WECT
UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming for the Shore Dining Hall at UNCW after multiple complaints from parents and students. The university confirmed with WECT it received several complaints from the campus community about issues within the dining hall – like limited food options available to students on weekends.
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
WWAY NewsChannel 3
After struggling with staffing issues, Wilmington restaurant recruits the help of a robot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Staffing has been difficult for several industries since the pandemic, and one restaurant in Wilmington came up with an unusual solution to help give staff a much-needed helping hand. Nigel Langstone opened Artisano Pizza and Gelato near Wrightsville Beach about a year and a half...
WECT
City of Southport giving away mulch
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call 910-457-7935.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wreaths Across America honors veterans at Wilmington National Cemetery
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wreaths Across America is a national event carried out at more than 2,700 locations in all 50 states, which includes Wilmington National Cemetery. Wreaths Across America honors our veterans and their families by laying wreaths at veteran’s gravesites not only to honor their death, but their life.
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
FOCUS Broadband makes service available to first Pender County customers
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — FOCUS Broadband says it now has high-speed internet service available to its first customers in Pender County. Residents and businesses located near the Still Bluff community along Morgan Road and Bethel Road in western Pender County can now call to order high-speed internet with speeds of up to 1 Gigabit as well as telephone service, digital cable TV, and home security and automation services from FOCUS Broadband.
WITN
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine visits Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine was in Jacksonville Friday for a Christmas concert. Ginuwine was scheduled to perform at the Limelight Center, where people had the opportunity to meet him as they ate, drank and were merry. “We’re also very excited about bringing more big talent like this in 2023 and years beyond […]
First African-American elected to Onslow County Board of Commissioners passes away
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first African-American voted to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners passed away on Friday. Onslow County Government posted on its Facebook page that Ernest “Ernie” Wright, died at age 69. He was on the board of commissioners from 1992-2000. He was first elected by the board to serve as vice […]
WITN
Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
travelawaits.com
The Adorable North Carolina Town That Feels Like A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Wilmington is an adorable North Carolina town brimming with holiday cheer. With stately historic homes featuring classic architecture, moss-draped oaks, and glowing holiday lights, a delightful landmark downtown with brick-paved streets, lovely gardens, and community fun, Wilmington and the surrounding beach towns are guaranteed to serve up a holiday celebration straight from your favorite Hallmark movie.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Abby from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Abby, an approximately 5-month-old Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services. Abby has a brindle coat and is very food motivated. According to her handlers, she loves to cuddle and enjoys...
foxwilmington.com
Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WECT
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road, one arrested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Rd is currently blocking several lanes. One of the cars was flipped off the side of the road and left upside down after the crash at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police looking for man after suspicious incident on S. College Rd.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help finding a man involved in a a suspicious incident Thursday near the 300 block of S. College Road. Police say the man is described as being in his mid-40s to early 50s, approximately 200 lbs., and having a gray ponytail.
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for suspect, asking public’s help to identify
Carousel Center partners with law enforcement on path to justice for child sex abuse victims. The Carousel Center is a child advocacy group that works to provide resources for child abuse victims and their families in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Changes are coming...
