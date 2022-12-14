Read full article on original website
gouvu.com
Time runs out on comeback at Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. — Ally Criddle had career highs with 15 points and six rebounds but Utah Valley University's attempt to comeback ran out of time in a 53-48 contest on Saturday in the Save Mart Center. Eleyana Tafisi finished with 10 points, reaching double figures for the third straight...
gouvu.com
Utah Valley picks up 80-54 win over Antelope Valley
OREM—Trey Woodbury scored a game-high 17 points with eight rebounds and five assists to lead Utah Valley to an 80-54 win over Antelope Valley on Friday night at the UCCU Center. The win marks head coach Mark Madsen's 50th career win. The win marks Utah Valley's fifth straight win...
Fresno State rolls against Washington State, wins LA Bowl
Jordan Mims rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns and Jake Haener threw for two touchdowns in Fresno State’s 29-6
gouvu.com
Wrestling closes out December at Reno TOC & Purdue Duals
OREM, Utah – Utah Valley wrestling will wrestle in two groups this coming week. They will close out the December schedule with the non-starters competing in the Reno Tournament of Champions on Dec. 18. The starting lineup will be at the Purdue Duals against Campbell, Drexel, and the host Purdue on Dec. 20.
WSU's Jake Dickert after LA Bowl loss: 'It isn't about one outcome'
JAKE DICKERT WANTED to make it clear after Washington State's 29-6 loss to Fresno State in the LA Bowl the season was not defined by the outcome of one game. WSU went 7-6 in 2022 and made a bowl game for the seventh-straight full season. "It isn't about one outcome,"...
mwcconnection.com
LA Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread.
It’s time for the biggest conference game of the season. One final game for the Mountain West crown. Here’s what you need to know:. Fresno State vs Washington State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ABC. If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for...
The Red Wave Takes LA as Fresno State defeats Washington State at the Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl
The Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the Washington State Cougars in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
goldrushcam.com
Gary and Marlene Peacock Expand Their Giving with a Generous $7 Million Planned Gift to California State University, Fresno (With Video)
December 17, 2022 - Across the arc of their lifetime, Gary and Marlene Peacock’s time in Fresno was relatively brief. Both were born and raised in other places, and they left shortly after graduating from Fresno State to begin their respective careers in the Bay Area’s technology industry.
thesungazette.com
Zumwalt Amphitheater begins booking talent
On Dec. 6, Tulare City Council members agreed to a term sheet entering into an operating agreement with Spade Entertainment to serve as the operator of the Zumwalt amphitheater. After advertising a request for proposal (RFP) for an operator and reaching out to seven firms, the city received a response from Spade Entertainment, out of Folsom, Calif. As council agreed to the term sheet, the producers are now able to be on the lookout for talent with the intent to book them at the Zumwalt Amphitheater.
KMPH.com
Valley braces for dense fog and freezing cold temperatures through the weekend
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. — 'Tis the season for both fog and freezing Valley temperatures. Over the next few days, the Central Valley will expect both dense fog and freezing temperatures throughout the weekend and into Monday. Temperatures will drop between 25 and 30 degrees in rural parts of the Valley.
GV Wire
Watch: Teachers Fear for Their Safety at Fresno Middle School
This week, teachers and a parent described to the Fresno Unified School Board a troubling scenario on a district campus where students are out of control and face no consequences for violence, profane language, and other forms of misbehavior. Leanna Bromley, who is in her first year at Wawona Middle...
GV Wire
Despite Wawona’s Crisis, 2 Fresno Trustees Opposed Contract with Sheriff’s Office
About an hour after a handful of teachers from Wawona Middle School had described, emotionally and in great detail, the disturbing and dangerous situations they say are constantly occurring at their school, the Fresno Unified School Board considered whether to sign a contract with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office for a campus safety officer, otherwise known as a school resource officer or SRO.
Hanford Sentinel
Aaron Lewis to perform at the Visalia Fox
Aaron Lewis is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on May 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at www.foxvisalia.org, or by calling The Fox Office at 559-625-1369, or by stopping by 308 W. Main Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield,...
travelyouman.com
Can You Fish In Three Rivers CA? (Local Rules And Regulations)
In the Sierra Nevada foothills, midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, near the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Three Rivers is a mystical community where the Middle or Main Fork, the North Fork, and the South Fork of the Kaweah River merge. The river really has two more forks, the Marble and East Forks, which mostly run outside of Three Rivers in adjacent Sequoia National Park. The river starts 12,000 feet up in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. Together, the Middle, North, and South form the stunningly magnificent Kaweah Canyon. The Yokuts term “Gaweah,” which means raven or crow, is most likely the source of the name “Kaweah,” which is thought to have Native American origins.
thesungazette.com
Westside Tulare gets ‘superior’ grocery store
TULARE – After the westside of Tulare was without a grocery store for over a month, Superior Grocers finally opened its doors to the community waiting outside on a rainy day early in December. On Dec. 3, members of the community lined up in the rain to be the...
Sikh Temple to give 300,000 lbs. of food to community
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Gurudwara Guru Kalghidhar Sahib Temple in Selma is hosting a charity drive-thru food pantry this Sunday in which over 300,000 lbs of food will be given out. The event is sponsored by local businesses such as Khalsa Transportation, as well as world recognized charity Khalsa AID. This is the second […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Community mourns loss of rock ’n’ roll legend Roddy Jackson
Local residents, artists and music fans around the world are mourning the loss of rock ’n’ roll icon Roddy Jackson of Merced who died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after complications from surgery, according to family members. The longtime performer was 80. “Roddy was a musical genius who left...
KMPH.com
19-year-old drowns in family's swimming pool in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he was found unconscious inside his family’s backyard pool. According to Fresno Police, a 19-year-old was discovered by his father who then called 911. Emergency responders rushed the man to the hospital where he later...
Hundreds impacted by power outage in Downtown Fresno
A power outage left hundreds of PG&E customers in Downtown Fresno in the dark on Saturday.
thesungazette.com
Lean, mean, weed-killing machine among 2023 World Ag Expo winners
TULARE – The International Agri-Center is gearing up for their annual ag expo, and a Kingsburg-based company was announced as one of 10 winners to showcase an in-depth look of their product. At the 2023 World Ag Expo, GUSS Automation, LLC will exhibit the latest edition of their GUSS...
