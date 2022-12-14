Read full article on original website
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
The Second Coolest Neighborhood In America Is In Illinois
It's easy to say you live in the best neighborhood ever, but what if we told you one of the coolest was not to far away and located in Illinois? Who knows, you may even live there!. timeout.com got the numbers, and we have the answer. It's time to see...
Adam Kinzinger’s future might not be in Illinois
(WTVO) — Illinois GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger is talking about his future after announcing that he is leaving Congress. The 44-year-old discussed his next moves in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times Friday. He said that he is entertaining a move to TV, but academia, corporate boards or even a return to politics could be […]
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘A good man, among the very best’
Doherty earns MCC’s Firefighter of the Year Award. Many people who deserve awards are modest, sometimes to the point of being surprised and even a bit befuddled when they receive an accolade. Mike Doherty is one of them. The longtime Garfield Ridge resident recalled the day earlier this month...
10 Things You Should Never Say to Someone From Illinois
As an Illinois native, I've heard my fair share of questionable comments from outsiders who may not be fully aware of our state's rich history and culture. Here are 10 things you should never say to someone from Illinois:. "Is Chicago the only city in Illinois?" No, no it is...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures continue into Christmas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for at least another week, possibly two, in the Chicago area. Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 20 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies to continue Sunday. High temperatures will reach 25 degrees. Cold air starts the week, but there will be very cold air to end the week. Windy and cold temperatures are expected heading into Christmas.
CHICAGO READER
Local soul sensation Jo Ann Garrett disappeared from the biz in her 20s
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. Sometimes the Secret History of Chicago Music reads like a novel, with an...
Snow chances increase; blast of arctic air expected Christmas Eve
Light snow continued to dust the area into Saturday Snow cover likely to expand in coming week as polar air settles across much of nation As of midnight Saturday, 44.1% of the continental U.S. was covered by at least 1″ of snow. Much of this past week’s increase resulted from a massive storm system that […]
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
'All I heard was shots': Sister was on phone with little brother when 2 killed outside CPS school
One of the victims' sister described being on the phone with her little brother during his final moments. She heard gunshots nearby and when she ran over, she found the two teens on the ground.
AdWeek
Sally Schulze Leaving WFLD in Chicago
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFLD anchor and reporter Sally Schulze is leaving the Fox owned Chicago station this week. When congratulated on her “new adventure,” Schulze...
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
theshadowleague.com
Who Was Najeeb Echols? | Former Chicago Basketball Legend Passes Away At 39
A Chicago basketball legend has passed away, and the Windy City hoops culture is taking the loss hard. 39-year-old Najeeb Echols died Wednesday in Kansas after suffering a heart attack. The Chicago Sun-Times reported on Echols’ passing, quoting Jason Straight, a longtime friend of Echols, as saying, “I’m just distraught,...
illinois.edu
217 Today: Restoring America’s Wildlife Act could accelerate nationwide conservation efforts
Illinois’ unemployment rate rose by a tenth of a percentage point to 4.7% in November, but the number of non-farm jobs also rose during that period by 17,500. Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment on Thursday. Those looking for a Christmas tree...
Massive storm winding down, could next week bring Chicago its first significant snow?
STORM SYSTEM FORECAST TO EXIT REGION AFTER WEEK-LONG RAMPAGE ACROSS COUNTRY. Wintry side of storm: The system reached the California coast and moved across the Southwest after depositing several feet of snow in the Sierras and bringing flooding rains and hail to central and southern California Sunday into Monday. By Tuesday the storm reorganized east of the Rockies forming an intensifying center over the central High Plains. Blizzard conditions with 60+ mph winds and heavy snow developed from eastern Colorado and Wyoming, across the Dakotas, to the upper Midwest. This raised the nation’s snow cover to a season-high 44% as of Friday morning.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 Counties Reach ‘High' Alert Level, Masks Urged
Two Chicago-area counties have risen to the highest COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. 2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended. Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID...
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
