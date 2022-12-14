Read full article on original website
Taiwan to fine Foxconn for unauthorised China investment
TAIPEI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's government said on Saturday it would fine Foxconn (2317.TW), the world's largest contract electronics maker, for an unauthorised investment in a Chinese chip maker even after the Taiwanese firm said it would be selling the stake.
China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started
In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
U.S. Offers Full Backing to India After China Border Clash
The Pentagon said it was watching closely, after both Beijing and New Delhi blamed the other side's troops for triggering a skirmish.
Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force
The Pentagon unveiled the all-new B-21 Raider in December 2022. The aircraft, developed over a seven-year period by defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is part of a broader effort to modernize the U.S. nuclear triad and is the first new bomber in the U.S. fleet in over 30 years. The B-21 Raider was developed ostensibly as […]
Germany approves 10 billion euro F-35 jet deal with U.S
BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Germany got the go-ahead to buy F-35 fighter jets produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) as part of military procurement projects worth 13 billion euros ($13.85 billion), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday.
Aviation startup picks engine designer for supersonic plane
DALLAS (AP) — Aviation startup Boom Technology says it will power supersonic passenger jets with engines designed by a company better known for making small engines used on drones and cruise missiles. Boom said Tuesday that Florida Turbine Technologies, or FTT, will design the engines. The company says the...
Ecuador's trade agreement with China is 'practically closed,' says Lasso
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday that the country is on the verge of closing a free trade agreement with China, a deal that would increase exports and boost employment in the South American country's manufacturing industry.
rigzone.com
Russia's Asian Oil Flows Show Signs of Wobbling
There are tentative signs that key Russian oil exports from a port in Asia are dipping following G-7 sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues. Since Dec. 5, buyers of cargoes from Russia have only been allowed to access industry standard insurance and an array of trade-critical services if they pay $60 a barrel or less. Shipments of from the Asian port of Kozmino are about above $10 above that, meaning they need to make alternative arrangements.
rigzone.com
Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
Turkey has discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves valued at an estimated $12 billion, according to an announcement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan revealed the massive find during a cabinet meeting. "We discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves in Gabar Mountain. It is one of the top 10 onshore discoveries in 2022. The reserve value is approximately 12 billion dollars," he said.
Uzbekistan pushing back against Russia
The United States is not strategically viewing the broader Russian and Chinese spheres of influence.
The Dispute Behind India and China's Border Clash
Beijing has reasons for keeping the border dispute alive, experts say.
Covid cases explode in Beijing leaving city streets empty and daily life disrupted
Empty streets, deserted shopping centers, and residents staying away from one another are the new normal in Beijing -- but not because the city, like many Chinese ones before it, is under a "zero-Covid" lockdown.
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
Air India jumbo order includes 190 Boeing MAX, 30 787s -sources
LONDON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air India is close to a deal to order more than 200 Boeing jets including 190 narrowbody 737 MAX and 30 widebody 787s - part of an historic fleet shake-up roughly split with Boeing’s European rival Airbus, industry sources said on Friday.
torquenews.com
The Step Closer To Making Electric Vehicles Unavoidable: Nuclear Fusion
Great news after 60 years of research: a scientific advance that brings the possibility of having clean, inexhaustible and cheap energy is one step closer, opening the door to a new technological era; nuclear fusion arrives. Although it is still only a small step, it is a fundamental milestone that...
Xi Jinping tied himself to zero-Covid. Now he keeps silent as it falls apart
For nearly three years, China's leader Xi Jinping has staked his political legitimacy and prestige on zero-Covid.
Airbus, Qatar trial to be split as A350 jet row rumbles on
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A $2 billion legal battle between Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways looks set to drag through most of 2023 after a UK court split the case, amid a glimmer of hope that high-level contacts on the sidelines of the World Cup might yield a breakthrough.
India's visa temples attract devotees aspiring to go abroad
Arjun Viswanathan stood on the street, his hands folded, eyes fixed on the idol of the Hindu deity Ganesh.On a humid morning, the information technology professional was waiting outside the temple, the size of a small closet – barely enough room for the lone priest to stand and perform puja or rituals for the beloved elephant-headed deity, believed to be the remover of obstacles.Viswanathan was among about a dozen visitors, most of them there for the same purpose: To offer prayers so their U.S. visa interviews would go smoothly and successfully. Viswanathan came the day before his interview for...
traveltomorrow.com
Fully digitalized hotel opens in Brussels
Berlin-based NUMA Group, Europe’s leading fully digital boutique apartment operator and technology developer, has launched the NUMA brand in the Benelux region, with the opening of a hotel in Brussles. For its launch in Brussels, the group has secured an elegant historic building in a prime location right on...
