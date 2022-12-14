ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

An All-THC Taproom Is Popping Up in Northeast This Weekend

A first-of-its-kind pop-up is debuting at the former Able Seedhouse and Brewery space in Northeast Minneapolis this weekend: a dedicated THC taproom. Of course, the drinks here aren’t really on tap — Minnesota’s new THC law allows the sale of food and beverages containing 5 milligrams of THC per serving, which means these beverages are carefully measured and packaged into cans and bottles. But they’re available for tasting and purchasing to go, from Bauhaus’ tart grapefruit Tetra to Fulton’s effervescent blood orange sparkling water. Minneapolis Cider Company is hosting the event, which runs from December 15 through 18, and Buch Fermentary and Taproom, which will soon open in Able’s former spot, has offered up its space. There’ll be food, live music, and activities, too — check out hours and full details here. The four-day event is something of a celebration for the many local breweries and cideries that have been at the forefront of Minnesota’s booming new THC beverage industry, as well as a peek into where it’s headed in the new year. Here’s what two of these makers had to say about the future of the industry — and in the meantime, check out where to find locally made THC beverages around the state.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Only In Minnesota: An Actual Bar Out On A Frozen Lake [VIDEO]

This is the time of the year that lakes are scattered with ice houses some are pretty basic and some are pretty fancy, but either way, I would not have the guts to stay overnight in any of them I am way too paranoid. So if you are someone like me that would think it would be fun to go out on the lake and fish for a little while, have a cocktail or two and maybe some food, I found the perfect place for you.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota

A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Savage restaurant bringing back popular barbecue drive-thru Saturday

The chicken tender drive-through event at Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage, Minn. in June, 2020. Courtesy of Whiskey Inferno. Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage will serve family-style barbecue meals to drive-through customers Saturday, marking the return of a popular event that helped sustain the business during the early days of the pandemic.
SAVAGE, MN
kfgo.com

Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold

MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary

This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Schmitt: Snow Creating Challenges For Ice Anglers

The snow is no only challenging to drive on in Central Minnesota but it is creating some challenges for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is going to be water underneath the snow and on top of the ice. Schmitt indicates the weight of the snow makes it difficult to move and to get to the ice and create roads on the ice. He says ice depths aren't negatively affected by the snow with depths in the area with around 6 to 8 inches of ice on many areas lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Climate change causing trouble for tamarack trees

Greg Seitz - Quetico Superior Wilderness News - December 14, 2022. An iconic tree species most often found in northern Minnesota’s peatlands and bogs is facing a serious threat connected to climate change. Tamaracks are renowned for being the only conifer in Minnesota that loses its needles in the fall. But, in the past two decades, more than half of Minnesota’s tamarack trees have been killed by a native insect, and experts say the tree species may not survive in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

The Ordway cancels Saturday "Beauty and the Beast" performances

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Ordway canceled its Saturday performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast due to illness.The show is set to resume Sunday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is limited availability for tickets.MORE: "Beauty & The Beast": The Ordway produces its first musical since 2019The show is playing as part of Broadway at the Ordway through Saturday, Dec. 31.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy