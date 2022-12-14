Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
WATSON CLINIC RECRUITS ADDITIONAL PHYSICIAN AND MEDICAL PROVIDER
Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome the latest additions to its team of expert physicians and medical providers. D. Chad Lamoreaux, MD has joined the Orthopaedic Surgery department at Watson Clinic Main at 1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland. Dr. Lamoreaux specializes in all areas of orthopedic surgery such as hand and upper extremity, joint replacement (primary and revision), foot & ankle, fracture care, sports medicine, and pediatric orthopaedics. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT, and his medical degree from Albany Medical College in Albany, NY. He went on to complete an internship and residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia, SC, and a clinical fellowship in Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery at Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Greenville, SC. He has been awarded Patient Experience Top Performer 2020 (99th percentile) and World Class Performance in Patient Experience 2021 (95th percentile) by Press-Ganey. He has served as a Clinical Preceptor/Adjunct Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and an Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. Dr. Lamoreaux is board-certified in Orthopaedic Surgery by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Appointments with Dr. Lamoreaux may be scheduled by calling 863-680-7214.
Bay News 9
Nursing shortage projected to get worse
TAMPA, Fla-- Nursing students at Arizona College of Nursing are ready to help fill a nursing shortage gap. Research released by the Florida Hospital Association projects an already-struggling nursing field could face even greater crisis if changes are made. FHA says nurses are needed now and will be well into the future. The survey projects a shortage of almost 60,000 nurses by 2035.
The Weekly Challenger
Let St. Pete Works put you to work
ST. PETERSBURG — Natalie Washington said the chance to work at a place like St. Pete Works is about more than just having a job to go to each day. As the organization’s career and academic advisor, Washington works with clients and talks to potential students about what St. Pete Works has to offer.
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hope Villages of America's CEO resigns after shelter volunteers quit
A week after Hope Villages of America told ABC Action News its CEO, Kirk Ray Smith, resigned after six years with the nonprofit, the I-Team is revealing more about what led up to his departure.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Moffitt Cancer Center Introduces Speros FL, its 775-acre Pasco County Global Innovation Center
Leader in cancer treatment and research unveils the name of its world-class community to break ground in 2023. December 15, 2022 – Today Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in innovative, comprehensive cancer research at the forefront of revolutionizing the technology and treatment to prevent and cure cancer worldwide, proudly unveils Speros FL as the name of its planned 775-acre global innovation center in Pasco County, Florida. The word Speros is a derivative of the Latin verb, “Sperare,” meaning “to hope” or to “look forward to.” Grounded by principles of accelerated advancement, collaboration, and high-quality care, Speros represents the future of revolutionary cancer treatment at Moffitt.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County homeless population grows: 'It’s the best way we can make it'
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The homeless population continues to increase in the Tampa Bay area, particularly in Hillsborough County. The homeless numbers also have increased across Florida. According to the Florida Council on Homelessness Annual 2022 report, there’s a more than 50 percent increase in unsheltered homeless people in...
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
State says Hillsborough County is among several not complying with 'Parental Rights' law
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education reached out to several school districts, including Hillsborough County, for not complying with new state laws. The state alerted Hillsborough County it needs to make changes to comply with the "Parental Rights in Education" law. It's the same law that...
wlrn.org
Real-estate attorney says 2023 could bring an uptick in foreclosures and evictions
Real-estate attorney David Miller, who specializes in debt defense, predicts that eviction and foreclosure rates could climb in 2023. “I don’t see a real upside in terms of relief,” he said. In the last year, the greater Tampa Bay region experienced an influx of new residents, record-high inflation...
hernandonewstoday.com
Media Release 12-17-2022
Search Warrant – Illegal Gambling – Shipwrecked – 2022-34742. On 12-15-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The business, “Shipwrecked,” was an illegal gambling “game room.”. An investigation revealed...
Child welfare agency struggles to find foster homes for children in Polk County
Heartland for Children is looking to recruit 50 foster families to serve teens, siblings and children, in its service area of Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties.
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
Pinellas Fresh Food Giveaway Helps Neighbors Facing Food Insecurity
The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) and St. Pete Free Clinic (SPFC) are giving away fresh food to those who need it. This is part of a countywide effort to meet the growing need for food assistance. This continuous effort in Pinellas ensures public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. The event will be held on Friday, December 16, at 9 a.m. at the Sunderman Complex.
Pinellas County nonprofit gifts Christmas wishlists to 500 children in-need
One nonprofit is working hard to make sure every child in Pinellas County feels the magic of Christmas.
A year after launch, Tampa Hope's homeless shelter cottages have yet to be built
Last year, the city gave $750,000 to help establish the shelter.
Joy of Giving Celebration sends thousands home with free gifts, smiles and hope
TAMPA, Fla — With the holidays just around the corner, the 13th annual Joy of Giving Celebration is bringing hope to hundreds of families in the Tampa area. A parade through an east Tampa neighborhood Saturday featured floats, marching bands and cheering kids. It was one part Christmas, one part Gasparilla, and all parts community fun.
17-Year-Old Arrested At A St. Petersburg Charter School With Gun
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was arrested for bringing a gun onto campus at MycroSchool Pinellas Charter High School, 840 3rd Avenue S., on Wednesday. According to police, the school safety officer discovered the handgun in the 11th grader’s locker and notified the
Walmart launches delivery drones to 5 Tampa Bay area stores
TAMPA, Fla. — Look up! The future is now? Walmart announced it launched delivery drones at five of its stores around the Tampa Bay area, meaning customers who live close by can get same-day delivery via one of these drones. Five stores across the Tampa Bay area now have...
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
