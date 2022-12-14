Read full article on original website
Modern Comfort Awaits in this Nearly-New Montrose Colorado Home
Another day, another great-looking home for sale in Montrose, Colorado. You know I'm always on the lookout for space when I post these listings, and this home on Grand Mesa Dr. has that, for sure, but what sets this home apart is the feeling of warmth you get, just from looking at it.
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
KJCT8
GJPD responds to early morning hit and run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 to a report about a hit and run. A man was transported to the hospital after a fight broke out near Canyon View RV Resort. When GJPD arrived on the scene,...
KJCT8
Possible brief drop in temperatures later in the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another sunny day across the Western Slope with little cloud cover. However, despite the sunshine, temperatures again remained cold today, with Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez having highs staying in the upper to mid-20s. Conditions have remained dry, and that will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures will stay cold, with Grand Junction, Cortez, and Montrose remaining in the single digits while Delta rises to the double digits.
Grand Junction Orchard Mesa Business Closing Doors After 19 Years
After a fantastic 19-year run, a Grand Junction, Colorado business will be closing its doors for good. This popular Orchard Mesa business will stay open until December 23, 2022. That gives you a few weeks to swing by and check out the deals. Closing Their Doors After 19 Years. If...
Another Picturesque Home for Sale in Montrose Colorado
Living in Montrose, Colorado, we often forget exactly how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place. Just about anywhere you are, you have a gorgeous backdrop of mountains wherever you look. The Western Slope is one of those kinds of places that could be sarcastically described as, "Where greeting cards are born." That kind of scenery is what you could have in your own backyard with this new home for sale on the South Side of Walden Drive.
New Specialty Grocery Store Opens On North Ave. In Grand Junction
Attention Grand Junction, Colorado shoppers. A new specialty grocery store has opened on the 1000 block of North Avenue, across from Colorado Mesa University. This small store is open for business and ready to serve. Take a quick look at what they offer. Open For Business In Grand Junction, Colorado.
luxury-houses.net
This $18 Million Artfully Masterpiece in Crawford is Undoubtedly The Most Luxurious Retreat in The State of Colorado
43409 Cottonwood Creek Road Home in Crawford, Colorado for Sale. 43409 Cottonwood Creek Road, Crawford, Colorado is an inspired English estate nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in Southwestern Colorado enjoys unmatched peace and privacy as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the surrounding West Elk Mountains. This Home in Crawford offers 15 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 43409 Cottonwood Creek Road, please contact Daniel Dockray (Phone: 970-708-0666) at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty – Telluride for full support and perfect service.
These Homeless Grand Junction Dogs Want A Home For the Holidays
The holidays are a time of giving and these Grand Junction dogs are hoping someone will give them a brand-new home for Christmas. This week's featured pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society all have one thing in common. They would all like to be in a permanent home filled with love and happiness on Christmas Day.
KJCT8
The cold stays around this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunshine also has returned after widespread snowfall moved in yesterday. However, temperatures have remained chilly days across the Western Slope. Many locations sit in the upper to mid-20s from Grand Junction to Montrose. Temperatures tonight will continue to stay bone-chilling cold, with many locations having...
94kix.com
You’ll Never Guess What Montrose Colorado Wants MORE Of
As we move through the holiday season, we definitely have plenty to be thankful for here in Montrose. Not only are we blessed with some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, but being the small town that we are, our community is fairly close-knit. Say what you want to about how things feel in town these days, but Montrose, as a community, has always been close, and remains that way today.
KJCT8
Police investigating possible weapon at Fruita 8/9 school
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita 8/9 school was locked down Friday as a limited report of a possible weapon was investigated, say police. The school has since transitioned to a shelter-in-place, according to authorities. The Fruita Police Department says that there is no active threat, and that the lockdown...
This Colorado Dream Home Includes 10 Acres in Grand Junction
Maybe 2023 is the year you finally grab your Colorado dream home that includes enough land to run horses. Only a handful of opportunities come around each year to move into a property such as this in the Grand Valley. This beautiful home in North Grand Junction is inside a...
KJCT8
Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry
A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
Crested Butte News
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
nbc11news.com
Walking across the country for mental health
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man walking across the country is making his way through Grand Junction right now. Kyndal Ray started walking for mental health awareness almost 250 days ago in Florida with his feet in the Atlantic Ocean. The miles he’s put in aren’t just about helping others, the journey has helped him stay drug free and put his past life far behind.
KJCT8
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell follow up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New reaction tonight after we broke the news a Mesa County inmate died while under a medical watch. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says he was detoxing, and now people close to him are questioning how it happened. Twenty-eight-year-old Sergio Villalobos died alone in his cell under what is described as a medical protocol.
westernslopenow.com
Fruita 8/9 going from lockdown to shelter in place
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Fruita 8/9 School went into a lockdown today following reports involving a weapon. The lockdown soon de-escalated to a shelter-in-place. School officials say they will release information shortly. KREX reporters on the scene say, several parents showed up at the school when they were notified of a lockdown. Many are still waiting for the school to release students. Security protocols are in place and there is no active threat at the moment.
94kix.com
These Are the Slowest Drive-Thrus In Grand Junction Colorado According To You
We choose to use the drive-thru because we want our food fast, but it oftentimes doesn't happen the way we planned it. Remember the J.G. Wentworth that featured people saying "It's my money, and I want it NOW?" That's kind of how it is with fast food. I'm hungry, I'm in a hurry, and I want my food right now.
You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado
Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
