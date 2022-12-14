ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT employees have voted in favor of authorizing a strike. According to the Ithaca Voice, Wednesday’s vote had 88 percent of drivers and mechanics saying yes to a potential strike. The vote came months after a labor contract between TCAT and the union representing TCAT drivers ended. Negotiations have continued amid of shortage of drivers and mechanics that has been plaguing the transit company for months.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO