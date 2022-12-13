ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Gold Has Already Started to Run

For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of December 12: Rates flat

We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. The top rate on nationally available certificates of deposit (CDs) was stagnant in almost every term...
Fox Business

Bonds give recession signals

Signals in the investment-grade corporate bond market suggest a recession, says market expert Adam Kobeiss, who expects continued jobs cuts and bond issuance.
TheStreet

BlackRock Sees Recession Coming, Offers View on Stocks

Experts are divided about whether the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases will cause a recession. Count BlackRock, the world’s biggest money manager, as one institution that thinks it will. We are seeing a new regime “play out in persistent inflation and output volatility, in central banks pushing policy rates...
rigzone.com

Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion

Turkey has discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves valued at an estimated $12 billion, according to an announcement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan revealed the massive find during a cabinet meeting. "We discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves in Gabar Mountain. It is one of the top 10 onshore discoveries in 2022. The reserve value is approximately 12 billion dollars," he said.
moneyweek.com

Unemployment rises as over 50s head back to work

Unemployment rose by 0.1% to 3.7% in the three months to October, according to the latest overview of the UK labour market from the Office for National Statistics. Rising unemployment can be a sign of a recession, which the UK is currently experiencing. But it’s worth noting there was also...
ValueWalk

The Story About Gold And The Fed’s U-Turn

What can happen while investors so stubbornly believe in the Federal Reserve‘s dovish pivot?. “Nah, he’s bluffing” – investors were initially overwhelmed by the irresistible urge to ignore the obvious. It’s been many weeks – months in some cases – since the Fed started not only...
CNBC

Investors bolting from the market after hawkish Fed speech are being too hasty, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors exiting the market after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish speech on Wednesday are acting too rashly. "I have no doubt there will be more people bolting from stocks tomorrow morning, believing they've been given a tremendous opportunity to get out well ahead of when things accelerate to the downside. I think they're being too frantic," he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy