**A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR POTTER, TIOGA(PA), TIOGA(NY), TOMPKINS, BRADFORD, CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, STEUBEN AND YATES COUNTIES**. Wintry mix of snow and sleet will develop Thursday morning and transition to snow during the afternoon. The snow will be wet and heavy while being heavy at time. Temperatures will get up to 34 tomorrow and continue to hold in the 30s overnight. Snow is likely Friday morning and will begin to taper off during the afternoon. Total snowfall will range from 5-8" with higher accumulations in the hilltops. Take your time if you are heading out at any point during this storm and stay safe!

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO