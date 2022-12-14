Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Millions in funding going toward renovating Flint rental units
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The state is giving millions in grant funding to a Flint-area non-profit to renovate dozens of rental units. Communities First is getting more than $2.6 million to rehab 45 units in Flint. This is part of the state's efforts to add affordable housing units. A total...
abc12.com
Black Lives Matter holiday giveaway
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint chapter of Black Lives Matter spreading hope and cheer. Organizers teamed up with Donations with Love and other community partners to host this year's holiday drive and giveaway. The event is just one way to lift up the community and bring joy to families.
abc12.com
Car drives into Midland building containing daycare
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs are underway after a car drove into a building, damaging a childcare center. It happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning. Officials tell us a car hit a building on Joseph Street, along with a gas meter. The Early Explorers Childcare and Learning Center is...
abc12.com
Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint community honored a true champion for change on Friday. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden, who also resurrected and managed the Berston Field House. Hundreds of people paid their final respects during a public viewing...
abc12.com
12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
abc12.com
Alma Nurses hold rally, want reasonable contracts
ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Earlier this week, nurses and residents gathered outside MyMichigan-Alma to demand of executives to negotiate reasonable contracts. Since November 9, nurses have been working under an expired contract. Nurses at MyMichigan say they are currently fighting for fair salaries that keep up with the rising cost...
abc12.com
Community pays final respects to Bryant "BB" Nolden
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There was sadness and hope in the hearts of those who paid their final respects to one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden. For those who knew him, saying goodbye was painful but they know he leaves behind a legacy that will impact generations to come.
abc12.com
Flint Social Club offering free Christmas light drive-thru Carnival
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Social Club, thru the help of volunteers and donations, is hosting a free Christmas light drive-thru carnival Saturday night. Visitors can enjoy the light show from the warmth of their cars or take in the beauty of the lights in the open air. Hot chocolate will be provided for free, along with candy canes. A warming station will be set up, the public can get new gloves, hats, scarves and socks for kids. For those with pets, you can stop by the dog bone station.
abc12.com
Santa made a stop at the Comma Bookstore's "Hip-Hop Christmas" event
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Santa made a stop at the Comma Bookstore and Social Hub in downtown Flint. The jolly man in the red suit greeted kids, big and small. He flew in from the North Pole to take part in the "Hip-Hop Christmas" festivities, which included music, a hot chocolate bar and a toy drive.
abc12.com
A hotel room at Frankenmuth's Fairfield Inn catches fire
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Frankenmuth Fire Department was called to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street just after 4 a.m. Friday when a hotel room caught fire. When they arrived on scene, a room on the third floor was filling with smoke and flames. The room's smoke detector went...
abc12.com
Last weekend for Owosso's Polar Express train ride
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Owosso's Steam Railroading Institute hosts a North Pole Express train ride every year in the month of December. This is the last weekend of the year to experience the "real" Polar Express. Steam Engine 1225 is the train they use in the movie The Polar Express.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc High School "levels up" with esports
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School's preparing for the launch of their competitive gaming team next semester. Also called "esports," competitive gaming is getting more popular- with 54 schools in the state's high school league during the fall 2022 season. And in the Spring 2023 season, Grand...
abc12.com
Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer hosting free Christmas meal
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer is planning to host its fourth annual community meal on Christmas day. The restaurant at 315 W. Nepessing St. will be open from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 25 to serve a traditional Christmas meal with a barbecue flair. Cookie station will be open to serve Kookys N Cream products warmed to order.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan health advocate shares his story of overcoming mental health and suicide
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 46,000 people in the US died by suicide in 2020 which is about one death every 11 minutes, according to the CDC. Numbers - that are tough to digest. Just recently the topic of suicide has been in the forefront after the recent deaths of...
abc12.com
Juvenile lifer from Bay City gets lighter sentence
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man who was sentenced to life in prison when he was juvenile now has a shot at parole. Dominic Burdis, who is now 46, was convicted of murder for the death of 35-year-old Leona Stevenson. She was found dead in her house at on Walnut Street in Bay City in 1994.
abc12.com
Fire damages condemned Sunset Village Apartments in Flint
The Flint Fire Department extinguished flames at the condemned Sunset Village Apartments on the city's west side on Friday. Fire damages condemned Sunset Village Apartments in Flint. No injuries were reported, but multiple fire departments responded to put out the flames at the Sunset Village Apartments on Bradley Avenue around...
abc12.com
Crime Stoppers offering $500 incentive to get repeat criminals off streets
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County announced a new program Thursday aimed at getting repeat violent offenders off the streets. The organization will offer $500 for any tips submitted to Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm.
abc12.com
Local mom waiting for answers in son's death due to delays at medical examiner's office
GENESEE COUTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek mother says her life is at a standstill following her 31-year-old son’s sudden death. Adding to her grief is waiting for the Genesee County medical examiner’s office to finish her son’s autopsy report. Leslie Trout says her son Kristopher...
abc12.com
One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died after a house caught fire on Flint's north side on Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue, which is near Flint Lake Park. Firefighters from the Flint and Flint Township fire departments found heavy...
abc12.com
HS Basketball - Dow boys and girls win over Chemics in Battle of Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - In the battle of Midland, the Dow Chargers boys and girls basketball teams shocked the Chemics. Dalton DeBoer led the Dow girls with 21 points in a 58-41 win. Four Charger boys scored in double figures in the team's 74-46 win.
