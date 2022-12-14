SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Two people were arrested after allegedly taking a vehicle at gunpoint at McDonald's near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road just before midnight Friday.Just after getting food inside, the victim and his wife walked outside to their car when they were approached by the suspects who were armed with handguns, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff.Investigation deputies located the car at a nearby liquor store and detained four males, two of which matched the suspect description. Deputies located another vehicle in the same parking lot, that was reported stolen.Keys to the carjacked vehicle nearby were also located, and deputies discovered one of the detained individuals tried to hide it where they found it. That suspect was taken to juvenile hall.The other suspect, an adult male, admitted to stealing the car located in the parking lot and was taken to Main Jail. His identification has not yet been released.Both cars were recovered undamaged, and there were no injuries.

FLORIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO