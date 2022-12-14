Read full article on original website
Related
Police seek man wanted in attempted rape in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man wanted in an attempted rape in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.It happened back on Nov. 28.Police say a 19-year-old woman was walking home from school on Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m.That's when police say the suspect tried to force her to the ground and touched her inappropriately under her clothes.The victim was able to escape and the suspect ran off.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
75-year-old assaulted trying to stop shoplifter in Brooklyn: NYPD
CYPRESS HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A shoplifter assaulted a 75-year-old employee in Brooklyn on Friday, sending him to the hospital, according to NYPD. The employee witnessed the unknown female hide an item in her pocket and went to confront her outside the store on Fulton Street to try and get the item back around 8 […]
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing Woman, 39
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a person reported missing on Friday, Dec. 16, who lives in Fordham Manor. It was reported to police that Esmeralda Tejada, 39, of 2609 Briggs Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 8 a.m. inside her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Hispanic, weighs around 180 pounds and has a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, gray skirt and black sneakers.
Police investigating deadly shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pelham Garden section.Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the chest on Morgan Avenue near Arnow Avenue. The man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but did not survive.Details are sketchy. Police say the shooter knew the victim.A woman, who says she is the wife of the victim, spoke to CBS2's Christine Sloan about some kind hostility between her husband and the suspect."It's my husband. It's my husband. We were supposed to move two weeks, and I'm a widow now. I'm a widow now with four boys. I can't believe this," she said."Who shot him?" Sloan asked."I don't know. I don't want say. I wasn't there," the woman said.Police say the suspect fled the scene.No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Armed carjacking at Yonkers gas station, police search for last two suspects: police
YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — After an armed carjacking in Yonkers Saturday evening, police have arrested one suspect, but are still searching for two more suspects, said police. An out-of-state man, 62, was at a gas station on Yonkers Avenue when three people assaulted him and took off in his pickup truck. Yonkers police said they […]
Robbers steal $2K from store without taking any cash: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Brave thieves robbed a corner store of $2,000, but they did it without stealing a penny from the cash register. A couple of unknown men walked into the store around 7:20 p.m. on Grand Street on the Lower East Side and approached the cashier on Nov. 22. Police said […]
Exclusive: Woman recounts horrifying attack in Brooklyn apartment building
The victim is sharing her story to serve as a warning to other women and to help catch her attacker.
Teen injured in Queens shooting, police say
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting in Queens Thursday, police said. The 15-year-old was shot in the shoulder near Brookhaven Avenue and Beach 25th Street in Far Rockaway around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said. The suspect, a male wearing […]
Six hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
Four people were shot and two others stabbed across the city overnight, police said. In the latest shooting incident, a man was shot in the stomach in Corona, Queens at around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on 44th Avenue and 111th Street, cops said. Two unidentified suspects ran off. The victim, whose age was not provided, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, authorities said. Earlier a 30-year-old man in The Bronx was shot in the left leg on West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan at 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, cops said. The suspects sped off in two separate vehicles, authorities said. There are no arrests. On Friday at around 9 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the right hand and a woman was grazed in the right thigh on East 118th Street in East Harlem by a shooter wearing “all-green clothing,” the NYPD said. The man was taken to Harlem Hospital and the woman declined medical attention, cops said. Two people were reportedly stabbed in the Bronx early Saturday, according to first responders. An NYPD spokesman could not immediately provide information regading the incident.
Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there
Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
Three charged for small business armed robbery spree in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Three men have been arraigned for multiple armed robberies of local businesses across Brooklyn in November. A grand jury indicted Reginald Williams, Calvin Scantlebury, and Dewkwan Cooper for allegedly holding up two people in Queens at gunpoint on November 20 and arraigning them on robbery and other charges. As part of the robbery spree across Queens, defendant Williams was also indicted and arraigned on robbery and other charges. “As alleged, these are predators on our small businesses. We cannot stand by and watch our lives and communities be targeted. I thank the NYPD for their steadfast The post Three charged for small business armed robbery spree in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car
Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
17-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting on Keen Street
A teen was wounded in a shooting on Keen Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Keen and Mercer streets at around 10:44 p.m. Police arrived at the scene, but initially did not find the victim. They later located the victim suffering...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief
Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
Bronx woman arrested for 2021 phone scam in Halfmoon
State police arrested Anahis Holguin, 24 of Bronx on December 15. Holguin was allegedly involved in receiving money from a phone scam in 2021.
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
Man, 32, slashed in the cheek in Times Square
A 32-year-old man was slashed in the cheek by a man who bumped into him at Times Square Wednesday night, authorities said.
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
