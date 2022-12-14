ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Louisville true freshman Maurice Turner 'came out of his shell' in bowl game

BOSTON - Maurice Turner was a multi-positional player at Douglas, Ga., Coffee High School where he had 948 yards all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Turner signed with the University of Louisville last December because the Cardinals wanted to play him at running back and last June in an interview with Cardinal Authority, Turner projected that he could "be a pretty good running back."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Penn State DL transfer lands an offer from Louisville

Penn State defensive lineman transfer Rodney McGraw, who played in five games this season for the Nittany Lions, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Saturday while on an official visit with the Cardinals. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound McGraw is a native of Chicago, who played his high...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores Dec. 12-18

The following results were provided by high school coaches or their representatives. Send results each night to prepsports@enquirer.com. Please submit Team or Athlete of the Week nominations by Monday morning for the previous week's performances to mlaughman@enquirer.com. Dec. 17. Girls basketball. Male 57, Simon Kenton 39. Simon Kenton: Pernell 4...
CINCINNATI, OH
Semi-professional football team coming to NKY

The Northern Kentucky Wolfpack will be is NKY’s new semi-professional football team, with tryouts beginning in January. Ryan Glover, who was recently named the Wolfpack’s head coach for the 2023 season, has over 10 years in the playing and coaching world. He has worked with teams such as the Dayton Hornets, King Comets, Cincinnati Royals, and some youth football teams.
HEBRON, KY
George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'

George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
CINCINNATI, OH
$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
CINCINNATI, OH
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh snowfall blanketing the ground and clinging to the trees?. Verily, no. But it doesn’t happen often in Greater Cincinnati. As for 2022, the outlook remains a little murky. It’ll be cold enough—bitterly so....
CINCINNATI, OH
Reports of a person shot on East Galbraith Road in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on East Galbraith Road in Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wife-husband-mother trio sworn into office together, making history in Kentucky

ELSMERE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky family made history on Tuesday, while also celebrating generations of dedication to service. Serena Owen, her husband Larry Owen, and Serena’s mother, Renee Wilson, stood together at Billy Bradford Park in Elsmere while each of them was sworn into the respective office they had recently been elected for.
ELSMERE, KY
Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
HAMILTON, OH
