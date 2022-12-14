AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team enjoyed a successful night in Neville Arena Friday, hosting its annual Preview Meet presented by On To Victory. "I think we did a pretty good job for really a glorified practice," head coach Jeff Graba said. "It's a building process and we know what the expectations for us are. And I think we're capable of them. I really like where we are right now, and I think we were able to push a little bit and get some stuff done tonight."

