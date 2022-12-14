Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Record-Courier
Dec. 21, 2022, R-C Letters to the Editor
Instructed by God Mary he nonetheless had to claim. That he and Mary were chosen to raise the perfect man. Be God’s people we too must be ready to offer our hand. He did exactly what he was led Micah 5:2 fulfilled as read. A heavenly star pointed the...
Sertoma provides Coat Drive update
Sertoma Coat Drive Chair Eileen Behr reports that thanks to “the efforts of our amazing and generous community,” Sertoma has collected and distributed nearly 1,400 jackets and coats and more than 3,000 warm items since their annual drive opened on Nov. 1. Someone recently left several Christmas-themed bags...
The Winter Solstice 2022 R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The word “lawsuit” only came up once during public comment Tuesday regarding East Fork Fire Protection District’s adoption of new regulations governing water supplies to homes more than 1,000 feet from a hydrant. The new regulations took effect immediately. Alpine County recognized Chief...
Christmas displays light up the night
Indian Hills resident Zach Stephens’ Christmas display lights up the whole neighborhood. Located at 866 Coloma Drive, Stephens said the display is a work in progress. He started putting up the larger decorations in the middle of November and added the smaller ones over the month. On Sunday night,...
County embezzler sentenced to prison
A former Douglas County case manager who admitted stealing public funds during the coronavirus outbreak was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison on Tuesday. Rena Petri, 43, was taken into custody to serve her sentence on two counts of theft. “This crime occurred during a public health crisis related to...
Investigators seek info about man facing lewdness charges
While searching the Round Hill home of a man accused of lewdness with a child, Douglas County investigators say they found information indicating he planned to make contact with underage children at Lake Tahoe. Zachary Nance, 35, is being held on a charge of lewdness with a child under the...
