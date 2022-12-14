ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

homenewshere.com

Proposed school start time changes

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
WILMINGTON, MA
iheart.com

Boston Seniors Free International Calls, Tutorials On Smartphone Literacy

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston's older residents had the chance to reconnect with friends and family all around the world with an international phone call free of charge on Friday morning. The 25th annual AT&T Holiday Connections event took place at Boston City Hall allowing hundreds of Boston's older...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust

A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
ROCKLAND, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment

Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
TEWKSBURY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Old Auburn school building reopens as senior housing development

AUBURN, Mass. - A former elementary school building in Auburn is now a mixed-income senior housing development. The Julia Bancroft Apartments held a grand opening Friday. The building is a 60-unit, mixed-income development for seniors ages 62 and older. It will offer 45 units for residents at or below 60% of the area median income, with the remaining 15 units being market-rate.
AUBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury closer to retail marijuana but not there yet

As marijuana becomes more and more popular in Massachusetts, more and more communities are devising ways to bring marijuana establishments into their backyards. Some local communities, like Billerica, have already done so, as a shop opened up on Route 3 near the Bedford line and the Billerica House of Corrections.
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury Public Schools conducts privacy audit

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Dec. 7, 2022 to recognize MCAS high achievers and discuss student data privacy issues. The committee recognized 52 TMHS seniors as recipients of the 2022 John & Abigail Adams Scholarship, which is a tuition waiver for up to eight semesters at a Massachusetts state college or university. The committee also celebrated 23 students in grades 3-10 who exceeded expectations in two of three subject areas — English language arts, mathematics or science; in addition, six students exceeded expectations in three subject areas. Six students achieved a perfect score of 560 in a subject area, and eight students achieved a perfect score on one subject and exceeded expectations in one or two other subjects.
TEWKSBURY, MA
nshoremag.com

Where to Order Takeout Christmas Meals on the North Shore

If you want to enjoy a warm, delicious holiday meal at home, without any of the potato peeling and dish scrubbing, these North Shore restaurants and caterers have some delicious options for you. FRANK, Beverly. Dine of farm-to-table cuisine with minimal effort by reserving a takeout Christmas feast for six...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Weston Mansion with Dreamy Olmsted-Designed Gardens

Frederick Law Olmsted played a hand in the creation of the formal gardens here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $7,900,000. Size: 12,129 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 partial. Baby, it’s cold outside, and with...
WESTON, MA
FUN 107

It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon

As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
BOSTON, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Support floods in after crash damages Grafton Country Store

GRAFTON — Messages of support have flooded into the Grafton Country Store after part of its front facade was damaged in a motor vehicle crash last month. The single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Nov. 29 damaged the front entrance of the longtime Grafton Common fixture, which opened in the 1980s but dates back to the 1730s.
GRAFTON, MA
iheart.com

Stow Comedian Offers Apology To His Old High School While On Tour In Boston

STOW, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A comedian from Stow took a trip back to his old high school to offer an apology for an incident that took place when he was class president. WBZ's Matt Shearer went along for the journey to catch up with Chris Fleming, a comedian who made Variety magazine's "10 comics to watch for" list in June, 2019.
STOW, MA

