Alleged Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear set for status conference Friday
The state case of Robert Lewis Dear Jr., the man who allegedly killed three people at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood in 2015, is set for another status conference on Friday morning. At Dear's most recent status conference in October, attorneys stated that until there is a resolution at the...
Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Airport Road and Circle Drive. The two others who were shot The post Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
3 people shot east of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Three people were shot east of downtown Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Circle Boulevard and Airport Road around 4:30 a.m. One victim was dead on scene. The condition of the other two victims was unavailable the last time this article was updated, and no identifying information about the victims has been provided yet.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Airport Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured and one dead early Saturday morning on Dec. 17. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2500 block of Airport Road. The location is an unlicensed after-hours nightclub, according to CSPD. […]
KKTV
Persons of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case
Sexually violent predator living in Colorado Springs. WATCH: Nonprofit Inspiration Field in Colorado surprises people with $100 gift cards!. Inspiration Field gifted about eight $100 gift cards to strangers as a random act of kindness!. Updated: 2 hours ago. Secretary Denis McDonough of the Department of Veterans Affairs visited Colorado...
Woman convicted of killing children requests new trial
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs woman who was convicted following the deaths of her three children in a 2003 house fire has requested a new trial, according to her lawyers. On March 7, 2003, a fire at a home on Undimmed Circle just south of North Carefree Circle claimed the lives of Deborah Nicholls’ […]
nbc11news.com
Man in wheelchair struck and killed by El Paso County deputy
The exhibit was scheduled to close next month, but History Colorado decided to extend its stay through June. Survivors of last month's Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs testified before the House oversight committee Wednesday. Gas prices fall nationally, local prices are no exception. Updated: 7 hours ago. Gas prices...
Man on FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man on the FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14 after the Pueblo Police Department was called to a hotel on North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo. According to PPD, on Wednesday parole officers saw James Espinoza and Angel Barela enter a hotel on the 4200 block of […]
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey’s Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
Suspect wanted in fast-food restaurant shooting
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is working to identify a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17. At 12:24 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was out on a call near the corner of Chelton Road and Charwood Lane when firefighters heard […]
Pueblo woman's van full of food for the homeless recovered
The emotional rollercoaster hasn't stopped Shannon Smith from doing what she loves; giving back to the homeless community in Pueblo.
hamiltonpawprint.com
Suspect in Colorado Nightclub Shooting Charged
Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub massacre is charged with 305 counts, including murder and hate crimes. The suspect in last month’s deadly rampage at a Colorado nightclub was charged with 305 charges of criminal counts.There will be a lot of evidence, prosecutors said Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich is suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 on November 19, 2022, at a nightclub in Colorado springs. Police said there were 12 other victims but with no injuries. Fierro, an army veteran who owns a local brewery, said he was celebrating a birthday with family members when the suspect came in shooting. He says the suspect had some sort of protection on and he ran at him and pulled him down and brutally beat him until police arrived. Fierro’s daughter’s longtime boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, 22, was killed. His daughter hurt her knee as she ran for cover. Fierro also injured his hands, knees, abdomen and ankle while stopping the shooter. The suspect remains in the hospital but is expected to make an appearance in court in the next few days.
KKTV
SNAP beneficiaries experiencing delays in El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in Colorado Springs attempting to re-enroll for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits tell me their applications won’t be processed for six-to-eight weeks. Maya Graham, a Colorado Springs resident, says that this re-enrollment cycle has been the most difficult for her since she...
KRDO
Customers of closed Colorado Springs gym say they are still being charged
COLORADO SPRINGS Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs gym abruptly closed a few days after Thanksgiving. Despite the closing, several customers say the gym is still charging them for monthly dues. Forsham Williams Jr., a registered sex offender, ran North Academy Fitness in the Chapel Hills plaza off N. Academy Blvd....
Colorado Springs police allegedly used excessive force on Black homeless veteran: Lawyers
Attorneys representing a homeless veteran in Colorado Springs are calling for criminal charges to be filed against Colorado Springs police after the alleged beating of the Black man during a traffic stop. "What the f--- did I do?" Gadson can be heard asking Colorado Springs police repeatedly in body-worn camera...
KKTV
Shots fired at fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shots were fired into a fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning. Police said Colorado Springs firefighters were out on a call near South Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard just after 12:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the area and alerted police.
Dec. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Issak Padilla, 19, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Padilla has a warrant for Assault which includes Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. […]
KRDO
More than 90% of chemical weapons stockpile at Pueblo Chemical Depot destroyed
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 90 percent of the chemical weapons stockpile at the Pueblo Chemical Depot has been destroyed, according to the Army. The U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot originally stored more than 2,600 tons of the blister agent mustard in projectiles and mortar rounds. To date, 2,387.9 tons have been destroyed.
Westword
Freddie Glenn, Convicted in Grammer Murder, Seeks Parole After 47 Years in Prison
Freddie Glenn is nervous. He sits tensely in a small room at the Fremont Correctional Facility, gazing into a monitor at the faces of the three Colorado Parole Board members who are conducting this virtual meeting and hold his fate in their hands. This is Glenn’s fourth parole hearing in thirteen years, and he’s finding it every bit as difficult as his first one.
UPDATE: Stolen wallet suspect identified in Pueblo
UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/15/2022 2:07 p.m. PPD tweeted that they have identified the woman. They thank the community for their assistance. THURSDAY 12/15/2022 8:54 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman allegedly used stolen wallet at store in Pueblo (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly […]
