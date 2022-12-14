Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
See 1 Clever Winter Garbage Trick! Leave it to Minnesota to Think it Up.
With over an inch of snow just in St. Cloud this week and more or similar in many areas in Central Minnesota, pretty sure many are going to like this little winter garbage trick. The temps look like they are going to begin dropping and those "comfy" 30 degree days we just had are about to go bye-bye.
Eater
An All-THC Taproom Is Popping Up in Northeast This Weekend
A first-of-its-kind pop-up is debuting at the former Able Seedhouse and Brewery space in Northeast Minneapolis this weekend: a dedicated THC taproom. Of course, the drinks here aren’t really on tap — Minnesota’s new THC law allows the sale of food and beverages containing 5 milligrams of THC per serving, which means these beverages are carefully measured and packaged into cans and bottles. But they’re available for tasting and purchasing to go, from Bauhaus’ tart grapefruit Tetra to Fulton’s effervescent blood orange sparkling water. Minneapolis Cider Company is hosting the event, which runs from December 15 through 18, and Buch Fermentary and Taproom, which will soon open in Able’s former spot, has offered up its space. There’ll be food, live music, and activities, too — check out hours and full details here. The four-day event is something of a celebration for the many local breweries and cideries that have been at the forefront of Minnesota’s booming new THC beverage industry, as well as a peek into where it’s headed in the new year. Here’s what two of these makers had to say about the future of the industry — and in the meantime, check out where to find locally made THC beverages around the state.
Make Minnesota Christmas Parties Easy: Bring a Snackle Box
Last year at this time, my cousin sent me a screenshot of something amazing she found online. It was a fishing tackle box filled with various meats, cheeses, and snack items. It seemed like an absolute genius idea and I knew immediately I had to create one for myself. When...
Only In Minnesota: An Actual Bar Out On A Frozen Lake [VIDEO]
This is the time of the year that lakes are scattered with ice houses some are pretty basic and some are pretty fancy, but either way, I would not have the guts to stay overnight in any of them I am way too paranoid. So if you are someone like me that would think it would be fun to go out on the lake and fish for a little while, have a cocktail or two and maybe some food, I found the perfect place for you.
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
A Rare Snapping Turtle Found In Minnesota Only Had One in 100,000 Chance!
The other week I saw a cool picture of a rare albino deer that was spotted in Minnesota and it started a discussion about whether or not if anyone around Central Minnesota had ever seen one before. Little did I know it would lead me to something even more rare. A rare albino snapping turtle in Minnesota.
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker
A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
Savage restaurant bringing back popular barbecue drive-thru Saturday
The chicken tender drive-through event at Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage, Minn. in June, 2020. Courtesy of Whiskey Inferno. Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage will serve family-style barbecue meals to drive-through customers Saturday, marking the return of a popular event that helped sustain the business during the early days of the pandemic.
kfgo.com
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold
MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
TODAY.com
Minnesota mill on a new mission to give out blankets for free
The Faribault Mill in Minnesota has been making quality wool blankets since 1865 — and now they're on a new mission to give out those blankets for free to people who could really use them. NBC’s Joe Freyer reports for TODAY.Dec. 16, 2022.
I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary
This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
Holiday Life Hack: Why Your Outside Christmas Lights Won’t Work in Minnesota
There are few things more frustrating this time of year in Minnesota than when your Christmas lights-- that had been working fine-- suddenly stop working, right?. Outside Christmas decorations and holiday lights are great-- until they stop working. It happened to me earlier this week. Our the Christmas lights I...
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
Schmitt: Snow Creating Challenges For Ice Anglers
The snow is no only challenging to drive on in Central Minnesota but it is creating some challenges for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is going to be water underneath the snow and on top of the ice. Schmitt indicates the weight of the snow makes it difficult to move and to get to the ice and create roads on the ice. He says ice depths aren't negatively affected by the snow with depths in the area with around 6 to 8 inches of ice on many areas lakes.
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
boreal.org
Climate change causing trouble for tamarack trees
Greg Seitz - Quetico Superior Wilderness News - December 14, 2022. An iconic tree species most often found in northern Minnesota’s peatlands and bogs is facing a serious threat connected to climate change. Tamaracks are renowned for being the only conifer in Minnesota that loses its needles in the fall. But, in the past two decades, more than half of Minnesota’s tamarack trees have been killed by a native insect, and experts say the tree species may not survive in the state.
This Is The Coldest City In Minnesota
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
The Ordway cancels Saturday "Beauty and the Beast" performances
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Ordway canceled its Saturday performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast due to illness.The show is set to resume Sunday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is limited availability for tickets.MORE: "Beauty & The Beast": The Ordway produces its first musical since 2019The show is playing as part of Broadway at the Ordway through Saturday, Dec. 31.
