Portfolio, CFO SaysNBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 18M Subscribers “This was not an easy decision for me to make – yet, once decided, one I am extremely confident (and excited) about,” Molen wrote. “These past few years have been full of enormous changes for all of us, both personally and professionally. While I love NBCUniversal and this team, it is time...
POLITICO

‘The votes weren’t there’ for Sanders’ Yemen resolution

Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.) didn’t withdraw his Yemen War Powers Resolution Tuesday night just because of guarantees from the White House. He simply didn’t have the votes, lawmakers, congressional aides and activists supportive of the measure told NatSec Daily. In a statement explaining his decision, Sanders said, “the...
VERMONT STATE
TechCrunch

6 investors discuss why AI is more than just a buzzword in biotech

“Most of the companies we have seen have an AI component to support the discovery or development processes,” Francisco Dopazo, a general partner at Humboldt Fund told TechCrunch recently. But despite becoming quite the buzzword, AI’s apparent ubiquity in biotech isn’t actually driving deal flow or higher valuations. So...

