Winds remain gusty today as they continue to wrap around a slow-moving system that is gradually pulling away from our region over the Great Lakes. Cold temperatures this morning in the 20s combined with the wind produced wind chill temperatures in the teens. Winds have gusted over 50 MPH in parts of Western Kansas including 50 MPH at Leoti, 58 MPH at Pierceville, 51 MPH near Russell Springs, 54 MPH near Ludell and 50 MPH at Colby. A few flurries tracked across southwest Kansas earlier this morning. We will stay dry through the weekend with below average temperatures Saturday before a moderation to near normal Sunday ahead of our next cold front Sunday night. The northwesterly flow pulls in colder air over the course of the day with strong gusts anywhere from 30-50 MPH at times. Temperatures this afternoon only warm into the upper 30s, well below average for the middle of December. Those in northwestern Kansas will sit below average today, with highs only reaching the low 30s and partly cloudy skies.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO