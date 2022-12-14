Read full article on original website
Tillamook Police Early Wake-up Call – Stolen Vehicle Races Through Town, Potentially Armed Suspect Makes Getaway Through Woods, Water
Early this morning December 17th at 5:55 am, the Tillamook Police Department announced on social media that they were currently holding a perimeter around the 800 block of 4th St. At that time, they were actively searchingl, with the assistance of a Lincoln City Police Department K9, for a reported armed suspect who stole a car in Garibaldi.
Women wanted with connection to Oregon murder arrested in Mineral County
Deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women on Sunday that were wanted in connection with an Oregon murder. A 52-year-old man was found dead at a campsite in Oregon’s Tillamook State Forest while a Tillamook deputy was making routine visits to the state forest’s campsites, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy also found the man’s barking dog tied to a nearby tree.
