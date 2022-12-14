ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Why isn’t VDOT pretreating roads in the Roanoke Valley?

SALEM, Va. – Despite winter weather alerts being issued for parts of our region on Wednesday into Thursday, there won’t be any VDOT trucks out on the roads ahead of this week’s storm. Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesperson for the Salem District, explained that since this storm is...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Ferrum College names interim president

Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. Ferrum College has named former Fairmont State University President...
FERRUM, VA
WSLS

Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst County now debt free

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – The Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights is now debt free. The facility opened in 1910 to serve people with mental disabilities and relocated its last patients in 2020, as we reported. Virginia State Senator Steve Newman has been pushing for the debt...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Hidden Histories reaches fundraising goal for Henrietta Lacks statue

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After exceeding its fundraising goals of $160,000, the Roanoke Hidden Histories project will launch the next phase of completing the Henrietta Lacks statue at Lacks Plaza on Monday, Dec. 19. The project will focus on acknowledging and documenting painful and troubling aspects of shared history...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Vehicle crashes into storefront on Main Street in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash in Downtown Danville on Wednesday. Lieutenant Paul Dell with the Danville Police Department said a 20-year-old Danville woman was attempting to parallel park in the 400 block of Main Street. Lieutenant Dell also said the woman thought she had her vehicle...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here are essentials to keep in the car this winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying safe on the roads means preparing for those worst-case scenarios. That’s why Emergency Managers like Botetourt County’s Daniel Murray suggest packing an emergency kit. Simple things like a first aide kit, blankets, extra shoes and snacks can keep you warm and prepared in...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Who makes what in Danville

Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Homicide in NW Roanoke late this afternoon

(from Roanoke PD) On December 12, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared as soon as next-of-kin is properly notified.
ROANOKE, VA

