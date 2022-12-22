'Prepared Perfectly': Restaurant Praised For Authentic Italian Cuisine In Northern Westchester

A well-known restaurant in Northern Westchester is being commended for its cozy setting and well-prepared authentic Italian dishes.

DiNardo's Ristorante Italiano, located in Pound Ridge at 76 Westchester Ave., is known for homemade pasta and pizzas, as well as an extensive collection of wines, according to the business's website.

Fresh ingredients such as seasonal produce, Italian cheeses, meat, game, seafood, and fine Italian olive oils feature in the restaurant's dishes.

Opened 48 years ago by owner Frank Salvi, the business hopes to offer "a great atmosphere, a perfect location for a family night out, romantic or business dinner," according to the restaurant's website.

The eatery features both an informal family-friendly pizza room as well as a back room that provides a finer dining experience, in addition to outdoor seating as well.

DiNardo's is known for inspiring visitors to come back again and again.

"I love this place. I go with my Pound Ridge friend whenever I visit. Everything delicious and portions are quite large---pours are heavy too," said Victoria O. of California in a Yelp review.

"Got the gluten free pizza tonight (the Calabrese) and it was paper thin and super good. As I write this, I want to drive back and get another pie - that's how good it was! Very excited to go back and try the pasta and additional pizzas," said Kai R. of Stamford on Yelp.

John S. of Stamford also praised the business's service, saying, "The service was amazing - our server Jose was very funny, personable, and attentive. The orders were taken quickly, and bread came out piping hot with a side of pink dipping sauce concocted from a mix of red onions, white onions, salt, pepper, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. It is DELICIOUS!"

"All the meals were prepared perfectly!" he continued.

The restaurant opens for both lunch and dinner, with hours varying daily, and is also open for takeout from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day.