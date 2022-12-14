It has been a long road for Jameson Williams to get back onto the football field, but the former Alabama All-American is off to a great start in his young career. When he caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff in Sunday’s game against the Vikings, Williams quickly reminded everyone how fast he is. He was the fastest wide receiver in week 14 with a top speed of 20.31 MPH on that play. Not bad for a player who suffered an ACL injury 11 months ago.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO