2 injured after another string of shootings in Everett
The Everett Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a string of shootings in Everett early Saturday morning. According to EPD, at 12:30 a.m., officers received reports of a man who was shot in the 2600 block of Beverly Boulevard. Responding crews transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.
myeverettnews.com
More Shots Fired Calls – More Shooting Victims As Gunfire Continues In Everett
Initial information as of 2:30 AM: Still reeling from four shootings in 24 hours between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning police in Everett, Washington dealt with more shootings overnight Friday into Saturday. Right around midnight Everett Police received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Beverly Boulevard and East...
Hate crime alleged after man arrested on suspicion of terrorizing Bellingham store clerk
Police issued trespass notice but the suspect returned.
KOMO News
Two shootings within 24 hours at Everett apartment complex
EVERETT, Wash. — Two shootings took place at an apartment complex in Everett within 24 hours. Officers received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments and were dispatched to that location just before 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a man in his twenties was found...
Everett police make arrest in early Thursday morning shooting
Everett police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. According to the Everett Police Department, just after midnight Thursday morning, officers were called to a shooting in the 3700 block of Smith Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the head.
whatcom-news.com
Man suspected of attempting to run over a deputy and a police officer pleads guilty to charges
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Anthony Michel Santoro Lake, age 51, faced multiple charges of theft, eluding, and assault in Whatcom County Superior Court after an incident in February where he was suspected of attempting to run over a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputy and an Everson Police officer while ramming the officer’s vehicle to avoid being arrested for shoplifting.
KOMO News
1 killed, 4 injured in string of shootings in less than 24 hours in Everett
EVERETT, Wash, — Police are investigating after five people were shot and another person was assaulted in four separate incidents in Everett in a 24-hour period. One of the people who was shot died from their injuries. The latest shooting happened just after midnight Thursday. According to the Everett...
theorcasonian.com
Sheriff’s Report | December 7 – 13, 2022
A Deputy on San Juan Island responded to a report of found property in Friday Harbor. A citizen had lost their passport in a parking lot. The owner was contacted, but it was learned they are off island and won’t be back the same day. The passport was submitted into evidence as found property.
KOMO News
Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
Bellingham woman arrested for setting fire to her own apartment, threatening to kill family
Dozens of people live in the apartment complex where the fire was started and three apartments, occupied by four people, are in the same building.
KING-5
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
Investigation underway after Everett firefighters find deceased person inside semi-truck
EVERETT, Wash. — An investigation is underway after firefighters with the Everett Fire Department found a person dead inside a semi-truck. Crews responded to a truck fire in the 1200 block of 108th Street Southwest in Everett on Tuesday evening. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters extinguished the flames...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man entered Snohomish Co. Courthouse with multiple guns to get custody of his daughter
EVERETT, Wash. - Bail has been set at $1 million for the man who entered the Snohomish County Courthouse on Monday with multiple firearms, causing an hours-long lockdown and standoff with police. According to court documents, 32-year-old David Hsu entered the courthouse and demanded to speak with judges and the...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale Food Bank seeks return of awning
FERNDALE, Wash. — The Ferndale Food Bank is celebrating full shelves after a recent Ferndale Police and Firefighters food drive. But they are also dealing with the loss of a yet to be installed awning. The 18-foot awning had been recently delivered and was last seen in its packaging...
myeverettnews.com
Aftermath Of Semi-Truck Fire In South Everett Reveals Deceased Person Inside
Editor’s Update 2:00PM Wednesday December 14th: The Everett Fire Department has investigators working to determine the cause of the fire while the Everett Police Department works with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office on the death investigation. Spokespeople for both Everett Police and Fire say they have no new information to report at this time.
myeverettnews.com
Homicide Investigation Underway After Report Of Shots Fired In South Everett
Editor’s Update 2:00 PM: Everett Police say the victim was a male in his 20s. As of this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Around 4:30 AM police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex at 2 W. Casino Road in south Everett, Washington.
My Clallam County
Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons
PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
Snohomish County jail inmate dies in detox housing module
An inmate in the Snohomish County jail died on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The 32-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive inside a single occupancy cell around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The man had been housed in the men’s detox housing module. Deputies were conducting...
Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year
HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
Lummi Nation Police issue alert for this teen last seen in Bellingham
The state’s first-in-the-nation statewide alert system for missing Indigenous people was signed into law March 31 by Gov. Jay Inslee.
