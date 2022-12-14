Read full article on original website
MSU sophomore wins ‘free’ tuition drawing for spring semester
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University sophomore Jackson Crawford of Pass Christian is the winner of the MSU Alumni Association’s 18th tuition drawing. Crawford, who is majoring in physics, will receive free, full-time tuition (12 credit hours) for the 2023 spring semester. “This scholarship won’t just help me out, but...
B.S. Hood Drive closing temporarily for Davis Wade Stadium repair
The portion of B.S. Hood Drive accessing Davis Wade Stadium between Barr Avenue and Stone Boulevard will temporarily close from Dec. 18-22 as workers refurbish the Mississippi State logo on the stadium’s western face. Contact the Facilities Management Service Desk at 662-325-2005 if you have any questions.
MSU Online student chosen for USAF Prestigious Ph.D. Program
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State Online student is one of three captains chosen for the Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force Prestigious Ph.D. Program. The award will provide Capt. Matthew Koestner, who is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree from the MSU College of Business, a full three-year scholarship to a top-tier U.S. institution of higher learning to pursue a doctorate in social and political sciences, specifically international relations, policy and economics. Program participation helps to develop strategic, competitive and diverse thinking and leadership skills deemed necessary for the Air Force to effectively compete on the global stage.
MSU announces Campus Holiday Energy Conservation Plan
Mississippi State University will implement its holiday energy conservation plan at the end of the work day Tuesday, December 20. The Christmas break affords us the opportunity to reduce our energy consumption and realize significant savings on operating expenditures. Your efforts over the years to turn off unused equipment and lighting are absolutely critical to a successful holiday shutdown. Please join with us in doing everything you can to reduce our energy use during this time.
