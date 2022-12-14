Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
goldrushcam.com
East Bay Convenience Store Owner Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Role in SNAP Food Stamp Fraud Conspiracies
Jury Found Defendant’s Participation in Conspiracies to Defraud SNAP Program Lasted Several Years. December 18, 2022 - OAKLAND –Ali Mugalli Hassan was sentenced to 37 months in prison for his role in multiple schemes to defraud government benefits programs, announced. United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and United...
Judge: Derick Almena didn't violate parole after weapons found at home
OAKLAND — A judge ruled that the master tenant of an Oakland warehouse that caught fire, killing 36 people during a party in 2016, did not violate terms of his probation after prosecutors said a search of his home turned up weapons.Derick Almena is supervised by the Alameda County Probation Department stemming from his conviction for manslaughter after the inferno at the Oakland warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship where an unpermitted artists collective held events.The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in August that probation officers found bows and arrows and a round of ammunition at Almena's home.Almena's terms of...
SFGate
What comes next for the most empty downtown in America
SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
travelyourway.net
Running From Prison to the Top of Mount Tamalpais
If you’ve ever driven past San Quentin State Prison, The Q, you’ve probably been surprised to see it smack in the middle of a beautiful Marin County peninsula, ringed by some of the world’s most expensive real estate. Climb any peak in the surrounding redwood-shrouded coastal mountains and you’ll see it below, a hard-edged compound looking completely out of place in the verdant landscape.
sfstandard.com
Arrest Made After Gunman Tried To Enter San Francisco City Hall
A woman armed with a gun was arrested Tuesday as she tried to enter San Francisco City Hall on the last day supervisors were scheduled to meet before the holidays, authorities said. The woman—identified as 29-year-old Renee Jefferson—was arrested and the firearm was recovered “safely,” according to the San Francisco...
mendofever.com
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man of Cannabis South of Hopland—One Suspect Now Faces New Charges
On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock south of Hopland, and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay family pushes for justice 3 years after 20-year-old's slaying
HAYWARD, Calif. - It has been three years since John Creech Jr. was shot and killed in Hayward. The 20-year-old known as JJ was walking to his father's house on December 7, 2019 just before 5 p.m. when he was murdered near Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street. "He was...
Editorial: San Jose ‘landmark’ is a waste of time and money
For decades San Jose has tried to find its identity through an iconic landmark. The latest quest is an art installation called Breeze of Innovation, culled from nearly 1,000 international submissions. The 500 flexible, 200-foot rods are designed to sway in the wind and light up the sky at night....
Suspect in 2017 San Jose cold case murder arrested in Central Valley
SAN JOSE – More than five years after a 63-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an East San Jose neighborhood, police have announced an arrest in the case.According to the San Jose Police Department, authorities in the Central Valley arrested Keith Dupee last week in connection with the murder of Samuel Choi. On the morning of June 10, 2017, Choi was found stabbed on the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue. Choi was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but had died from his injuries the next day.Police said despite an extensive investigation, no suspects were identified until the case...
Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley. The three suspects were identified as...
EXCLUSIVE: Jasper Wu's family, friend speak about arrests made in 23-month-old's murder
It was a mix of gratitude, appreciation and sadness for the Wu family and their close friend as the news came of the arrests. Susan showed this wooden pen gifted to the family by the lead investigator, who carved it out and took notes with it during the long months working on the case.
3 men charged with murder in death of Jasper Wu on I-880
Three gang members have been arrested in the shooting death of Jasper Wu, a toddler who died last November while riding in his car seat on Interstate 880.
Jasper Wu: Rival gang shootout led to child's death on Oakland highway; 3 arrested, officials say
The Alameda County District Attorney's office announced on Thursday that three arrests were made in connection to the fatal Oakland freeway shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu last year.
One stabbed in fight at San Bruno mall
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed on Friday night in a fight at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the San Bruno Police Department said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. The incident has concluded and there […]
NBC Bay Area
Jasper Wu Case: 3 Arrested Year After Toddler Killed in Oakland Freeway Shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 Oakland freeway shooting that left toddler Jasper Wu dead, officials announced Thursday. Jasper and his family were traveling on Interstate 880 when they were caught in the crossfire between rival gangs "having a rolling gun battle" on the freeway at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2021, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said.
NBC Bay Area
Jasper Wu's Mother Speaks Out After Arrests Made in Toddler's Death
Jasper Wu’s mother is speaking out after arrests were made in the toddler’s death. Xiao Xiao sat down with NBC Bay Area Friday night with interpreter, Oakland Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan by her side. “All they have been thinking every single day is about 'why we...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police say discovered remains were from an animal, not human
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Update:. Santa Cruz police investigated possible human remains found in the city Thursday morning, but later learned that they belonged to an animal. Police said the remains were found around 10:45 a.m. on Ocean Street. The Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office collected the remains for...
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
San Francisco police make 60 retail theft arrests
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sixty arrests have been made in a retail abatement theft operation across the city, the San Francisco Police Department stated in a press release Friday. Plainclothes and uniformed officers worked with store loss prevention to “address retail theft as it happens” in multiple locations, the press release stated, including grocery stores, […]
