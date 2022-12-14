ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Fatal Hit-and-Run Reported in Fridley

Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the Fridley Police Department responded yesterday to a report of a person laying on the ground near an intersection. The responding officers and emergency personnel found the adult male and pronounced him dead at the scene around 5:20 PM.
FRIDLEY, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant

AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
AUSTIN, MN
Bring Me The News

Man sentenced to 69 years in prison for fatal mass shooting outside Minneapolis nightclub

A man has been sentenced to 69 years in prison for a mass shooting outside the Monarch nightclub in Minneapolis that left two people dead and seven others injured. Jawan Carroll, 25, was convicted by a jury in Hennepin County court in October of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder following a shootout in the early hours of May 22.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff seeks information about fatal hit-and-run in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley on Friday.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a man was laying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Friday.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene after the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.
FRIDLEY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Truck Driver Injured in Weather Related Crash

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) -- A truck driver from Rochester was among those injured in the hundreds of weather-related crashes that were reported in Minnesota on Thursday. The State Patrol says 61-year-old Omar Yusuf Ali was driving a semi-truck south on I-35 in Steele County when the rig slid into the medium. The crash was reported just before 11 PM near the Owatonna Airport. Ali was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

State Patrol – Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash on Snowy Highway

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting weather conditions and alcohol may have contributed to a fatal traffic crash early today in Minneapolis. The victim of the deadly incident has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Stout of Bloomington. The State Patrol says he was driving an SUV east on Highway 62 just before 2 AM when the vehicle drifted off the snow and ice-covered road and crashed into the 34th Avenue Bridge on the north edge of the Twin Cities airport near the entrance to the Minnesota Air National Guard base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to just over 24 years in federal prison in a case that included kidnapping and torture. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 24-year-old José Angel Chapa-Aguilera previously entered guilty pleas to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records indicate the charges stemmed from several crimes, including a traffic stop conducted by Worthington Police in April of last year that led to the discovery of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine inside the man's vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
q957.com

Potential mass shooter arrested in Minnesota

SAVAGE, MN (AP) — A potential mass shooter has been arrested in Minnesota. River William Smith was arrested in Savage, Minnesota after authorities received a tip from a retired police officer. Smith had been building an arsenal of automatic weapons which he planned to use against police. He had...
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Considered ‘Pro Mass Shooter’ Faces Federal Charges

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man who allegedly stated that he is "pro mass shooting" is facing federal charges. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 20-year-old River William Smith of Savage is charged with possession of a machine gun and attempting to receive and possess destructive devices. According to court documents, the charges stem from an investigation that was launched in late September based on a tip from a concerned citizen reporting disturbing behavior.
SAVAGE, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy