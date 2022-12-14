SAN JOSE – More than five years after a 63-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an East San Jose neighborhood, police have announced an arrest in the case.According to the San Jose Police Department, authorities in the Central Valley arrested Keith Dupee last week in connection with the murder of Samuel Choi. On the morning of June 10, 2017, Choi was found stabbed on the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue. Choi was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but had died from his injuries the next day.Police said despite an extensive investigation, no suspects were identified until the case...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO