2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 hp in the base GT up to 500 hp in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
Demand For The $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq Is Shaming Mercedes-Benz And Maybach
General Motors has raised high expectations with its plan to launch 30 new all-electric models on the market by 2025. Cadillac is to play a pioneering role in this plan, which is why the first model on the newly developed Ultium platform was the Cadillac Lyriq SUV. However, the first model doesn't necessarily need to be the most in-demand. This role is rather played by the new and exclusive top model Celestiq, which was presented to the public for the first time a few weeks ago. However, it has now been announced that Cadillac's ultra-luxurious sedan is so well received by customers that it will be sold out until mid-2025.
Insane Modified Ford GT Is Now The Fastest Street-Legal Car In The World
Five years ago, Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage and Fast & Loud fame set out to build a car that could achieve 300 mph. It came close... 292.9 mph. Using the same 2006 Ford GT owned and driven by Johnny Bohmer (nicknamed the Badd GT), Rawlings once again sponsored another top-speed run at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility, located in the Kennedy Space Center. This is the same landing strip used by Hennessey to test the Venom F5, and SSC used to set its top speed record with the Tuatara.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Toyota’s First-Ever All-Electric Pickup Truck Is... Not Quite What You'd Expect
The first thing you should understand about Toyota's first all-electric pickup truck is: this ain't your neighbor's Tacoma. Toyota just unveiled the Hilux Revo EV concept in Thailand, and it's a very different sort of truck, built for the rest-of-world markets that differ greatly in how and why they use and buy these pickups. For most countries, pickups are purely commercial vehicles, aimed at farmers, tradespeople, and businesses—they're too large, inefficient, and poorly appointed to be the "do everything" vehicles American trucks are. Imagine a cab-over box truck like an Isuzu NPR—would you drive your family to the movies in one of those?
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
Electric moped maker BREKR unveils belt-drive electric bike with automatic shifting
Dutch-based electric mobility company BREKR has just unveiled it’s newest model, and the first two-wheeler in the company’s line to come with pedals. The BREKR Model F may be classified as an e-bike, but it comes with true moped styling. That certainly fits within BREKR’s DNA, as the...
Watch Johnny Bohmer Hit 310 MPH In His Ford GT Before He Breaks That Record, Too
In 2012, Johnny Bohmer took his 2006 Ford GT all the way to 283 mph at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility, setting Guinness’ record for the fastest standing mile in a street legal car. He beat that record in 2017, reaching 292 mph. But he wasn’t satisfied. From the beginning, all the way back to when he purchased the car new, he had his eyes set on the big 300. He’s now smashed that milestone, and then some.
Elon Musk, Tesla Dive Into Lucrative New Industry
Tesla and Elon Musk have just taken a big step in their ambition to turn the car into a living room on four wheels. This vision aims to make the occupants of a vehicle simple passengers, who can occupy themselves with something other than watching the road during their journey. The vehicle would be autonomous, in other words it would drive itself and the passengers would go about their business, whether professional or recreational.
Two-Tone Mansory Bentley Looks Like the Official Car of the Pittsburgh Steelers
German tuner Mansory has whipped up another bizarre automotive creation, this time modifying a Bentley Continental GTC with an outlandish two-tone paint job. The black-and-yellow paint isn’t symmetrical, with the yellow taking over more of the exterior bodywork before spreading to the quilted leather cabin. The engine has been...
Common Mistake Ford Truck Owners Make Upgrading Their Engine
Discover now a common mistake many truck owners make when upgrading their engine with one example involving an aftermarket part and the brands that are often at fault. When upgrading an older truck engine, it is common to succumb to the temptation of randomly replacing old parts without thinking about whether or not this is a good practice (or even necessary) for every part replaced. It seems to make common sense since you know that the parts are old and that there are expected lifespans to all components. However, what you decide to replace that original part with can lead to problems afterward that could have been easily avoided by hanging onto that older part.
Futuristic Mercedes-Benz Electric Car Has ‘Jellyfish’ Joystick
Mercedes-Benz has revealed a concept car in partnership with James Cameron’s new movie, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and it’s about as futuristic as they come. The Vision AVTR can drive sideways, is operated by a “jellyfish” joystick, and has a control panel controlled by the driver’s hand gestures and breathing.
2024 Ford Mustang horsepower numbers are in
Ford unveiled a redesigned 2024 Mustang in September, though at the time the automaker didn't confirm any horsepower figures. The wait is finally over as Ford on Thursday published the figures, and they're higher across the board. The range starts off with the 2024 Mustang Ecoboost, with a 2.3-liter turbo-4...
Ford Tries to Ruin F-150 Lightning
Ford has done its best to undermine F-150 Lightning sales, showing how badly the electric vehicle part of the company is managed.
Rimac Is Developing a ‘Bonkers’ New Engine for Bugatti That It’ll Reveal Next Year
BugattiRimac may be known for its electric hypercars, but its founder understands why people would want something else. That's why he says there's a hybrid Bugatti hypercar on the way.
These Are the 2 Fastest SUVs According to TopSpeed
We are living in the era of fast SUVs. Find out which two models offer the highest top speed. The post These Are the 2 Fastest SUVs According to TopSpeed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
An Electric Toyota Hilux Is Coming, Highlighting The Need For Compact Electric Trucks In The U.S.
The U.S. now has its share of compact and midsized pickups, but the Toyota Hilux is a very popular midsize truck that doesn't come stateside. It is sold everywhere else in the world where the Tacoma doesn't exist. There's even a GR Sport model with upgraded suspension and more road-biased styling. As with every automaker out there, Toyota is also working to electrify their vehicles, even if a multi-solution approach that also involves hydrogen is still their belief for a carbon-neutral future. Now, Toyota has debuted an electric Hilux, and it shows the U.S. is still want for a compact electric truck.
Maker of Flying Electric ‘Cars’ Prepares for Take Off
Lilium secures more funding as it prepares for small-volume manufacture of its eVTOL craft in 2023, set to compete with helicopters. The startup's design, unlike several other eVTOL startups, relies on a series of small jet engines to achieve vertical lift, called Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT), before transitioning to horizontal flight.
