Burnsville, MN

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant

AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
Minnesota Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to just over 24 years in federal prison in a case that included kidnapping and torture. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 24-year-old José Angel Chapa-Aguilera previously entered guilty pleas to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records indicate the charges stemmed from several crimes, including a traffic stop conducted by Worthington Police in April of last year that led to the discovery of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine inside the man's vehicle.
Potential mass shooter arrested in Minnesota

SAVAGE, MN (AP) — A potential mass shooter has been arrested in Minnesota. River William Smith was arrested in Savage, Minnesota after authorities received a tip from a retired police officer. Smith had been building an arsenal of automatic weapons which he planned to use against police. He had...
State Patrol – Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash on Snowy Highway

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting weather conditions and alcohol may have contributed to a fatal traffic crash early today in Minneapolis. The victim of the deadly incident has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Stout of Bloomington. The State Patrol says he was driving an SUV east on Highway 62 just before 2 AM when the vehicle drifted off the snow and ice-covered road and crashed into the 34th Avenue Bridge on the north edge of the Twin Cities airport near the entrance to the Minnesota Air National Guard base.
Rochester Truck Driver Injured in Weather Related Crash

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) -- A truck driver from Rochester was among those injured in the hundreds of weather-related crashes that were reported in Minnesota on Thursday. The State Patrol says 61-year-old Omar Yusuf Ali was driving a semi-truck south on I-35 in Steele County when the rig slid into the medium. The crash was reported just before 11 PM near the Owatonna Airport. Ali was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
1 shot, killed during law enforcement encounter in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement southwest of the Twin Cities overnight, officials said Thursday. State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said it occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities

Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
Police chase turns into foot chase in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traffic management cameras caught suspects fleeing police on foot Wednesday night on an Interstate 394 exit ramp in Golden Valley.In the video, multiple squad cars are seen surrounding an SUV, when someone jumps out and takes off running through a parking lot.That person then disappears behind a building with officers right behind them.There is no word yet on if those officers caught up with them, or what they were wanted for.
Man dies in hospital days after being shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man who was found with gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis Monday has died, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The ME identified the victim as 27-year-old Abdi Omar Abukar of Minneapolis and determined Abukar died from complications of gunshot wounds. The Minneapolis Police Department says...
