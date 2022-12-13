Read full article on original website
Sell the Rally Now and Grab These 7 ‘Strong Buy’ 5% and Higher 2023 Dividend Winners
The bear market rally has been stunning, but inflation is still high and interest rates are still rising. 24/7 Wall St. reveals five outstanding Buy-rated stocks with at least a 5% dividend that look like incredible year-end bargains.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors
They wonder whether we are in a recession or we are heading towards a recession. What will this sharp slowdown in economic activity look like as companies have started pausing projects and suspending some investments. Their concern can be seen in the feverishness of the financial markets. The equity market...
The Dow fell nearly 300 points on Friday. Why stocks keep tumbling
The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US slid tumbled yet again on Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy.
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
The bond market is calling the Fed's bluff on its planned interest rate hikes next year, and that sets stocks up for gains in 2023, according to Fundstrat
The bond market is calling the Fed's bluff on its planned interest rate hikes for 2023, according to Fundstrat. That's good news for the stock market, as a more dovish Fed would be welcomed by investors. "The bond market called Fed right in 2022 and now says Fed will be...
Market Nosedives as Investors Finally Get the Message
In last week’ s commentary I said “It feels like the S&P 500 (SPY) wants to be bullish, but everyone is extremely anxious… like we’re collectively holding our breath, waiting...
The Fed just made its last rate hike of the year. Here's what it means and what happens next.
Boy it's great to be in your inbox this morning. Phil Rosen here. I had two televisions running yesterday, with France drubbing Morocco on one screen, and Jerome Powell attempting to beat down markets on the other. What happened in the World Cup was fairly straightforward — and the Fed's...
msn.com
Dow ends down over 750 points to book its worst day in three months as recession fears mount
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply lower on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average logging its biggest daily decline in over three months, as investors continued to digest tough talk from the Federal Reserve on inflation that revived concerns about a potential U.S. recession. What happened. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Investors think stagflation—a 1970s style death spiral—is a bigger threat to the U.S. economy than a recession
Nearly half of big money managers don't believe the Fed will be able to stick a soft landing and worry that stagflation will be a bigger risk next year.
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of December 12: Rates flat
We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. The top rate on nationally available certificates of deposit (CDs) was stagnant in almost every term...
Bonds give recession signals
Signals in the investment-grade corporate bond market suggest a recession, says market expert Adam Kobeiss, who expects continued jobs cuts and bond issuance.
After November CPI report, ex-Treasury economist warns of major 'shock' to US economy
A market expert panel weighs in on November's Consumer Price Index coming in cooler than expected, and warned the Federal Reserve is looking in the rearview mirror.
BlackRock Sees Recession Coming, Offers View on Stocks
Experts are divided about whether the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases will cause a recession. Count BlackRock, the world’s biggest money manager, as one institution that thinks it will. We are seeing a new regime “play out in persistent inflation and output volatility, in central banks pushing policy rates...
rigzone.com
Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
Turkey has discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves valued at an estimated $12 billion, according to an announcement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan revealed the massive find during a cabinet meeting. "We discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves in Gabar Mountain. It is one of the top 10 onshore discoveries in 2022. The reserve value is approximately 12 billion dollars," he said.
moneyweek.com
Unemployment rises as over 50s head back to work
Unemployment rose by 0.1% to 3.7% in the three months to October, according to the latest overview of the UK labour market from the Office for National Statistics. Rising unemployment can be a sign of a recession, which the UK is currently experiencing. But it’s worth noting there was also...
ValueWalk
The Story About Gold And The Fed’s U-Turn
What can happen while investors so stubbornly believe in the Federal Reserve‘s dovish pivot?. “Nah, he’s bluffing” – investors were initially overwhelmed by the irresistible urge to ignore the obvious. It’s been many weeks – months in some cases – since the Fed started not only...
CNBC
Investors bolting from the market after hawkish Fed speech are being too hasty, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors exiting the market after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish speech on Wednesday are acting too rashly. "I have no doubt there will be more people bolting from stocks tomorrow morning, believing they've been given a tremendous opportunity to get out well ahead of when things accelerate to the downside. I think they're being too frantic," he said.
