i100rocks.com
Lewis: Odd-even parking ‘important’ for emergency vehicles
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Odd-even parking remains in effect in Ithaca. Mayor Laura Lewis says it’s important to have clear streets for emergency vehicles. It may take some time before the rule is lifted, even after the storm stops. Lewis adds it’s “better to be safe than sorry.”...
localsyr.com
Cortland County firefighter diverts plow route to save man from freezing water
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like most snowy mornings, 21-year-old Jonathan Alteri was up around 2:00 a.m. to brave the slick roads in his plow truck. A few hours into clearing driveways, his volunteer fire radio blared. Sliding off a hilly curve, a driver crashed his pick-up truck into a...
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Update: Route 31 in Clay reopened after reported rollover crash
Update: Route 31 is reopened. Clay, N.Y. — Route 31 in Clay is closed Saturday night after a reported rollover crash, according to dispatches. At 10:45 p.m. someone called 911 to report they were rear-ended and then a car was on its roof, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Winter weather closures for Dec. 16
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
More than 50 firefighters respond to large fire in downtown Syracuse high-rise
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large fire Saturday night forced the evacuation of Icon Tower, a high-rise of apartments, offices and retail space in downtown Syracuse. At 7:14 p.m. someone called 911 to report smoke in the building at 344 S. Warren St., Fire Chief Michael Monds said. Firefighters arrived...
Current power outages in the area
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
Broome County Parks, Festival of Lights to remain closed
All Broome County parks will remain closed today for snow removal.
GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
ithaca.com
Winter Storm Diaz Heading to Tompkins County
UPDATE: The Ithaca City School District will be closed tomorrow, December 16, 2022, due to inclement weather. All school-sponsored after-school and evening activities are also canceled. Alarms of the first winter storm of the season are here as winter storm Diaz has sparked warnings that will be in effect in...
Office of Emergency Services on storm
All surrounding counties are under a winter storm warning through tomorrow as Greater Binghamton experiences its first major snow storm of the season.
wxhc.com
Sheriff: Cortland County Travel Advisory Now Lifted
Cortland County Sheriff Mark E. Helms has lifted the travel advisory for Cortland County. Even though the travel advisory has been lifted, please be careful if you must travel. Original Story:. The Cortland County Sheriff Office has issued a Travel Advisory until further notice for Cortland County. During a travel...
13 WHAM
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
WETM
Ithaca Woman arrested after vehicle theft Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police announced the arrest of an Ithaca woman on Friday following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Thursday. According to Ithaca Police, Amanda Linderberry, 32, was found and arrested around 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, inside the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of N. Plain Street in Ithaca.
Large house fire last night in Johnson City
Last night, at approximately 5:50 p.m., the Johnson City Fire Department responded to house fire at 74 North Arch Street.
New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person
Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
NEW YORK (WETM) – Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags. Signs at the Horseheads and Painted Post Walmart locations announced that all New York Stores will stop providing […]
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
‘Significant’ winter storm bears down on Upstate NY: a foot or more of snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York is about to get slammed by a winter storm system that’s been wreaking havoc across the country. Starting today and continuing into Friday, much of Upstate will get heavy snow and high winds. Driving could be treacherous, and scattered power outages are likely, the National Weather Service said.
NewsChannel 36
Winter Storm Warning in Effect
**A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR POTTER, TIOGA(PA), TIOGA(NY), TOMPKINS, BRADFORD, CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, STEUBEN AND YATES COUNTIES**. Wintry mix of snow and sleet will develop Thursday morning and transition to snow during the afternoon. The snow will be wet and heavy while being heavy at time. Temperatures will get up to 34 tomorrow and continue to hold in the 30s overnight. Snow is likely Friday morning and will begin to taper off during the afternoon. Total snowfall will range from 5-8" with higher accumulations in the hilltops. Take your time if you are heading out at any point during this storm and stay safe!
