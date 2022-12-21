ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upgrade Your Travel Uniform With These 7 Ultra-Comfy Live-In Leggings

By Hannah Kahn
 15 days ago

We’ve always been envious of people who can get away with wearing denim or dresses when traveling. For Us , it’s comfy clothing or bust! Our favorite way to fly is by layering leggings with an oversized sweatshirt. Soft, stretchy and supportive, these performance pants act as loungewear, activewear and streetwear at the same time.

With holiday travel heating up, we decided to round up the seven best leggings to wear over extended periods of times. As always, we prioritized pants that feel especially cozy. A flattering fit is an added bonus, but comfort always comes first.

I personally hate it when leggings are too tight, so I made sure to include breathable options that won’t weigh you down. From lululemon to Spanx, shop these everyday essentials before your trip takes off!

These High-Waist Alo Soft Lounge Leggings

Alo

Just yesterday, Hailey Bieber was spotted sporting these Alo Soft Lounge Leggings in Beverly Hills (and her pal Kendall Jenner was wearing Alo’s iconic Airbrush Leggings ). Featuring super soft fabric and back contouring, these comfy performance pants are ideal for travel.

$108.00 See It!

These lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CV1Ad_0jip9pSG00
lululemon

Arguably one of the most popular yoga pants on the planet, these lululemon Align leggings are buttery-soft and virtually weightless. Light as a cloud, these leggings feel like a second skin!

$98.00 See It~

These CRZ Yoga Naked Feeling Workout Leggings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNun7_0jip9pSG00
Amazon

This affordable legging from Amazon is my all-time favorite! Smooth and soft, sculpted and stretchy, these high-waisted leggings flatter my figure without feeling too tight.

$26.00 See It!

These Zella Live-In High-Waist Leggings

Nordstrom

With over 7,000 reviews on Nordstrom, these live-in leggings from Zella are such a popular present! Made with moisture-wicking fabric, these pants keep you cool as you sweat it out.

$59.00 See It!

These Beyond Yoga Space Dye High-Waist Pocket Leggings

Nordstrom

Another pair of leggings I absolutely love is Beyond Yoga’s Space Dye Leggings. Thick and warm for winter weather yet breathable for active movement, these leggings are soft and supportive. Plus, they come with pockets!

$99.00 See It!

These Lift Leggings With Pockets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRnaT_0jip9pSG00
Amazon

My mom’s best friend Patti is a Jazzercise instructor who lives in leggings! She recommends these $20 bestselling leggings from Amazon. “They feel like pajamas — especially the heathered ones,” she said. “But with super compression that holds you in while still allowing you to breathe easily — or teach Jazzercise! So flattering. So comfy. What more could you ask?!”

Was $22 On Sale: $20 You Save 9% See It!

These Faux-Leather Leggings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyEG0_0jip9pSG00
Spanx

If you want to dress up your travel uniform, then go for these faux leather leggings from Spanx. The shapewear brand’s no. 1 bestseller, these flattering pants feature a shaping waistband and contoured design.

$98.00 See It!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Shop other top picks here:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

Us Weekly

