Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges action
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
Coastal Bend holiday shopping in full effect
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just one week away from Christmas, it is crunch time at La Palmera mall. This is one of the busiest weekends out of the entire year. Assistant manager of Bath & Body Works, Jennifer Gifford spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We have seen a really nice increase in traffic in our stores. This is definitely the funnest time of the year for us, we staff up, we plan and prep all through the summer and fall season."
Facebook scams on the rise in Bee County
Bee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones tells KZTV there's been an increase in scams and thieves are after more than just money.
Landscape is changing at the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Health Center is going to be expanded. The facility opened in 2017, as many of the services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial were being transferred to the health system’s Shoreline campus, and 5 years later, it’s growing because of overwhelming demand.
Bishop 911 calls are now being transferred to Corpus Christi MetroCom system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi MetroCom dispatchers have now taken over 911 operations from the Bishop Police Department. The move is part of a planned acquisition that's expected to save the city of Bishop a lot of money. The Bishop Police Department has always done its own...
Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
IOB Break-Ins Keeping Cops Busy
, , , , , Even one is too many and Ingleside on the Bay homeowners are getting fed up with a series of thefts, break-ins, or attempted break-ins, many targeting vehicles left unlocked, or personal property residents innocently placed outside – even in their own driveways – discovering they had vanished. In a dramatic turn of events some citizens took the law into their own hands Sunday night, December 4, chasing several suspects caught trying to pilfer items along a stretch of Bayshore Dr. Two fled, and a third attempted to escape but failed when he leapt into a...
Half of Corpus Christi council newly elected
Half of the Corpus Christi City Council will be new after close races in the runoff election Tuesday, Dec. 13. When the votes were counted, Everett Roy defeated incumbent Billy Lerma to secure the District 1 seat, Sylvia Campos won the open District 2 seat, and Roland Barrera retained his District 3 seat.
Toys For Tots distribution day in the Coastal Bend
The annual campaign by the Marine Corps brings holiday cheer to thousands of Coastal Bend children every year.
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges action
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - Over the past three years, there has been a worrying increase in tuberculosis (TB) cases in Corpus Christi, Texas. TB is a highly contagious bacterial infection transmitted through the air. It can be passed from person to person through close contact.
Schanen Estates Elementary School unveils new playgrounds
After a few years of fundraising, the school was able to reveal its two newest playground on Friday.
Aransas Pass resident sentenced to prison for firearm possession
Aransas Pass resident Kenny Don Jones was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for possessing a firearm.
15-year-old earns college degree as a high school junior
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 15-year-old walked the stage at the Del Mar College fall 2022 commencement ceremony this afternoon, Friday 16. Belen Castellanos Fredrick earned her diploma while still in high school. She spoke with 3NEWS and explained her accomplishment and what she plans to do next. The...
CCISD prepare to renovate old Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Indepdnet School District are getting their students ready for the real world. But first, some renovations have to be done at the old Mary Carroll High School campus. The district has hired an architect to help them decide how they can proceed...
Zanoni on mud bridge delay: 'We know that this is a serious issue'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sinkhole that crippled the mud bridge between Corpus Christi's South Side and Flour Bluff on Monday is the latest example of years of neglect and inefficient streets maintenance in Corpus Christi, said City Manager Peter Zanoni on Friday. City officials held a news conference...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
Outgoing Nueces Co. judge holds final commissioner court meeting Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Outgoing Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales held her final meeting before incoming county judge Connie Scott takes over. "Its the culmination of four years, that have been incredible for me personally," Canales said. "Not just from a perspective of history, and personal growth and enlightenment. But I feel like I did when I graduated from law school. That I now have so much knowledge, just on all the inner workings of all the agencies."
This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition
The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
Coast Guard seizes 600 pounds of illegal fish
Crews from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi apprehended boats carrying 600 pounds of illegally-caught red snapper and two sharks off the coast of Texas.
Man dies after his tractor-trailer flips on road shoulder in Refugio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after his tractor-trailer flipped on Farm-to-Market 774 in Refugio County. Mark Anthony Martin was driving westbound at about 8:06 p.m. Monday, when his truck wheel hit the grassy shoulder of the road and flipped. Trailer also disconnected from his blue Mack truck.
