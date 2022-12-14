Read full article on original website
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch Jason Aldean & His Wife Brittany Hilariously Prank Call Luke Bryan
Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, hilariously prank called Luke Bryan. The husband-and-wife duo teamed up on the call to confuse the “Country On” hitmaker. Jason wore a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and Brittany, trying to hold back laughter, listened to everything Bryan said on speakerphone and whispered to Jason — who seemed to have no idea what Bryan said on the call — how he should respond. Jason caught on to some of Brittany’s cues, but ended up misreading a few of her suggestions throughout the call (which was even funnier to Brittany).
Miranda Lambert Is ‘Happy’ the ‘Bro Country Era’ Is Over
Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert is 'happy' the 'Bro Country era' in country music has ended, but has country music really changed that much?
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series
Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Miranda Lambert Shares Photos From ‘Wanderin’ Around Las Vegas With Husband Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert first hit the stage this fall, beginning a Las Vegas residency and Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The House That Built Me singer has already found great success in her Velvet Rodeo residency, hitting the stage already for several shows. However, the country music star is having fun...
Carly Pearce Discusses Her Long Friendship with Kelsea Ballerini
Earlier this year, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson joined Kelsea Ballerini for “You’re Drunk, Go Home” from Ballerini’s most recent... The post Carly Pearce Discusses Her Long Friendship with Kelsea Ballerini appeared first on Outsider.
How to watch ‘CMA Country Christmas’ special on ABC for free
Country music’s biggest stars are ringing in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances for “CMA Country Christmas.”. The holiday special will celebrate its 13th year on Thursday, December 8 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the special can do so by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials and Sling offers $20 for your first month.
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
The Meaning Behind the Song “Do I” by Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan is known for his party songs and lyrics that raise a glass to beers, trucks and all things country. But cutting through the country tropes is “Do I,” a ballad that finds Bryan taking a softer approach as he drops the “bro-country” facade for a heartbroken man who’s relationship may be nearing the end. “Do I” turned Bryan from a rising star to a chart-topping hitmaker in 2009, setting the stage for a wildly successful career. Here, we explore the story behind “Do I.”
Carly Pearce Talks Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & Hosting ‘CMA Country Christmas’
Carly Pearce used to celebrate the holidays as a teenager with big dreams performing at Dollywood. Fast forward to today and the country superstar is hosting the 13th installment of CMA Country Christmas. It’s actually second time for Pearce, who shared duties alongside Gabby Barrett last year. Joining the 2022...
John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
Larry Gatlin to Host Opry Country Christmas with Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Chris Young and More
Country music is celebrating a new, sentimental holiday tradition in 2022 with the return of Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry House. Larry Gatlin will host the festive holiday showcases that begin November 27 and run through December 22. Each show will feature The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In...
Kane Brown’s Wife Performs ‘Thank God’ With Him on Stage for the First Time: VIDEO
Since releasing his hit song “Used to Love You Sober” in 2015, followed by the No. 1 single “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina, Kane Brown has established a massive fanbase in the country music community. He’s seen further success with recent hits like “One Mississippi” and “Like I Love Country Music,” but now the 29-year-old father of two is bringing us new music and a new voice. For the first time ever, Kane Brown’s wife Katelyn Brown took to the stage beside him, the country couple singing their new duet, “Thank God,” live.
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
Tanya Tucker To Star in New Holiday Movie ‘A Nashville Christmas’
Tanya Tucker is reigniting her actress skillset on a new project!. A Nashville Christmas is set to premiere on the Paramount Network, and Tanya will play a version of, well… herself? The role has Tanya embodying an overwhelmed country musician who seeks out a relaxing holiday on her grandmother’s small town Tennessee farm.
Watch the Trailer for the New Tanya Tucker-Led Christmas Special ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Tanya Tucker, the 64-year-old rowdy Texan, is starring in a romantic Christmas tale. The holiday trailer recently dropped, so you can catch your first glimpse of the new movie. It’s called “A Nashville Country Christmas.” And Tucker is playing a true-to-life character. She’s a country music star in the movie....
Eric Church Headlining Iowa State Fair August 13, 2023
Listen to Max & Amy's conversation with Mindy Williamson from the Iowa State Fair, as she broke the news about the return of Eric Church to the Iowa State Fair Grandstand - this time as a Headliner, August 13th, 2023! Here are the details:. Eric Church last performed as an...
