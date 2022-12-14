Are Kayla and Seb Together After 'Too Hot to Handle'?

Huge spoilers ahead for season 4 of Too Hot to Handle . In each season of Too Hot to Handle , there's one couple who are guaranteed troublemakers. Season 4 saw LA girl Kayla Richart and Scottish lad Seb Melrose flout Lana's rules as soon as possible, first in separate flirtations before they paired up together. In fact, Kayla was all in on New Jersey resident Nigel before he tried to juggle her with another girl, a messy decision that prompted Kayla to give Seb a chance after the Scot fell in lust at first sight.

By the end of the first five-episode drop, Seb and Kayla showed their strong bond when Seb turned down Flavia...and immediately broke Lana's ultimate rule, having sex in the shower. After the hook-up, the couple were sent to the private suite to test their connection, and surprisingly, they didn't rule-break! (Raise your hand if you were honestly shocked.)

For the second half of the season, Seb and Kayla both stay faithful, with Kayla turning down Shawn to stay with her man. They also manage not to have any more rule breaks following the $50,000 shower, deepening their emotional bond without focusing on the physical. Though the couple became finalists, they didn't walk away with the remaining pot, but they did walk away in an official girlfriend-boyfriend relationship.

So did their relationship last after leaving the Caribbean? Read on to see what we've found on Seb and Kayla's relationship status.

Are Seb and Kayla still together?

As of writing it has been less than 24 hours since the Season 4 finale dropped, so it's too early to tell whether the couple is still together. However, they still follow each other on Instagram, and some light snooping has revealed hints that they may have at least visited each other since the show completed filming. Seb shared pics of himself visiting Kayla's hometown Los Angeles last summer, and Kayla liked one of the posts.

They also both traveled to London this month, joining the rest of the cast for some adventures and social media promo. They reportedly have both shared stories of themselves hanging out with the cast, but nothing with each other. Kayla hasn't posted much with the other cast members on her main feed, but she did film a TikTok response to Seb and Flavia's date, where she lip-syncs to Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine."

Meanwhile, while Seb hasn't posted or commented on his and Kayla's status, he has shared several clips of his boys' time with Creed, Nigel, and Ethan. He's also been hanging out with Flavia, and filmed a TikTok for her account. Creed is also in the clip, which seems to reference the Peru actress' two flirtations on the show, but fans are wondering whether Seb and Flavia could've rekindled their connection after the show. Only the eventual reunion (which is likely coming soon) will tell.