Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Airport Road and Circle Drive. The two others who were shot The post Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

3 people shot east of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Three people were shot east of downtown Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Circle Boulevard and Airport Road around 4:30 a.m. One victim was dead on scene. The condition of the other two victims was unavailable the last time this article was updated, and no identifying information about the victims has been provided yet.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Airport Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured and one dead early Saturday morning on Dec. 17. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2500 block of Airport Road. The location is an unlicensed after-hours nightclub, according to CSPD. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Persons of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman convicted of killing children requests new trial

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs woman who was convicted following the deaths of her three children in a 2003 house fire has requested a new trial, according to her lawyers. On March 7, 2003, a fire at a home on Undimmed Circle just south of North Carefree Circle claimed the lives of Deborah Nicholls’ […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Man in wheelchair struck and killed by El Paso County deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man on FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man on the FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14 after the Pueblo Police Department was called to a hotel on North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo. According to PPD, on Wednesday parole officers saw James Espinoza and Angel Barela enter a hotel on the 4200 block of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspect wanted in fast-food restaurant shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is working to identify a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17. At 12:24 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was out on a call near the corner of Chelton Road and Charwood Lane when firefighters heard […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
hamiltonpawprint.com

Suspect in Colorado Nightclub Shooting Charged

Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub massacre is charged with 305 counts, including murder and hate crimes. The suspect in last month’s deadly rampage at a Colorado nightclub was charged with 305 charges of criminal counts.There will be a lot of evidence, prosecutors said Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich is suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 on November 19, 2022, at a nightclub in Colorado springs. Police said there were 12 other victims but with no injuries. Fierro, an army veteran who owns a local brewery, said he was celebrating a birthday with family members when the suspect came in shooting. He says the suspect had some sort of protection on and he ran at him and pulled him down and brutally beat him until police arrived. Fierro’s daughter’s longtime boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, 22, was killed. His daughter hurt her knee as she ran for cover. Fierro also injured his hands, knees, abdomen and ankle while stopping the shooter. The suspect remains in the hospital but is expected to make an appearance in court in the next few days.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

SNAP beneficiaries experiencing delays in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in Colorado Springs attempting to re-enroll for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits tell me their applications won’t be processed for six-to-eight weeks. Maya Graham, a Colorado Springs resident, says that this re-enrollment cycle has been the most difficult for her since she...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Shots fired at fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shots were fired into a fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning. Police said Colorado Springs firefighters were out on a call near South Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard just after 12:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the area and alerted police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dec. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Issak Padilla, 19, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Padilla has a warrant for Assault which includes Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

More than 90% of chemical weapons stockpile at Pueblo Chemical Depot destroyed

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 90 percent of the chemical weapons stockpile at the Pueblo Chemical Depot has been destroyed, according to the Army. The U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot originally stored more than 2,600 tons of the blister agent mustard in projectiles and mortar rounds. To date, 2,387.9 tons have been destroyed.
PUEBLO, CO
Westword

Freddie Glenn, Convicted in Grammer Murder, Seeks Parole After 47 Years in Prison

Freddie Glenn is nervous. He sits tensely in a small room at the Fremont Correctional Facility, gazing into a monitor at the faces of the three Colorado Parole Board members who are conducting this virtual meeting and hold his fate in their hands. This is Glenn’s fourth parole hearing in thirteen years, and he’s finding it every bit as difficult as his first one.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Stolen wallet suspect identified in Pueblo

UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/15/2022 2:07 p.m. PPD tweeted that they have identified the woman. They thank the community for their assistance. THURSDAY 12/15/2022 8:54 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman allegedly used stolen wallet at store in Pueblo (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly […]
PUEBLO, CO

