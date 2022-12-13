Read full article on original website
Related
19 Ways To Tackle Your Budget and Manage Your Debt
Debt is a growing problem in America. Total household debt was over $16 trillion in the second quarter of 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Some Illinois businesses are putting a freeze on hiring
(The Center Square) – Illinois job market numbers for last month show many Illinois businesses are putting a freeze on hiring new workers. A recent report by WalletHub highlights where employers struggle the most in hiring workers. Illinois finished tied for fifth place for those struggling the most. Chris Davis, Illinois state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, discussed some of the issues Illinois businesses are dealing with. ...
Audit: More support, transparency needed at Oregon community colleges
An audit released Monday on Oregon's 17 community colleges reveals a greater need for focus on student performance at community colleges, student support, and colleges’ financial stability amid persistent enrollment declines. “Our community colleges are important gateways for students from lower-income families, for older and rural students, for working parents, for workers needing...
aarp.org
AARP Community Challenge Grantees List by State: Alabama-Hawaii
District of Columbia (Washington, D.C.) The weekly, award-winning AARP Livable Communities e-Newsletter provides local leaders with information and inspiration for making their town, city or neighborhood more livable for older adults and people of all ages. Subscribe today!
aarp.org
Retire to a Good Life for Less
En español | Want to retire on $30,000 a year? Or just want to know you could if you had to? We found the 10 most livable, low-cost cities in the U.S. — places where you can retire in comfort no matter how big (or small) your savings account.
aarp.org
MEDIA RELEASE: Dixie Lee Rhodes is 2022 AARP Pennsylvania Andrus Award Winner
AARP Pennsylvania Recognizes Dixie Lee Rhodes for her Dedication and Commitment to Community Service with its Most Prestigious Volunteer Award. Levittown, Pa – Dixie Lee Rhodes has been selected by AARP, the nonprofit organization for people 50 and older, to receive the 2022 AARP Pennsylvania Andrus Award for Community Service, the Association’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
aarp.org
AARP: Majority of Older Michiganders Concerned About Affording Prescription Drugs
Today, AARP Michigan announced key findings from its newly released Michigan Prescription Drug Survey that shows more than half (57%) of Michigan adults 50 and older are concerned they will not be able to afford prescription drugs over the next few years for themselves or their families. Three in four (75%) report they take prescription medications on a regular basis, and 58% cite not filling a prescription because of cost.
Comments / 0