STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State Online student is one of three captains chosen for the Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force Prestigious Ph.D. Program. The award will provide Capt. Matthew Koestner, who is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree from the MSU College of Business, a full three-year scholarship to a top-tier U.S. institution of higher learning to pursue a doctorate in social and political sciences, specifically international relations, policy and economics. Program participation helps to develop strategic, competitive and diverse thinking and leadership skills deemed necessary for the Air Force to effectively compete on the global stage.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO