Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Garza County.

The crash was reported about 2:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 84 about 2.6 miles south of Post, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators say 20-year-old Ajiona Imani Valdez of Fort Hood and 40-year-old Katie Marie Lewis of Las Vegas, Nevada were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials believe Valdez was driving a 2020 Hyundai Elantra south on U.S. 84 when she failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the paved roadway into the grassy median. The vehicle continued straight through the median and struck a concrete drainage ditch.

Other factors contributing to the crash were not immediately clear as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: DPS identifies 2 women killed in Garza County crash