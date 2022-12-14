ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

i100rocks.com

Lewis: Odd-even parking ‘important’ for emergency vehicles

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Odd-even parking remains in effect in Ithaca. Mayor Laura Lewis says it’s important to have clear streets for emergency vehicles. It may take some time before the rule is lifted, even after the storm stops. Lewis adds it’s “better to be safe than sorry.”...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Winter weather closures for Dec. 16

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

Winter Storm Diaz Heading to Tompkins County

UPDATE: The Ithaca City School District will be closed tomorrow, December 16, 2022, due to inclement weather. All school-sponsored after-school and evening activities are also canceled. Alarms of the first winter storm of the season are here as winter storm Diaz has sparked warnings that will be in effect in...
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff: Cortland County Travel Advisory Now Lifted

Cortland County Sheriff Mark E. Helms has lifted the travel advisory for Cortland County. Even though the travel advisory has been lifted, please be careful if you must travel. Original Story:. The Cortland County Sheriff Office has issued a Travel Advisory until further notice for Cortland County. During a travel...
13 WHAM

House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WETM

Ithaca Woman arrested after vehicle theft Thursday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police announced the arrest of an Ithaca woman on Friday following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Thursday. According to Ithaca Police, Amanda Linderberry, 32, was found and arrested around 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, inside the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of N. Plain Street in Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Winter Storm Warning in Effect

**A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR POTTER, TIOGA(PA), TIOGA(NY), TOMPKINS, BRADFORD, CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, STEUBEN AND YATES COUNTIES**. Wintry mix of snow and sleet will develop Thursday morning and transition to snow during the afternoon. The snow will be wet and heavy while being heavy at time. Temperatures will get up to 34 tomorrow and continue to hold in the 30s overnight. Snow is likely Friday morning and will begin to taper off during the afternoon. Total snowfall will range from 5-8" with higher accumulations in the hilltops. Take your time if you are heading out at any point during this storm and stay safe!
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

