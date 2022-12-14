Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs win third straight with 53-48 victory over Utah Valley
FRESNO, Calif. – After a week off for finals, Fresno State won its third straight game, and holding its second consecutive opponent below 50 points, defeating Utah Valley 53-48 on Saturday afternoon at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs saw three players finish in double figures, led by a...
RB Cameron Skattebo, Big Sky Player of the Year, transferring to ASU
Cameron Skattebo, the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year for Sacramento State this season, committed to Arizona State while on a recruiting visit in Tempe Saturday. Skattebo finished seventh in FCS in rushing in 2022 with 1,373 yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries in 13 games as a sophomore this season. He averaged 105.6 rushing yards per game and 7.0 yards per carry for a 12-1 team that lost in the quarterbacks to seventh-ranked Incarnate Word.
Former Sacramento State RB Cameron Skattebo joins ASU football incoming transfers
The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Arizona State football team is receiving commitments via the transfer portal. While ASU is losing several key players to the portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head coach — the Sun Devils are also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.
WSU's Jake Dickert after LA Bowl loss: 'It isn't about one outcome'
JAKE DICKERT WANTED to make it clear after Washington State's 29-6 loss to Fresno State in the LA Bowl the season was not defined by the outcome of one game. WSU went 7-6 in 2022 and made a bowl game for the seventh-straight full season. "It isn't about one outcome,"...
The Red Wave Takes LA as Fresno State defeats Washington State at the Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl
The Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the Washington State Cougars in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
kymkemp.com
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
Turnto10.com
American imprisoned in same penal colony as Brittney Griner tells her story
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — WNBA star Brittney Griner was not alone in leaving Russia, as a California woman joined her escape after spending over a year in a Russian penal colony. Sarah Krivanek was incarcerated in "hell", as she refers to it. Five years ago Krivanek moved to Russia...
The biggest performers coming to Sacramento-area venues in 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With 2022 ending soon, there are multiple concerts and events to look forward to at various venues in the Sacramento region in the next year. 2022 brought several big-name entertainers to Sacramento, including Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Maroon 5, Daddy Yankee, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle. As […]
mix96sac.com
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!
Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
What made a Fresno musical ‘not appropriate’ for first-graders?
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two groups of first-grade students, one from Clovis Unified School District and one from Central Unified School District, walked out of a Children’s Musical Theaterworks (CMT) production of Oliver performed earlier this month by Children’s Musical Theaterworks due to the content of the production. According to Judy Stene, the executive director […]
GV Wire
Watch: Teachers Fear for Their Safety at Fresno Middle School
This week, teachers and a parent described to the Fresno Unified School Board a troubling scenario on a district campus where students are out of control and face no consequences for violence, profane language, and other forms of misbehavior. Leanna Bromley, who is in her first year at Wawona Middle...
Two Fresno families united in tragedy as double killer is punished
A Fresno man got a helping of hatred with a touch of forgiveness as he learned his punishment for killing two men in 2020 and 2021.
GV Wire
Fresno Drag Festival Appearance Part of Proud Boys New National Strategy
It wasn’t happenstance that the Proud Boys protested a drag festival at a Fresno church on Saturday. VICE News reported Wednesday that the far-right, neo-fascist, all-male organization has shifted its street focus to anti-LGBTQ activities. “Since June, the biggest focus for the Proud Boys this year has been anti-LGBTQ...
Why California’s capital city has a freeway sign for a Maryland resort town
There’s a green mileage sign that looks like any other road sign at first glance while driving eastbound on Highway 50. But upon a closer look drivers may notice something peculiar about it.
Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
GV Wire
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
Why 'Tiny Homes' launch in South Sacramento delayed until spring 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's 100 'Tiny Home' sleeping cabins on Florin Road are now projected for a spring 2023 grand opening, according to a county spokesperson. While county officials hoped the Pallet cabins set to serve 125 unhoused residents would open in November, spokesperson Janna Haynes says...
KCRA.com
'Awful': Sacramento neighbors of CHP captain, husband react to their deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the quiet block in Sacramento County where Michael and Julie Harding once lived, neighbors are left stunned and shocked after hearing the news of their deaths. Julie, a captain for the California Highway Patrol, was found dead in her Tennessee home Saturday. Her death happened...
Comments / 0