ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound Ridge, NY

'Prepared Perfectly': Restaurant Praised For Authentic Italian Cuisine In Northern Westchester

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNCgE_0jioVCe900

A well-known restaurant in Northern Westchester is being commended for its cozy setting and well-prepared authentic Italian dishes.

DiNardo's Ristorante Italiano, located in Pound Ridge at 76 Westchester Ave., is known for homemade pasta and pizzas, as well as an extensive collection of wines, according to the business's website.

Fresh ingredients such as seasonal produce, Italian cheeses, meat, game, seafood, and fine Italian olive oils feature in the restaurant's dishes.

Opened 48 years ago by owner Frank Salvi, the business hopes to offer "a great atmosphere, a perfect location for a family night out, romantic or business dinner," according to the restaurant's website.

The eatery features both an informal family-friendly pizza room as well as a back room that provides a finer dining experience, in addition to outdoor seating as well.

DiNardo's is known for inspiring visitors to come back again and again.

"I love this place. I go with my Pound Ridge friend whenever I visit. Everything delicious and portions are quite large---pours are heavy too," said Victoria O. of California in a Yelp review.

"Got the gluten free pizza tonight (the Calabrese) and it was paper thin and super good. As I write this, I want to drive back and get another pie - that's how good it was! Very excited to go back and try the pasta and additional pizzas," said Kai R. of Stamford on Yelp.

John S. of Stamford also praised the business's service, saying, "The service was amazing - our server Jose was very funny, personable, and attentive. The orders were taken quickly, and bread came out piping hot with a side of pink dipping sauce concocted from a mix of red onions, white onions, salt, pepper, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. It is DELICIOUS!"

"All the meals were prepared perfectly!" he continued.

The restaurant opens for both lunch and dinner, with hours varying daily, and is also open for takeout from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

New Brewery Built In Historic Mohegan Lake Church To Open Soon

An all-new craft brewery and gastropub built inside a Northern Westchester church more than a century old will ring in the new year with a grand opening celebration. Argonne Rose Brewing Company, located in Mohegan Lake at 1715 East Main St. (Route 6), will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate New Year's Eve. The first visitors to the establishment will be treated to quite a unique setting.
MOHEGAN LAKE, NY
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven

If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!. Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try. Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
cottagesgardens.com

NYC Restaurateur Shelly Fireman Serves Up a Lakefront Bedford Estate for $12M

Restaurateur and founder of Fireman Hospitality Group, Shelly Fireman, and his interior designer wife, Marilyn Fireman, are adding their compound to Westchester’s real estate menu for $12 million. An hour from the bustle of New York City, where six of Fireman’s eateries are located, awaits the secluded and peaceful eight-acre listing in Bedford.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
YONKERS, NY
fsrmagazine.com

All-Day Brunch Spot The Place 2 Be Opens Fifth Location

Named one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, Connecticut’s all-day brunch restaurant, The Place 2 Be, has opened its fifth location at 338 Elm Street in the space that formerly housed Box 63 in New Haven. “Growing The Place...
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Newburgh restaurant reopen after flooding

Friday's storm flooded a popular restaurant along the Hudson River in the city of Newburgh and forced it to shut down overnight. Billy Joe's Ribworks on Front Street had flooding in their outdoor beer garden, parts of the restaurant inside and parking lot. The restaurant closed Friday morning until Christmas...
NEWBURGH, NY
domino

Walnut Cabinets Hide an Immovable Eyesore Alongside Cups and Plates in This Hoboken Kitchen

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When friends come over these days, the first thing they ask designer Antoinette Allande Anderson and her husband, Michael, is: Where did the kitchen’s water heater go? Because they, much like Antoinette, remember what an eyesore it was when the couple moved into their Hoboken, New Jersey, home last year. There it hung, a bulky white tankless water heater mounted on the wall right next to the range hood. Not wanting to leave her guests guessing, Antoinette reveals her magic trick and opens up the upper cabinet on the far left. “Look, it’s in here!” she tells them.
HOBOKEN, NJ
westchesterfamily.com

Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Westchester and the Surrounding Area

Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Westchester and the Surrounding Area. If you’re a family with younger kids you might be looking for ways to ring in the new year that don’t involve staying up until midnight! Enter this list of family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations in Westchester and the surrounding area. You’ll find celebrations at some local libraries, museums, and even a local roller rink where you and your kids can ring in the new year at kid-friendly times.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
438K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy