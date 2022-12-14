ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
msn.com

The Dow fell nearly 300 points on Friday. Why stocks keep tumbling

The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US slid tumbled yet again on Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy. The Dow ended the day down 282 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 1% lower. The sell-off has...
CoinDesk

US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence

There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
msn.com

‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety

Due to rampant inflation, holding cash may not be a wise move. (Higher and higher price levels erode the purchasing power of cash savings.) That’s one of the reasons many investors have been holding stocks and bonds instead. But according to Mohamed El-Erian — president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and chief economic advisor at Allianz SE — it might be time to switch gears.
Markets Insider

The auditor of Binance and Crypto.com's reserves has reportedly stopped work with crypto clients in the wake of FTX's collapse

Mazars Group, which has conducted proof-of-reserve audits for cryptocurrency exchange Binance and others, is halting all work for crypto clients, Bloomberg reported Friday. The suspension is taking place because of indications that markets haven't been reassured by "proof-of-reserves" reports. The crypto industry has rushed to conduct proof-of-reserves audits following the...
ValueWalk

The Story About Gold And The Fed’s U-Turn

What can happen while investors so stubbornly believe in the Federal Reserve‘s dovish pivot?. “Nah, he’s bluffing” – investors were initially overwhelmed by the irresistible urge to ignore the obvious. It’s been many weeks – months in some cases – since the Fed started not only...
The Hill

63 percent of Americans say they’re living paycheck to paycheck: survey

Story at a glance Sixty-three percent of U.S. consumers reported living paycheck to paycheck last month, according to a new survey from PYMNTS and LendingClub.  The findings come amid high inflation and housing costs as many Americans tighten their purse strings to help make ends meet.  Although the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck…

