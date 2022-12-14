ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Judge: Derick Almena didn't violate parole after weapons found at home

OAKLAND — A judge ruled that the master tenant of an Oakland warehouse that caught fire, killing 36 people during a party in 2016, did not violate terms of his probation after prosecutors said a search of his home turned up weapons.Derick Almena is supervised by the Alameda County Probation Department stemming from his conviction for manslaughter after the inferno at the Oakland warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship where an unpermitted artists collective held events.The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in August that probation officers found bows and arrows and a round of ammunition at Almena's home.Almena's terms of...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

What comes next for the most empty downtown in America

SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelyourway.net

Running From Prison to the Top of Mount Tamalpais

If you’ve ever driven past San Quentin State Prison, The Q, you’ve probably been surprised to see it smack in the middle of a beautiful Marin County peninsula, ringed by some of the world’s most expensive real estate. Climb any peak in the surrounding redwood-shrouded coastal mountains and you’ll see it below, a hard-edged compound looking completely out of place in the verdant landscape.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Arrest Made After Gunman Tried To Enter San Francisco City Hall

A woman armed with a gun was arrested Tuesday as she tried to enter San Francisco City Hall on the last day supervisors were scheduled to meet before the holidays, authorities said. The woman—identified as 29-year-old Renee Jefferson—was arrested and the firearm was recovered “safely,” according to the San Francisco...
mendofever.com

Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man of Cannabis South of Hopland—One Suspect Now Faces New Charges

On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock south of Hopland, and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
HOPLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in 2017 San Jose cold case murder arrested in Central Valley

SAN JOSE – More than five years after a 63-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an East San Jose neighborhood, police have announced an arrest in the case.According to the San Jose Police Department, authorities in the Central Valley arrested Keith Dupee last week in connection with the murder of Samuel Choi. On the morning of June 10, 2017, Choi was found stabbed on the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue. Choi was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but had died from his injuries the next day.Police said despite an extensive investigation, no suspects were identified until the case...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley.  The three suspects were identified as...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One stabbed in fight at San Bruno mall

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed on Friday night in a fight at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the San Bruno Police Department said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. The incident has concluded and there […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Jasper Wu Case: 3 Arrested Year After Toddler Killed in Oakland Freeway Shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 Oakland freeway shooting that left toddler Jasper Wu dead, officials announced Thursday. Jasper and his family were traveling on Interstate 880 when they were caught in the crossfire between rival gangs "having a rolling gun battle" on the freeway at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2021, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Jasper Wu's Mother Speaks Out After Arrests Made in Toddler's Death

Jasper Wu’s mother is speaking out after arrests were made in the toddler’s death. Xiao Xiao sat down with NBC Bay Area Friday night with interpreter, Oakland Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan by her side. “All they have been thinking every single day is about 'why we...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco police make 60 retail theft arrests

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sixty arrests have been made in a retail abatement theft operation across the city, the San Francisco Police Department stated in a press release Friday. Plainclothes and uniformed officers worked with store loss prevention to “address retail theft as it happens” in multiple locations, the press release stated, including grocery stores, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

