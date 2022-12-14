TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Dec. 7, 2022 to recognize MCAS high achievers and discuss student data privacy issues. The committee recognized 52 TMHS seniors as recipients of the 2022 John & Abigail Adams Scholarship, which is a tuition waiver for up to eight semesters at a Massachusetts state college or university. The committee also celebrated 23 students in grades 3-10 who exceeded expectations in two of three subject areas — English language arts, mathematics or science; in addition, six students exceeded expectations in three subject areas. Six students achieved a perfect score of 560 in a subject area, and eight students achieved a perfect score on one subject and exceeded expectations in one or two other subjects.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO