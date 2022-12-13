ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump

Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 hp in the base GT up to 500 hp in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
Top Speed

Demand For The $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq Is Shaming Mercedes-Benz And Maybach

General Motors has raised high expectations with its plan to launch 30 new all-electric models on the market by 2025. Cadillac is to play a pioneering role in this plan, which is why the first model on the newly developed Ultium platform was the Cadillac Lyriq SUV. However, the first model doesn't necessarily need to be the most in-demand. This role is rather played by the new and exclusive top model Celestiq, which was presented to the public for the first time a few weeks ago. However, it has now been announced that Cadillac's ultra-luxurious sedan is so well received by customers that it will be sold out until mid-2025.
MICHIGAN STATE
CarBuzz.com

Insane Modified Ford GT Is Now The Fastest Street-Legal Car In The World

Five years ago, Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage and Fast & Loud fame set out to build a car that could achieve 300 mph. It came close... 292.9 mph. Using the same 2006 Ford GT owned and driven by Johnny Bohmer (nicknamed the Badd GT), Rawlings once again sponsored another top-speed run at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility, located in the Kennedy Space Center. This is the same landing strip used by Hennessey to test the Venom F5, and SSC used to set its top speed record with the Tuatara.
MotorTrend Magazine

Toyota’s First-Ever All-Electric Pickup Truck Is... Not Quite What You'd Expect

The first thing you should understand about Toyota's first all-electric pickup truck is: this ain't your neighbor's Tacoma. Toyota just unveiled the Hilux Revo EV concept in Thailand, and it's a very different sort of truck, built for the rest-of-world markets that differ greatly in how and why they use and buy these pickups. For most countries, pickups are purely commercial vehicles, aimed at farmers, tradespeople, and businesses—they're too large, inefficient, and poorly appointed to be the "do everything" vehicles American trucks are. Imagine a cab-over box truck like an Isuzu NPR—would you drive your family to the movies in one of those?
nextbigfuture.com

Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi

I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

Watch Johnny Bohmer Hit 310 MPH In His Ford GT Before He Breaks That Record, Too

In 2012, Johnny Bohmer took his 2006 Ford GT all the way to 283 mph at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility, setting Guinness’ record for the fastest standing mile in a street legal car. He beat that record in 2017, reaching 292 mph. But he wasn’t satisfied. From the beginning, all the way back to when he purchased the car new, he had his eyes set on the big 300. He’s now smashed that milestone, and then some.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk, Tesla Dive Into Lucrative New Industry

Tesla and Elon Musk have just taken a big step in their ambition to turn the car into a living room on four wheels. This vision aims to make the occupants of a vehicle simple passengers, who can occupy themselves with something other than watching the road during their journey. The vehicle would be autonomous, in other words it would drive itself and the passengers would go about their business, whether professional or recreational.
CAR AND DRIVER

Two-Tone Mansory Bentley Looks Like the Official Car of the Pittsburgh Steelers

German tuner Mansory has whipped up another bizarre automotive creation, this time modifying a Bentley Continental GTC with an outlandish two-tone paint job. The black-and-yellow paint isn’t symmetrical, with the yellow taking over more of the exterior bodywork before spreading to the quilted leather cabin. The engine has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
torquenews.com

Common Mistake Ford Truck Owners Make Upgrading Their Engine

Discover now a common mistake many truck owners make when upgrading their engine with one example involving an aftermarket part and the brands that are often at fault. When upgrading an older truck engine, it is common to succumb to the temptation of randomly replacing old parts without thinking about whether or not this is a good practice (or even necessary) for every part replaced. It seems to make common sense since you know that the parts are old and that there are expected lifespans to all components. However, what you decide to replace that original part with can lead to problems afterward that could have been easily avoided by hanging onto that older part.
iheart.com

Futuristic Mercedes-Benz Electric Car Has ‘Jellyfish’ Joystick

Mercedes-Benz has revealed a concept car in partnership with James Cameron’s new movie, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and it’s about as futuristic as they come. The Vision AVTR can drive sideways, is operated by a “jellyfish” joystick, and has a control panel controlled by the driver’s hand gestures and breathing.
MotorAuthority

2024 Ford Mustang horsepower numbers are in

Ford unveiled a redesigned 2024 Mustang in September, though at the time the automaker didn't confirm any horsepower figures. The wait is finally over as Ford on Thursday published the figures, and they're higher across the board. The range starts off with the 2024 Mustang Ecoboost, with a 2.3-liter turbo-4...
Top Speed

An Electric Toyota Hilux Is Coming, Highlighting The Need For Compact Electric Trucks In The U.S.

The U.S. now has its share of compact and midsized pickups, but the Toyota Hilux is a very popular midsize truck that doesn't come stateside. It is sold everywhere else in the world where the Tacoma doesn't exist. There's even a GR Sport model with upgraded suspension and more road-biased styling. As with every automaker out there, Toyota is also working to electrify their vehicles, even if a multi-solution approach that also involves hydrogen is still their belief for a carbon-neutral future. Now, Toyota has debuted an electric Hilux, and it shows the U.S. is still want for a compact electric truck.
Autoweek.com

Maker of Flying Electric ‘Cars’ Prepares for Take Off

Lilium secures more funding as it prepares for small-volume manufacture of its eVTOL craft in 2023, set to compete with helicopters. The startup's design, unlike several other eVTOL startups, relies on a series of small jet engines to achieve vertical lift, called Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT), before transitioning to horizontal flight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy