Read full article on original website
Kevin
2d ago
I highly doubt I’ll see this at the theater. Probs Netflix. Between this and dropping Henry Cavill as Superman, movies in the future will be lame. Get ready for a woke, trans Superman
Reply(3)
7
Lloyd Christmas
3d ago
Oh what a shock, Hollywood can’t come up with a fresh idea yet AGAIN so…. Let’s make a sequel to a movie 23yrs later…. GREAT IDEA! 😐
Reply
7
Dumm Dumm
3d ago
Joaquin Phoenix was awesome in that movie. played that character so good it made me actually hate the character
Reply
10
Related
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies
Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
msn.com
Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is currently reveling in the success of his latest hit movie from the DC Universe, Black Adam, but that won't stop him from speaking his mind on a sensitive matter like speaking up for fellow actor Henry Cavill who plays the role of Superman in the DC franchise and his status as the "greatest Superman."
Brendan Fraser's relationship with his autistic son allowed him to connect with his character in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser's relationship with his 20-year-old, autistic son Griffin allowed him to connect with his character Charlie in his new film, "The Whale."
Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Humiliated Ron Howard From Being Booed at a Film Festival for ‘Willow’
Although Clint Eastwood barely knew the director, he still went to support Ron Howard during an embarrassing moment earlier in Howard’s career.
Superman: Three actors fans think could replace Henry Cavill
Following the shocking news that Henry Cavill will no longer be returning as Superman, heartbroken fans have begun to speculate who could possibly replace him as the Man of Steel. On Instagram Wednesday (14 December), Cavill said the news came “after being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life”.“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran] have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity
On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’
“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
This ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actor Looks Just Like His Famous Grandfather
Here's a look at Ethan Peck who plays Spock on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and has an uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather: Gregory Peck.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Comments / 18