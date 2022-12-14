PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — FOCUS Broadband says it now has high-speed internet service available to its first customers in Pender County. Residents and businesses located near the Still Bluff community along Morgan Road and Bethel Road in western Pender County can now call to order high-speed internet with speeds of up to 1 Gigabit as well as telephone service, digital cable TV, and home security and automation services from FOCUS Broadband.

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO