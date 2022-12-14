SALT LAKE CITY , Utah (Daily Dish) –The Forgotten Carols is back this year with live, on-stage performances across Utah. The story follows a nurse whose life is changed after she meets the character “Uncle John,” a patient who she is taking care of. He tells the nativity story through stories and song, but from the perspective of the little-known characters such as the Innkeeper, the Shepherd, and more. Actor Adrien Swenson talks about the magic of this show and how she has seen it touch so many lives in the years that she’s been a part of it.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO