WHEREAS, COLE INVESTMENTS, LLC by that certain Deed of Trust dated December 2, 2020, of record in Book 354, page 920 in the Register’s Office of Decatur County, Tennessee (as modified or amended, the “Deed of Trust”), conveyed to Paul Allen England, Trustee, the Property (as hereinafter defined) to secure the payment of certain indebtedness described in the Deed of Trust (the “Indebtedness”). The Deed of Trust and the Indebtedness secured thereby is presently held and owned by David Cupples and wife, Brigette Cupples (collectively, the “Lender”); and WHEREAS, default has occurred by Grantor’s failure to comply with the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust, and the Indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in the Deed of Trust, and the Indebtedness has not been paid; and WHEREAS, Lender has demanded that the Property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of the Indebtedness and the costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust.

DECATUR COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO