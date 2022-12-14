ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming for the Shore Dining Hall at UNCW after multiple complaints from parents and students. The university confirmed with WECT it received several complaints from the campus community about issues within the dining hall – like limited food options available to students on weekends.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

City of Southport giving away mulch

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call 910-457-7935.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wreaths Across America honors veterans at Wilmington National Cemetery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wreaths Across America is a national event carried out at more than 2,700 locations in all 50 states, which includes Wilmington National Cemetery. Wreaths Across America honors our veterans and their families by laying wreaths at veteran’s gravesites not only to honor their death, but their life.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors.  Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

FOCUS Broadband makes service available to first Pender County customers

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — FOCUS Broadband says it now has high-speed internet service available to its first customers in Pender County. Residents and businesses located near the Still Bluff community along Morgan Road and Bethel Road in western Pender County can now call to order high-speed internet with speeds of up to 1 Gigabit as well as telephone service, digital cable TV, and home security and automation services from FOCUS Broadband.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine visits Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine was in Jacksonville Friday for a Christmas concert. Ginuwine was scheduled to perform at the Limelight Center, where people had the opportunity to meet him as they ate, drank and were merry. “We’re also very excited about bringing more big talent like this in 2023 and years beyond […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
travelawaits.com

The Adorable North Carolina Town That Feels Like A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Wilmington is an adorable North Carolina town brimming with holiday cheer. With stately historic homes featuring classic architecture, moss-draped oaks, and glowing holiday lights, a delightful landmark downtown with brick-paved streets, lovely gardens, and community fun, Wilmington and the surrounding beach towns are guaranteed to serve up a holiday celebration straight from your favorite Hallmark movie.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Abby from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Abby, an approximately 5-month-old Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services. Abby has a brindle coat and is very food motivated. According to her handlers, she loves to cuddle and enjoys...
foxwilmington.com

Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WILMINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business

KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
GOLDSBORO, NC

