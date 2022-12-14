ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
auburntigers.com

No. 5 Auburn gymnastics shines at annual Preview Meet

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team enjoyed a successful night in Neville Arena Friday, hosting its annual Preview Meet presented by On To Victory. "I think we did a pretty good job for really a glorified practice," head coach Jeff Graba said. "It's a building process and we know what the expectations for us are. And I think we're capable of them. I really like where we are right now, and I think we were able to push a little bit and get some stuff done tonight."
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Tigers take on Samford Sunday afternoon

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball will play its fifth of six straight home games Sunday when the Tigers play host to Samford. Game time is set for noon CT at Neville Arena. Everybody's favorite Tiger, Aubie Claus, will be making the rounds before and during Sunday's game to...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Tigers prep for Auburn Diving Invitational

AUBURN, Ala. – Just before the holiday break, diving fans get at least one early present as the Auburn Diving Invitational is slated to begin on Saturday, Dec. 17 with Illinois, Tennessee and LSU all making the trek to the Plains. Head diving coach Jeff Shaffer has his squad...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Get To Know: Holland Barnett

It's time to meet the Auburn equestrian freshman class as we bring you Q&As with the newcomers. Up next is Holland Barnett! Holland is a Jumping Seat rider originally from Lexington, Kentucky and is a pre-business major. Q: Why Auburn?. A: "When I first came to Auburn for a campus...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Scott-Grayson's career night keys Auburn's 5th straight win

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn Tigers didn't have AC but they sure had plenty of heat from Honesty Scott-Grayson. Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Aicha Coulibaly, Scott-Grayson scored a career-high 31 points to lead Auburn to a 79-63 victory over North Carolina A&T Thursday at Neville Arena. Scott-Grayson...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Schofill, Valdes recognized in opening Palmer Cup rankings

AUBURN, Ala. – Both Auburn golf programs have a representative in the season's opening round of Palmer Cup rankings as Megan Schofill and Brendan Valdes are tabbed eighth and 19th, on their respective United States leaderboard. The Tigers are one of just four programs to have at least one...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy