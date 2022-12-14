ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

It All Starts With Replacing Bill O’Brien

It was a disappointing season overall for the Alabama Crimson Tide as prior to the season starting, they were projected to go on yet another national championship run. They fell short of expectations, ending the season at No. 5 and missing the College Football Playoff, as they prepare for their Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State on Dec. 31.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Jameson Williams was the NFL’s Fastest WR in Week 14

It has been a long road for Jameson Williams to get back onto the football field, but the former Alabama All-American is off to a great start in his young career. When he caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff in Sunday’s game against the Vikings, Williams quickly reminded everyone how fast he is. He was the fastest wide receiver in week 14 with a top speed of 20.31 MPH on that play. Not bad for a player who suffered an ACL injury 11 months ago.
DETROIT, MI
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Buffalo Bills’ Superstar Saves Americans $10M in Debt! How Did He Do It?

Everyone football fan already knows that Josh Allen is a superstar on the football field. A first round draft pick in the 2018 Draft, Allen has developed into one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks. He finished second in NFL MVP voting two seasons ago, and though he didn't get the same nod in 2021, he still performed extremely well, and has been a main reason why the Bills are regarded among the league's best teams.
BUFFALO, WY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy