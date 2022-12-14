ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kalkinemedia.com

Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source

(Reuters) -Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The cryptocurrency mogul was indicted in federal court...
Futurism

SBF and Caroline Ellison Allegedly Had a Secret Groupchat Called “Wirefraud”

Just in case we needed any more reason to believe that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and also-bankrupt FTX-tied hedge fund Alameda Research — which together left a mult-billion dollar hole in investors' bank accounts — were in fact run by a gaggle of egomaniacal children: a report from The Australian Financial Review alleges that disgraced ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison were both in a secret groupchat dubbed "Wirefraud."
New York Post

Pennsylvania woman allegedly embezzled nearly $600K from school for family vacations, IVF treatment

A former school administrator in Pennsylvania embezzled nearly $600,000 from the school where she worked and used the stolen money to purchase family vacations, rental properties and in-vitro fertilization medical treatments, authorities said Wednesday. Katherine Paprocka, 36, was a senior administrator at Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton from July 2020 to December 2021, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said. The school alerted authorities about the possible embezzlement and shared documents that showed funding irregularities, which officials said included regular payments to a crowdfunding platform as well as three other small-business lenders that help organizations that don’t qualify for traditional bank financing. Paprocka’s name was signed...
coingeek.com

Binance to US authorities: Prosecute us and ‘crypto’ will collapse

U.S. authorities are reportedly split on when to file money laundering charges against the Binance digital assets exchange, which is arguing that taking it down could bring down the whole ‘crypto’ house of cards. On Monday, Reuters reported that officials at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) are...
Markets Insider

The auditor of Binance and Crypto.com's reserves has reportedly stopped work with crypto clients in the wake of FTX's collapse

Mazars Group, which has conducted proof-of-reserve audits for cryptocurrency exchange Binance and others, is halting all work for crypto clients, Bloomberg reported Friday. The suspension is taking place because of indications that markets haven't been reassured by "proof-of-reserves" reports. The crypto industry has rushed to conduct proof-of-reserves audits following the...
Reuters

Auditing firm Mazars pauses work for crypto clients

Dec 16 (Reuters) - French auditing firm Mazars said on Friday it has paused all work for clients in the crypto business, reflecting a broader sentiment in the global high-finance industry as companies distance themselves from the beleaguered sector.
TheDailyBeast

New FTX CEO Blasts Bahamas Officials Over Huge Mysterious Transfers

The finger-pointing in the wake of FTX’s implosion is expanding, with the crypto firm’s new CEO John Ray accusing Bahamian authorities on Tuesday of seizing hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto without explanation. Ray said that former FTX execs, including Sam Bankman-Fried, likely aided in this process after the company filed for bankruptcy and its assets were supposed to be frozen. “We’ve repeatedly asked them for clarity about what they’ve been doing. And we’ve been shut down on that,” he alleged of Bahamian officials. Ray also said that Bankman-Fried, in an effort to appease the Bahamian government, allowed local residents to withdraw roughly $100 million of their holdings from FTX while the rest of the world’s assets remained frozen. Bahamian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a press release on Monday, the country’s Securities Commission called out “misstatements” by Ray, insisting that any actions it had taken were lawful, and that seized assets “will be ultimately distributed, to creditors and clients of FTX, wherever they may be located.”
The Atlantic

Sam Bankman-Fried Got What He Wanted

In the hours before Sam Bankman-Fried surrendered to police at his home on the Bahamian island of New Providence, he was still engaged in something like a last-ditch press tour: a final, desperate attempt to make amends after his $32 billion crypto empire unraveled last month. Asked during a Monday-afternoon roundtable on Twitter Spaces whether he thought the prospect of returning to the U.S. might result in his arrest, Bankman-Fried responded with a resounding no. In a sense, he was right—authorities didn’t even need to wait for him to make their move.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Binance Customers Withdraw Over $2 Billion Following Criminal Charges

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recorded a huge amount of withdrawals in the last week and the most withdrawals in one day since June, reports cryptocurrency analytics platform Nansen. The failures of two of the major cryptocurrencies this year–Terra Luna and UST–as well as hedge funds and numerous other crypto...

