KIRO 7 Seattle

2 injured after another string of shootings in Everett

The Everett Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a string of shootings in Everett early Saturday morning. According to EPD, at 12:30 a.m., officers received reports of a man who was shot in the 2600 block of Beverly Boulevard. Responding crews transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.
EVERETT, WA
myeverettnews.com

More Shots Fired Calls – More Shooting Victims As Gunfire Continues In Everett

Initial information as of 2:30 AM: Still reeling from four shootings in 24 hours between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning police in Everett, Washington dealt with more shootings overnight Friday into Saturday. Right around midnight Everett Police received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Beverly Boulevard and East...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Two shootings within 24 hours at Everett apartment complex

EVERETT, Wash. — Two shootings took place at an apartment complex in Everett within 24 hours. Officers received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments and were dispatched to that location just before 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a man in his twenties was found...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett police make arrest in early Thursday morning shooting

Everett police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. According to the Everett Police Department, just after midnight Thursday morning, officers were called to a shooting in the 3700 block of Smith Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the head.
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Man suspected of attempting to run over a deputy and a police officer pleads guilty to charges

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Anthony Michel Santoro Lake, age 51, faced multiple charges of theft, eluding, and assault in Whatcom County Superior Court after an incident in February where he was suspected of attempting to run over a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputy and an Everson Police officer while ramming the officer’s vehicle to avoid being arrested for shoplifting.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Sheriff’s Report | December 7 – 13, 2022

A Deputy on San Juan Island responded to a report of found property in Friday Harbor. A citizen had lost their passport in a parking lot. The owner was contacted, but it was learned they are off island and won’t be back the same day. The passport was submitted into evidence as found property.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale Food Bank seeks return of awning

FERNDALE, Wash. — The Ferndale Food Bank is celebrating full shelves after a recent Ferndale Police and Firefighters food drive. But they are also dealing with the loss of a yet to be installed awning. The 18-foot awning had been recently delivered and was last seen in its packaging...
FERNDALE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Aftermath Of Semi-Truck Fire In South Everett Reveals Deceased Person Inside

Editor’s Update 2:00PM Wednesday December 14th: The Everett Fire Department has investigators working to determine the cause of the fire while the Everett Police Department works with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office on the death investigation. Spokespeople for both Everett Police and Fire say they have no new information to report at this time.
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons

PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
SEQUIM, WA
KING 5

Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year

HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
HAMILTON, WA

