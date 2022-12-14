ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

GJPD responds to early morning hit and run

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 to a report about a hit and run. A man was transported to the hospital after a fight broke out near Canyon View RV Resort. When GJPD arrived on the scene,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Possible brief drop in temperatures later in the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another sunny day across the Western Slope with little cloud cover. However, despite the sunshine, temperatures again remained cold today, with Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez having highs staying in the upper to mid-20s. Conditions have remained dry, and that will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures will stay cold, with Grand Junction, Cortez, and Montrose remaining in the single digits while Delta rises to the double digits.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Picturesque Home for Sale in Montrose Colorado

Living in Montrose, Colorado, we often forget exactly how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place. Just about anywhere you are, you have a gorgeous backdrop of mountains wherever you look. The Western Slope is one of those kinds of places that could be sarcastically described as, "Where greeting cards are born." That kind of scenery is what you could have in your own backyard with this new home for sale on the South Side of Walden Drive.
MONTROSE, CO
luxury-houses.net

This $18 Million Artfully Masterpiece in Crawford is Undoubtedly The Most Luxurious Retreat in The State of Colorado

43409 Cottonwood Creek Road Home in Crawford, Colorado for Sale. 43409 Cottonwood Creek Road, Crawford, Colorado is an inspired English estate nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in Southwestern Colorado enjoys unmatched peace and privacy as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the surrounding West Elk Mountains. This Home in Crawford offers 15 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 43409 Cottonwood Creek Road, please contact Daniel Dockray (Phone: 970-708-0666) at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty – Telluride for full support and perfect service.
CRAWFORD, CO
KJCT8

The cold stays around this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunshine also has returned after widespread snowfall moved in yesterday. However, temperatures have remained chilly days across the Western Slope. Many locations sit in the upper to mid-20s from Grand Junction to Montrose. Temperatures tonight will continue to stay bone-chilling cold, with many locations having...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

You’ll Never Guess What Montrose Colorado Wants MORE Of

As we move through the holiday season, we definitely have plenty to be thankful for here in Montrose. Not only are we blessed with some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, but being the small town that we are, our community is fairly close-knit. Say what you want to about how things feel in town these days, but Montrose, as a community, has always been close, and remains that way today.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Police investigating possible weapon at Fruita 8/9 school

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita 8/9 school was locked down Friday as a limited report of a possible weapon was investigated, say police. The school has since transitioned to a shelter-in-place, according to authorities. The Fruita Police Department says that there is no active threat, and that the lockdown...
FRUITA, CO
KJCT8

Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry

A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
MONTROSE, CO
Crested Butte News

Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO

The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
GUNNISON, CO
nbc11news.com

Walking across the country for mental health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man walking across the country is making his way through Grand Junction right now. Kyndal Ray started walking for mental health awareness almost 250 days ago in Florida with his feet in the Atlantic Ocean. The miles he’s put in aren’t just about helping others, the journey has helped him stay drug free and put his past life far behind.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell follow up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New reaction tonight after we broke the news a Mesa County inmate died while under a medical watch. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says he was detoxing, and now people close to him are questioning how it happened. Twenty-eight-year-old Sergio Villalobos died alone in his cell under what is described as a medical protocol.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Fruita 8/9 going from lockdown to shelter in place

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Fruita 8/9 School went into a lockdown today following reports involving a weapon. The lockdown soon de-escalated to a shelter-in-place. School officials say they will release information shortly. KREX reporters on the scene say, several parents showed up at the school when they were notified of a lockdown. Many are still waiting for the school to release students. Security protocols are in place and there is no active threat at the moment.
FRUITA, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado

Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

