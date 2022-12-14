Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Dec 16-18)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
Preparing for the coming cold snap
With temperatures expected to dip well below freezing as Christmas approaches, now is a perfect time to prepare for the colder temperatures.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild tomorrow, dramatic changes to start the workweek
Clear skies across the Sunflower State will allow for temperatures to drop overnight. We bottom out in the teens and single digits across most of the state. Southerly flow returns by Sunday, allowing our temperatures to reach our seasonal average in the low and mid-40s. This will be the warmest day we see for the next week, so tomorrow is the time to take care of your last-minute holiday errands.
wichitabyeb.com
Indulge yourself with delicious Argentinian alfajor pastries
I was recently introduced to alfajores. They are a traditional Argentine pastry that are popular all over Latin American. A classic Alfajor is a deliciously soft chocolate and vanilla pastry sandwich, think shortcake, filled with mouth-watering Dulce De Leche, (slow cooked milk caramel spread), imported from Argentina, covered in either white or semi-sweet chocolate. There’s a local home-based baker called Kónkeh Artisan Alfajor Pastries who sell them here in Wichita.
‘Power to the People’ exhibit in Wichita wallops visitors with radical ideals
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeromiah Taylor is a writer born and raised in Wichita. Ignoring any distractions, I breeze past a painting when an elderly usher stops me. “At least […] The post ‘Power to the People’ exhibit in Wichita wallops visitors with radical ideals appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita’s Vietnamese restaurant dedicated to rolls and bowls, SpringRo, to close
It’s been a good run for the Vietnamese restaurant, SpringRo. Located near the intersection of 37th and Woodlawn at 6524 E 37th St. N, SpringRo originally opened in 2015. What set them apart from other Vietnamese restaurants were their larger than life spring rolls, which you could also order in bowls. Over the last 7 years, they endured one ownership change. The current owner couldn’t have been a nicer person. I used to frequent SpringRo more when I was in northeast Wichita, but unfortunately, haven’t been able to make it out there as much as I would like.
wichitabyeb.com
Asian Groceries has a kitchen open serving Indian food
They are a family-owned grocery store in at 6249 E. 21st St. that specializes in selling fresh produce & halal meat, middle Eastern and south-east Asian spices, food products and cosmetics. About a month ago, they opened a kitchen inside selling Indian dishes. ============. 6249 E 21st St. N., Wichita,...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps moderate this week, brutal cold late next week!
We remained under the influence of a slow-moving system over the Great Lakes the past couple of days with cold air being pulled south across Kansas. West/northwesterly winds have been quite strong as well making it feel even colder. The winds eased overnight as the big storm to our north is pulling away. We are still seeing chilly temperatures this Saturday morning. Although it is less windy this morning, there is still enough to produce some wind chill affect making it feel colder than the actual temperatures. Temperatures warm a few degrees Saturday with less wind.
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Commissioners Move Forward with Lakeside Park Bank Restoration
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Phase I of the Lakeside Park bank restoration project can now move forward following action taken by the McPherson City Commission Tuesday. Initial steps for a second phase were also approved. Commissioners agreed on a change order with Chronus, LLC, adding the nearly $348,000 project to...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Weekend moderation; bitter cold, some snow next week.
Winds remain gusty today as they continue to wrap around a slow-moving system that is gradually pulling away from our region over the Great Lakes. Cold temperatures this morning in the 20s combined with the wind produced wind chill temperatures in the teens. Winds have gusted over 50 MPH in parts of Western Kansas including 50 MPH at Leoti, 58 MPH at Pierceville, 51 MPH near Russell Springs, 54 MPH near Ludell and 50 MPH at Colby. A few flurries tracked across southwest Kansas earlier this morning. We will stay dry through the weekend with below average temperatures Saturday before a moderation to near normal Sunday ahead of our next cold front Sunday night. The northwesterly flow pulls in colder air over the course of the day with strong gusts anywhere from 30-50 MPH at times. Temperatures this afternoon only warm into the upper 30s, well below average for the middle of December. Those in northwestern Kansas will sit below average today, with highs only reaching the low 30s and partly cloudy skies.
Hutch High’s unique Christmas holiday tradition
The fall semester is ending. Hutchinson High School students are closing their laptops, putting away their textbooks, and looking forward to Christmas break.
KWCH.com
Pretty Prairie man dead after Kingman Co. crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in Kingman County. KHP said 30-year-old, Karson Becker, was driving north in a 2016 Ford Fiesta on NE 150 Ave. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 150 Ave. and NE 50 St. KHP said Becker lost control of the vehicle and flipped into the west ditch.
KWCH.com
Amazon reminds online shoppers to be aware of common scams
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With time left to get last-minute Christmas shopping done, Amazon wants online shoppers to be aware of some common scams. The attempts to steal money and information often ramp up ahead of the holiday season. The first involves fake order confirmations. “These are unexpected calls/texts/emails that...
Wichita chef lands at culinary school with what may be the fanciest job title in town
What is a chef de cuisine, and who is filling that role at the new NICHE culinary school in downtown Wichita? This man has the answer.
ksal.com
Truck Driver Hurt in Crash
A truck driver from Colorado was transported to a Wichita hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Solomon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Kenworth was headed west on I 70 when the driver left the road to the left and struck a guardrail. The semi then went through the guardrail and down an embankment, and onto the railroad tracks underneath the interstate. It came to rest against an embankment on the other side of the tracks.
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg caused traffic to back up
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg are causing traffic to back up Thursday afternoon.
KAKE TV
Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
KAKE TV
Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
KWCH.com
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
