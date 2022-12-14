Read full article on original website
Louisville true freshman Maurice Turner 'came out of his shell' in bowl game
BOSTON - Maurice Turner was a multi-positional player at Douglas, Ga., Coffee High School where he had 948 yards all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Turner signed with the University of Louisville last December because the Cardinals wanted to play him at running back and last June in an interview with Cardinal Authority, Turner projected that he could "be a pretty good running back."
Penn State DL transfer lands an offer from Louisville
Penn State defensive lineman transfer Rodney McGraw, who played in five games this season for the Nittany Lions, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Saturday while on an official visit with the Cardinals. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound McGraw is a native of Chicago, who played his high...
Louisville receives commitment from Penn State transfer Rodney McGraw
Louisville has received a commitment from Penn State defensive lineman transfer Rodney McGraw. He announced his decision via his Twitter profile. "I’m happy to announce that I am 100% committed to The University Louisville. I can’t wait to get on campus and to get to work. Thank you to Coach Hagen and Coach Brohm for the opportunity."
WLWT 5
Avondale youth football team overcomes violence to stay undefeated, qualify for national championship
CINCINNATI — An Avondale youth football team that is undefeated in three years is headed to a prestigious national tournament despite having to overcome multiple incidents of gun violence this season. The Cin City Gators football team and cheer squad is made up of kids under 10 years old.
Diet plan leading to improved play for Louisville's Sydney Curry
It has been anything but a good start for Louisville senior Sydney Curry. Through nine games, Curry had scored a total of 15 points making his game-by-game contribute minimal, at best. His performance in the last two outings, Curry has looked more like the dominating presence that saw him average...
Yahoo Sports
Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores Dec. 12-18
The following results were provided by high school coaches or their representatives. Send results each night to prepsports@enquirer.com. Please submit Team or Athlete of the Week nominations by Monday morning for the previous week's performances to mlaughman@enquirer.com. Dec. 17. Girls basketball. Male 57, Simon Kenton 39. Simon Kenton: Pernell 4...
linknky.com
Semi-professional football team coming to NKY
The Northern Kentucky Wolfpack will be is NKY’s new semi-professional football team, with tryouts beginning in January. Ryan Glover, who was recently named the Wolfpack’s head coach for the 2023 season, has over 10 years in the playing and coaching world. He has worked with teams such as the Dayton Hornets, King Comets, Cincinnati Royals, and some youth football teams.
wvxu.org
George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'
George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
Fox 19
$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
WLWT 5
Jimmy Fallon on Cincinnati: 'There's nothing like having the pasta with chili on it'
Cincinnati chili is back in the spotlight once again, this time on the Jimmy Fallon show. This week, a Queen City resident called Giovanni, was randomly selected as the winner of the 12 days of Christmas sweaters segment. As he went to get his new gear, Fallon shared his opinion...
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CPD's first-ever female assistant chief on Theetge: 'A true servant leader'
The city's first-ever female assistant chief of police, Cindy Combs, said Theetge spoke about the changes from when she started in 1980 to Wednesday's announcement.
Fox 19
Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh snowfall blanketing the ground and clinging to the trees?. Verily, no. But it doesn’t happen often in Greater Cincinnati. As for 2022, the outlook remains a little murky. It’ll be cold enough—bitterly so....
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on East Galbraith Road in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on East Galbraith Road in Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
spectrumnews1.com
Wife-husband-mother trio sworn into office together, making history in Kentucky
ELSMERE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky family made history on Tuesday, while also celebrating generations of dedication to service. Serena Owen, her husband Larry Owen, and Serena’s mother, Renee Wilson, stood together at Billy Bradford Park in Elsmere while each of them was sworn into the respective office they had recently been elected for.
WLWT 5
When was the last time Cincinnati had a white Christmas? Check these snowfall stats
What's more festive than a white Christmas? Not much, and like Bing Crosby, many are already dreaming of one. While it's too soon to forecast for Dec. 25, looking at historical data can sometimes give us a clue of what to expect. Historically, Cincinnati doesn't have a great record for...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Anderson Ferry Road in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Anderson Ferry Road in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Avenue in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Avenue in Roselawn. Police engaged in a foot pursuit. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reports of crash involving a metro bus on Walnut and East Court Streets in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a metro bus on Walnut and East Court Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
247Sports
