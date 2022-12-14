Read full article on original website
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
westfordcat.org
Additional Electronic Vote Tabulators, ‘calming kits’ among recent requests approved with ARPA funding
WESTFORD — The Select Board has approved a number of additional American Rescue Plan projects as it continues to allocate funding towards priority needs. A full list of requests can be found online. A complete list of funded projects can be found below:. $50,000 for an additional supplemental appropriation...
homenewshere.com
Proposed school start time changes
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
iheart.com
Boston Seniors Free International Calls, Tutorials On Smartphone Literacy
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston's older residents had the chance to reconnect with friends and family all around the world with an international phone call free of charge on Friday morning. The 25th annual AT&T Holiday Connections event took place at Boston City Hall allowing hundreds of Boston's older...
Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust
A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
tewksburycarnation.org
Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment
Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
spectrumnews1.com
Old Auburn school building reopens as senior housing development
AUBURN, Mass. - A former elementary school building in Auburn is now a mixed-income senior housing development. The Julia Bancroft Apartments held a grand opening Friday. The building is a 60-unit, mixed-income development for seniors ages 62 and older. It will offer 45 units for residents at or below 60% of the area median income, with the remaining 15 units being market-rate.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury closer to retail marijuana but not there yet
As marijuana becomes more and more popular in Massachusetts, more and more communities are devising ways to bring marijuana establishments into their backyards. Some local communities, like Billerica, have already done so, as a shop opened up on Route 3 near the Bedford line and the Billerica House of Corrections.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury Public Schools conducts privacy audit
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Dec. 7, 2022 to recognize MCAS high achievers and discuss student data privacy issues. The committee recognized 52 TMHS seniors as recipients of the 2022 John & Abigail Adams Scholarship, which is a tuition waiver for up to eight semesters at a Massachusetts state college or university. The committee also celebrated 23 students in grades 3-10 who exceeded expectations in two of three subject areas — English language arts, mathematics or science; in addition, six students exceeded expectations in three subject areas. Six students achieved a perfect score of 560 in a subject area, and eight students achieved a perfect score on one subject and exceeded expectations in one or two other subjects.
Beloved Italian Restaurant In Braintree Reopening…Kinda
A restaurant that has been closed since July is coming back to life, but not exactly how patrons might have expected. Maria's Restaurant, an Italian and Greek eatery at 240 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, has new owners and a new name – but will allegedly be similar to the original restaura…
nshoremag.com
Where to Order Takeout Christmas Meals on the North Shore
If you want to enjoy a warm, delicious holiday meal at home, without any of the potato peeling and dish scrubbing, these North Shore restaurants and caterers have some delicious options for you. FRANK, Beverly. Dine of farm-to-table cuisine with minimal effort by reserving a takeout Christmas feast for six...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Revere man claims $1 million scratch ticket
A man from Revere has claimed a $1 million scratch ticket, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Daniel Torres is the first $1 million prize winner in the lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” scratch ticket game. Torres purchased his winning ticket from the Super Convenience Store in Revere. Torres chose...
WCVB
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts during storm Dec. 16-17
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The long-duration storm that brought rain to most of the Boston region also brought snow to other parts of Massachusetts, and the snow continued to accumulate into Saturday for some. Info: Closings, Delays | Weather Alerts | Interactive Radar. The National Weather Service tracks reported snowfall...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Weston Mansion with Dreamy Olmsted-Designed Gardens
Frederick Law Olmsted played a hand in the creation of the formal gardens here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $7,900,000. Size: 12,129 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 partial. Baby, it’s cold outside, and with...
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, Next Year
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
homenewshere.com
Robbed Salem Five in Tewksbury twice: New Hampshire man sentenced to 57 months in string of bank robberies
TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Dec. 8, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced Eric Mohan, 48, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced to 57 months in a federal prison for a robbing spree consisting of six banks in the Massachusetts and New Hampshire areas, including a bank in Tewksbury. According...
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
thegraftonnews.com
Support floods in after crash damages Grafton Country Store
GRAFTON — Messages of support have flooded into the Grafton Country Store after part of its front facade was damaged in a motor vehicle crash last month. The single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Nov. 29 damaged the front entrance of the longtime Grafton Common fixture, which opened in the 1980s but dates back to the 1730s.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
Highway sign falls onto Interstate 93 in Somerville, hits car below
SOMERVILLE- — A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway fell and hit a car below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Quincy woman was struck when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Interstate 93 north near Sullivan Square in Somerville shortly after 9:00 a.m.
iheart.com
Stow Comedian Offers Apology To His Old High School While On Tour In Boston
STOW, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A comedian from Stow took a trip back to his old high school to offer an apology for an incident that took place when he was class president. WBZ's Matt Shearer went along for the journey to catch up with Chris Fleming, a comedian who made Variety magazine's "10 comics to watch for" list in June, 2019.
