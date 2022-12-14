Read full article on original website
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
WDBJ7.com
New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
WSET
One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
WSLS
Why isn’t VDOT pretreating roads in the Roanoke Valley?
SALEM, Va. – Despite winter weather alerts being issued for parts of our region on Wednesday into Thursday, there won’t be any VDOT trucks out on the roads ahead of this week’s storm. Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesperson for the Salem District, explained that since this storm is...
cardinalnews.org
Ferrum College names interim president
Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. Ferrum College has named former Fairmont State University President...
WSLS
Roanoke families receive free school supplies at Grades Over Guns event
ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress (TAP) gave away free school supplies to families ahead of the second half of the school year. Grades Over Guns is among a series of events with the purpose of reducing gun violence in the community. Middle and high schools students will...
WSLS
Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst County now debt free
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – The Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights is now debt free. The facility opened in 1910 to serve people with mental disabilities and relocated its last patients in 2020, as we reported. Virginia State Senator Steve Newman has been pushing for the debt...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Hidden Histories reaches fundraising goal for Henrietta Lacks statue
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After exceeding its fundraising goals of $160,000, the Roanoke Hidden Histories project will launch the next phase of completing the Henrietta Lacks statue at Lacks Plaza on Monday, Dec. 19. The project will focus on acknowledging and documenting painful and troubling aspects of shared history...
WSET
A chilly weekend will give way to even colder temperatures as Christmas approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's chilly outside Saturday morning! We do warm-up today somewhat, but with the breeze, it will fill chilly most of the day. Saturday features another afternoon where we see a blend of sunshine and clouds. It will probably be an afternoon when we see more clouds to the west and more sunshine to the east.
WDBJ7.com
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced Jamila Gadson was located by Danville Police and taken back to her parents. Gadson, 17, went missing on Tuesday.
WSET
Vehicle crashes into storefront on Main Street in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash in Downtown Danville on Wednesday. Lieutenant Paul Dell with the Danville Police Department said a 20-year-old Danville woman was attempting to parallel park in the 400 block of Main Street. Lieutenant Dell also said the woman thought she had her vehicle...
WSLS
Tyson Foods to donate more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken to Danville residents
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Community College is teaming up with Tyson Foods to help those in need this holiday season. On Saturday, Dec. 17, volunteers from the Tyson Foods Danville facility, Danville Community College and Danville City Council will be distributing more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken. The...
WDBJ7.com
Here are essentials to keep in the car this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying safe on the roads means preparing for those worst-case scenarios. That’s why Emergency Managers like Botetourt County’s Daniel Murray suggest packing an emergency kit. Simple things like a first aide kit, blankets, extra shoes and snacks can keep you warm and prepared in...
chathamstartribune.com
Who makes what in Danville
Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
wfirnews.com
Homicide in NW Roanoke late this afternoon
(from Roanoke PD) On December 12, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared as soon as next-of-kin is properly notified.
wfxrtv.com
New job opportunities coming to Montgomery County; FedEx facility opening in 2023
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– To help with adding new jobs to Montgomery County, a brand new FedEx facility is opening in Falling Branch Corporate Park. The facility is a 251,000-square-foot distribution center located on 41 acres of land. “We’re always working and promoting ways to bring economic growth to Montgomery...
