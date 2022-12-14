ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Who Is Bernard Arnault? What to Know About The Man Who Just Replaced Elon Musk as the World's Richest Person

By Sam Silverman
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpuBM_0jipLGOk00

There's a new richest man in town, and this one would rather take people to the mall than to the moon.

Bernard Arnault, who owns 48% of the luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH, just displaced Elon Musk as the richest man in the world after the Tesla owner's fortune tumbled to $163.3 billion following his pricey Twitter acquisition, per Bloomberg . At one point, Musk's net worth sat at $340 billion.

The 73-year-old is the first person from Europe to claim the top spot.

While Arnault's vast estate is far less than what Musk's was at its peak, the entrepreneur has built quite an empire while living a relatively quiet life.

Who Is Bernard Arnault and What Is the LVMH Company?

Bernard Arnault's success story starts in Roubaix, France, where he was raised and began his career at his family's construction business, Ferret-Savinel, according to CNN .

After working his way up the ranks for several years, he invested in the textile group Boussac Saint-Freres in 1984, which was known for owning Christian Dior and was facing bankruptcy.

He set out to return the brand to profitability and take over the luxury retail market, especially after he bought LVMH in 1989, which was formed after the merger of Louis Vuitton and Moët Hennessy.

Since the purchase, Arnault has sat as the company's chairman and CEO and is still very much a part of the business today. LVMH currently owns 75 brands composed of wine, spirits, fashion, leather goods, perfumes, cosmetics, watches, jewelry, and luxury travel with 5,500 stores worldwide. In 2021, the company marked its biggest brand takeover ever with its $15.8 billion purchase of Tiffany & Co. Other notable brands in the group include Givenchy, Fendi, and Stella McCartney.

According to Bloomberg , LVMH generated €64 billion ($68 billion) in sales last year and has a market value of €364 billion ($386 billion).

What Is Bernard Arnault's Net Worth?

Bernard Arnault's net worth sits comfortably at $170.8 billion, according to Bloomberg. However, the figure is slightly down $7.2 billion in 2022 as a result of tough economic markets and the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite acquiring a massive fortune, Arnault shows no signs of slowing down — LVMH lifted its CEO age limit from 75 to 80 in early 2022, insinuating he'll be sitting at the helm for at least another couple of years.

While Arnault has the wherewithal to live large, he appears to have chosen a low-key life. In fact, he recently sold LVMH's private jet after it was tracked on Twitter, per Bloomberg .

Arnault is also an avid art collector and has an estimated $10.3 billion in cash and other assets, according to the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGZ59_0jipLGOk00

Image credit: Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Who Is Bernard Arnault's Wife and Does He Have Children?

Bernard Arnault is the father of five children. He shares his two eldest kids, Delphine and Antoine, with his ex, Anne Dewavrin. He and his wife Hélène Mercier, who are still together, share three children: Alexandre, Frédéric, and Jean. All of his five children currently work for the family business, but daughter Delphine is seen as the "heiress" of LVMH, according to Insider , and she sits as executive vice president at Louis Vuitton.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The auditor of Binance and Crypto.com's reserves has reportedly stopped work with crypto clients in the wake of FTX's collapse

Mazars Group, which has conducted proof-of-reserve audits for cryptocurrency exchange Binance and others, is halting all work for crypto clients, Bloomberg reported Friday. The suspension is taking place because of indications that markets haven't been reassured by "proof-of-reserves" reports. The crypto industry has rushed to conduct proof-of-reserves audits following the...
Entrepreneur

3 Safe Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever

While the Fed announced the much-anticipated 50-bps rate hike, its hawkish tone on the course of the rate hikes has crushed investors’ optimism. Moreover, given the recessionary fears, fundamentally solid...
Sourcing Journal

‘Step Up and Pay’: Factory Layoffs Pushing Workers Back to the Brink

Canceled orders. Unilateral discounts. Worker layoffs. The cost-of-living crisis rippling across the globe is bringing with it an alarming sense of deja vu. As consumers in Vietnam’s two biggest markets feel the bite of high inflation and rising energy costs, weakening their discretionary power, orders are down 30 percent to 40 percent from the United States and 60 percent from Europe, according to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour. Since September, more than 470,000 workers, including those who make clothing, footwear and furniture, have found themselves working fewer hours in the last four months of the year, while another 40,000 have lost...
msn.com

‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety

Due to rampant inflation, holding cash may not be a wise move. (Higher and higher price levels erode the purchasing power of cash savings.) That’s one of the reasons many investors have been holding stocks and bonds instead. But according to Mohamed El-Erian — president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and chief economic advisor at Allianz SE — it might be time to switch gears.
Fortune

Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer says inflation has peaked, but next year will still be rough for stocks: A ‘growth slowdown is not yet priced’ in

Morgan Stanley's chief investment officer, Mike Wilson, in 2017. Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer says inflation will only decline over the next 12 months after peaking at a sky-high 9.1% in June. But stocks, which have already taken a beating during the current downturn, are vulnerable to even more turbulence.
CNBC

Investors bolting from the market after hawkish Fed speech are being too hasty, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors exiting the market after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish speech on Wednesday are acting too rashly. "I have no doubt there will be more people bolting from stocks tomorrow morning, believing they've been given a tremendous opportunity to get out well ahead of when things accelerate to the downside. I think they're being too frantic," he said.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

80K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy