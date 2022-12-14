Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Stockton homicide
(KTXL) — Police in Stockton arrested a man who is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier that day, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived at the 1200 block of West Oak Street at around 6 p.m. they located an adult male suffering from blunt force trauma. Life-saving measures […]
Couple carjacked at gunpoint outside Sacramento McDonald's
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A husband and wife were carjacked outside a Sacramento McDonald's on Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The couple had left the fast food restaurant near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road Friday night when they were approached by two men, the sheriff's office said. A spokesperson said at least one of them had a gun.
2 arrested in overnight carjacking in Florin area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Two people were arrested after allegedly taking a vehicle at gunpoint at McDonald's near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road just before midnight Friday.Just after getting food inside, the victim and his wife walked outside to their car when they were approached by the suspects who were armed with handguns, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff.Investigation deputies located the car at a nearby liquor store and detained four males, two of which matched the suspect description. Deputies located another vehicle in the same parking lot, that was reported stolen.Keys to the carjacked vehicle nearby were also located, and deputies discovered one of the detained individuals tried to hide it where they found it. That suspect was taken to juvenile hall.The other suspect, an adult male, admitted to stealing the car located in the parking lot and was taken to Main Jail. His identification has not yet been released.Both cars were recovered undamaged, and there were no injuries.
Gridley Police arrest juvenile in fake bomb threat
GRIDLEY, Calif. - At approximately 11:12 a.m., the Gridley Police Department was notified of a possible bomb threat on the Gridley High School campus, the Gridley Police Department said. After an initial evacuation of the students, staff and faculty from the immediate campus, GPD officers, members of the Butte County...
Man accused of killing Yuba-Sutter CHP commander's ex-husband charged with murder
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the death investigation of a CHP commander’s ex-husband has been indicted. Thomas O’Donnell is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 26, 2023, in Cumberland County, Kentucky. He was formally charged with murder by a...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Public intoxication, impersonation, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 14. Troy Adam Walker, 58, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the King Road area of Loomis.
16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
Casino worker allegedly slashed by drunken man
A casino worker was allegedly slashed by a drunken man early Monday morning in Stateline. Sacramento resident Carlos Isaias Marroquin, 44, reportedly slashed the worker three times with a knife before the worker was able to escape. According to the sheriff’s report, two casino workers were sitting in a booth...
Woman pleads not guilty to assaulting peace office, harboring a felon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman pled not guilty on Thursday to assaulting a peace officer and harboring a felon, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The Butte County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Kayla Spoon led deputies on a chase, hitting two unmarked police cars and almost hitting a detective.
Rancho Cordova machete attack suspect to be charged with murder, arraignment delayed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused ofkilling a Rancho Cordova man with a machete will be charged with murder, according to an amended complaint filed by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. The suspected attacker, James Hall, was set to be arraigned on the new charge on Thursday...
Miguel Manzo identified as man killed in crash during San Joaquin Sheriff chase
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in a crash during a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase, Friday. Authorities say Miguel Manzo, 35-years-old of Stockton, was killed after his white sedan crashed near Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue during a Sheriff's Office chase.
Authorities searching for El Dorado County axe-attack suspect
PILOT HILL - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attack Monday that left two people with injuries. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, in the early hours of Monday morning, there was a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane in Pilot Hill. Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and there, they found two victims who had been attacked with an axe. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries, the sheriff's department says. The suspect was already gone when deputies arrived. Through their investigation, deputies say, were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Bruce Oscar Gordon. Gordon is described as dangerous and shouldn't be approached, authorities warn. Anyone with information regarding Gordon's whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (530) 621-6600. Deputies say that the victims and the suspect knew each other.
Video: Officers on horseback chase down robbery suspects in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Officers on horseback helped chase down suspects Friday who were arrested on organized retail theft charges, according to Folsom police. Police released just the end of the video showing the arrest of the suspects at the Folsom Outlets. Authorities said the three men stole more than...
CHP pulls over vehicle, finds 260 pounds of meth; 2 NorCal Mexican nationals charged
SACRAMENTO -- Two Mexican nationals living in Sacramento and Stockton have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a federal prosecutor announced Friday.Felix Ortiz-Plata, 41, of Stockton and Anuar Castaneda Ortiz, 26, of Sacramento were each charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute, along with possession and distribution of methamphetamine.According to a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz conspired with one another to sell methamphetamine to a DEA confidential source. On Dec. 5, California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Castaneda Ortiz's vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded over 260 pounds of crystal methamphetamine packaged in 90 plastic bags in the backseat and trunk of the vehicle, according to court documents cited by Talbert.If convicted, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, although any sentence would be subject to court discretion and federal sentencing guidelines.
Elk Grove police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Police said that this checkpoint will focus on looking for drivers who appear to […]
16-year-old arrested in Stockton for Lodi home invasion, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Stockton on Tuesday in connection with a home invasion robbery earlier in the month in Lodi, according to police. The Lodi Police Department said in a statement that they responded to a call on the 1900 block of Anderson on the morning of Dec. 6 regarding the robbery.
Bicyclist dies after being hit on Highway 99
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A bicyclist on Highway 99 was killed when he was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning.Just after 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to southbound 99 north of the Bruceville Road on-ramp after a driver reported hitting an unknown object causing moderate damage to the front-end and driver side of the vehicle, according to a CHP report.When firefighters arrived on scene, they determined the object was a bicyclist who had been hit and killed, coming to rest in the center median of southbound Highway 99, north of Mack Road.He was identified only as a 64-year-old man of Zanesville, Ohio.The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old Sacramento man, remained on scene and cooperated with the CHP investigation. Alcohol or drugs have been ruled out, according to the report.
Missing Roseville Girl Located Just Days After USPA was Tasked with Locating Her
“Kidnap Recovery Agent of USPA Nationwide Security. Kingsman is the nonprofit wing of USPA.”. Aeris Hammock went missing a few days before USPA Nationwide Security took the case. A media blitz, intelligence agents working around the clock, a former Navy SEAL investigating, and cutting-edge technology brought a positive outcome. Late...
DUI checkpoint being held in central Woodland
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday the Woodland Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in central Woodland from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. While the location of the checkpoint has not been revealed it will be in a place […]
Four men killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were killed in a car crash in Granite Bay on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Office. Officers said that the four occupants in the white Mercedes-Benz died instantly just after 9 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a tree along East Roseville Parkway near […]
