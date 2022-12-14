Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sandra Gayle Hollis Shaver
Mrs. Sandra Gayle Hollis Shaver, age 78, died Friday, December 16, 2022, surrounded by her family at Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro under the care of Regency Hospice. She was born June 14, 1944, in Crawfordville, Georgia. Mrs. Shaver graduated from Alexander Stephens Institute and then Georgia Teacher’s College...
James Alvin Davis
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. James Davis. Mr. James Davis, age 73, of Portal, GA., passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Hospice. He was a...
Kimball Hershel Harville, Jr.
Kimball Hershel Harville Jr., age 65, passed away December 14, 2022, in his home in Statesboro, GA. He was a native of Statesboro and the son of Harriette Cone Adams and Kimball H. Harville Sr. Kimball Harville Jr. was an American Patriot and a veteran. He served his country as...
GSU grad earns doctorate degree after 20-year hiatus
After a 20-year hiatus from academia, Lisa Ariellah Ward has earned the merited title of doctor of public health from Georgia Southern University (GSU). “After successfully raising children, all of whom are now accomplished professionals, I made the life-changing decision to return to school,” said Ward. Now a mother...
Join the Marvelous Moms of Bulloch County for friendship and fun
The Marvelous Moms of Bulloch County is a local club for resident moms with young children from ages one to five. The program, hosted by the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department, is for stay-at-home moms who desire to meet other local moms with small children in a safe space.
Brooklet Grice Connect fan Allison Puzder wins $250 Publix gift card
Brooklet resident and loyal Grice Connect fan Allison Puzder is the winner of the $250 Publix gift card giveaway by Grice Connect. Grice Connect began giving cool prizes to our followers this year to thank them for following and to encourage them to introduce Grice Connect to their family and friends.
Southeast Georgia road work: weekly traffic advisory
Georgia DOT will continue essential road work throughout southeast Georgia on Dec.17 through Friday, Dec. 23. Christmas Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major state routes will be in place beginning Dec. 22 at 5 a.m. until Dec. 26 at 5 a.m. No lane closures or work that restricts or interferes with traffic will be conducted during this time frame.
Michael Lynn Hawk
Michael Lynn Hawk of North Hills, California passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 02, 2022, at the age of 59. Born in Statesboro, Georgia, he was the son of the late James Donald Hawk and Barbara Simpson Hawk. Michael graduated from Statesboro High School in 1981 and received his Bachelor...
Statesboro Herald reducing to weekly newspaper
In the Saturday edition of the Statesboro Herald, Jim Healy operations manager for the paper announced the Herald will be reducing their publishing days to one day per week. Beginning on Thursday, January 19, 2023 the local newspaper will only be printed one day per week. They will continue mailing the newspaper on Thursdays.
Guido Gardens Nights of Lights December 16th through 25th
Dr. Michael Guido always loved to say that “Everything is better in Metter, Georgia.” That is certainly true when it comes to the Guido Gardens and their annual Nights of Lights. This is a rich tradition families throughout the country have enjoyed for decades. The 2022 Nights of...
Santa Gus meet and greet raised hundreds for Georgia Southern student scholarships
Reindeer are not the only ones doing some flying around this month and helping spread holiday cheer. Santa Gus, after photographs with families and individuals at GSU in Statesboro Nov. 29, figuratively flew to Savannah, Atlanta, Macon, and Augusta on different dates through Thursday, Dec. 8. He welcomed kids to...
Santa’s Calling: Ten years of bringing joy to all the girls and boys
Matthew Gainous is an instructor at Ogeechee Technical College by day and a freelance writer by night. For the last ten years, he has also been “The Man in Red” each December, much to the delight of children all over Statesboro and Bulloch County. This column is part of his Fridge Worthy series.
Container demand eases at the Port of Savannah
The Port of Savannah saw a dip in demand throughout the month of November. “While we are planning for a moderation in the container trade, we expect volumes to remain strong, though shy of the historic highs of the past year,” said Georgia Port Authority (GPA) chairman Joel Wooten.
Get the first look inside Publix of Statesboro | Store is now open
Publix Super Markets customers began lining up early this Wednesday morning, December 14 to be one of the first to shop in the new Publix when it opened at 7 a.m. Portal resident and GS employee Patrick Robinson was the first in line to see the new store open. “This is an exciting day for Statesboro. Anytime there is something new the community turns out and I just wanted to be part of that,” said Robinson.
Evelyn “Dale” Davis Deal Burnsed
Mrs. Evelyn “Dale” Davis Deal Burnsed, age 85, passed away on December 12, 2022. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1937 to the late Otis Wilbur Waters and Bertha Mae Hill Waters but lived most of her life in Bulloch County and attended Bulloch County Schools. Dale...
Georgia Southern prepares for commencement ceremonies
Georgia Southern is gearing up to celebrate as 2,100 graduates from 10 colleges will collect their diplomas this month. The university will hold two commencement ceremonies at its main locations, Savannah and Statesboro, on Dec. 10 and 13. Savannah ceremony – Dec. 10. A ceremony for undergraduate and graduate...
GS breaks tradition with duo performance at grad ceremony
Georgia Southern University (GS) broke tradition at this year’s commencement ceremony by having two students sing the national anthem. Generally the university only hosts one singer for the national anthem, however, faculty members in charge decided to honor a decade-long friendship instead. “It’s incredibly rewarding to know that we...
Bulloch students matched or outperformed their district peers in 13 of 20 tested subjects on Spring 2022 GMAS
This fall the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that are tested by the Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS) and high school graduation rates.
Brooklet Police Department struggles to keep staff
Joe Grooms, Mayor of Brooklet, GA confirmed to Grice Connect that the Brooklet Police Department is down to one full time officer and the Chief. Chief Gary Roberts has also given Mayor Grooms his letter of resignation, but Mayor Grooms did not accept it. “We have been struggling like most...
Hayden Carter Fields
Hayden Carter Fields, age 15, died on Wednesday evening, December 7th 2022 in Portal, GA. Hayden was born on February 24th 2007 in Statesboro, GA. He was a student at Portal High School who loved hunting, the outdoors, and spending time with his family. Hayden was preceded in death by his grandmother, Estelle Fields, and his great-grandparents, John “Buster” and Luree Fields, and Irving and Zona Moxley, as well as two nieces, Alaia Fields and Charlie Fields.
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0