Wysinger Leads Kahoks With 20 Points, Wilkinson Adds 14 As Kahoks Take Control In Third Quarter En Route To 50-35 Win Over Granite

O'FALLON - Jake Wilkinson and Jamorie Wysinger, the two top scorers for Collinsville, had 13 and 10 points, respectively but the Kahoks missed a pair of three-pointers before the buzzer that would have tied the game as O'Fallon took a 53-50 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference game Friday night at the OTHS Panther Dome.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO