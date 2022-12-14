ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lakeland Gazette

WATSON CLINIC RECRUITS ADDITIONAL PHYSICIAN AND MEDICAL PROVIDER

Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome the latest additions to its team of expert physicians and medical providers. D. Chad Lamoreaux, MD has joined the Orthopaedic Surgery department at Watson Clinic Main at 1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland. Dr. Lamoreaux specializes in all areas of orthopedic surgery such as hand and upper extremity, joint replacement (primary and revision), foot & ankle, fracture care, sports medicine, and pediatric orthopaedics. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT, and his medical degree from Albany Medical College in Albany, NY. He went on to complete an internship and residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia, SC, and a clinical fellowship in Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery at Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Greenville, SC. He has been awarded Patient Experience Top Performer 2020 (99th percentile) and World Class Performance in Patient Experience 2021 (95th percentile) by Press-Ganey. He has served as a Clinical Preceptor/Adjunct Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and an Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. Dr. Lamoreaux is board-certified in Orthopaedic Surgery by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Appointments with Dr. Lamoreaux may be scheduled by calling 863-680-7214.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Nursing shortage projected to get worse

TAMPA, Fla-- Nursing students at Arizona College of Nursing are ready to help fill a nursing shortage gap. Research released by the Florida Hospital Association projects an already-struggling nursing field could face even greater crisis if changes are made. FHA says nurses are needed now and will be well into the future. The survey projects a shortage of almost 60,000 nurses by 2035.
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Let St. Pete Works put you to work

ST. PETERSBURG — Natalie Washington said the chance to work at a place like St. Pete Works is about more than just having a job to go to each day. As the organization’s career and academic advisor, Washington works with clients and talks to potential students about what St. Pete Works has to offer.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Moffitt Cancer Center Introduces Speros FL, its 775-acre Pasco County Global Innovation Center

Leader in cancer treatment and research unveils the name of its world-class community to break ground in 2023. December 15, 2022 – Today Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in innovative, comprehensive cancer research at the forefront of revolutionizing the technology and treatment to prevent and cure cancer worldwide, proudly unveils Speros FL as the name of its planned 775-acre global innovation center in Pasco County, Florida. The word Speros is a derivative of the Latin verb, “Sperare,” meaning “to hope” or to “look forward to.” Grounded by principles of accelerated advancement, collaboration, and high-quality care, Speros represents the future of revolutionary cancer treatment at Moffitt.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

Media Release 12-17-2022

Search Warrant – Illegal Gambling – Shipwrecked – 2022-34742. On 12-15-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The business, “Shipwrecked,” was an illegal gambling “game room.”. An investigation revealed...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Modern Globe

Pinellas Fresh Food Giveaway Helps Neighbors Facing Food Insecurity

The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) and St. Pete Free Clinic (SPFC) are giving away fresh food to those who need it. This is part of a countywide effort to meet the growing need for food assistance. This continuous effort in Pinellas ensures public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. The event will be held on Friday, December 16, at 9 a.m. at the Sunderman Complex.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

