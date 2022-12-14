ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse football: a new coach and new player for the Orange defense

The Syracuse Orange football program appears to have found its new defensive coordinator. Reports out of Albuquerque have New Mexico Lobos’ defensive coordinator Rocky Long moving across the country to join the Orange, and in time for the Pinstripe Bowl. The 72-year old Long will take over running the...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
AllSyracue

Ty Gordon Flips Commitment From Old Dominion to Syracuse

Class of 2023 Haymarket (VA) Battlefield defensive lineman Ty Gordon has flipped his commitment from Old Dominion to Syracuse. Gordon was on an official visit last weekend and announced the decision on Saturday. Gordon is listed at 6-2, 267 pounds and is expected to play in the middle of the Orange ...
Syracuse.com

Memories of the late Louis Orr from Rick Pitino, Kueth Duany, Hal Cohen and more

Syracuse, N.Y. – The story of how Rick Pitino recruited Louis Orr to come to Syracuse has been told many times over. Jim Boeheim, who had just been promoted to head coach at Syracuse, telephoned Rick Pitino, who had just gotten married. Boeheim offered Pitino an assistant coaching job, but he wanted his new aide to drop everything and immediately head to Cincinnati to check out an unheralded recruit named Louis Orr.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse knocks off Cornell for fifth straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – A 19-point outing from Joseph Girard III sent Syracuse to a 78-63 victory versus longtime in-state foe Cornell. The Orange improves to 8-4. Jesse Edward logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. Judah Mintz added 14 points, Chris Bell had 13 points, and […]
AllSyracue

Louis Orr Has Passed Away at Age 64 (Report)

Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr has passed away at age 64, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Thoughts and prayers go out to Orr’s family, friends and loved ones. Louie Orr was the first recruit to commit to Jim Boeheim when Boeheim began his Hall of Fame career as head ...
nunesmagician.com

Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”

Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
Syracuse.com

Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
