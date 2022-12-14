Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Three teenagers hurt in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY — Three teenagers were injured after a crash in Miller County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Boeckman Bridge Road just north of Sage Brush Lane around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred when the driver, a 17-year-old...
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
kjluradio.com
15-year-old Lebanon boy seriously injured in crash north of Iberia
Three teens are injured, one seriously, in a SUV crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the teens were driving on Boeckman Bridge Road, about seven miles northeast of Iberia on Friday night, when the 17-year-old driver from Lebanon ran off the edge of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Two men injured in Callaway County crash
KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt in a crash Thursday at the intersection U.S. 54 and Old U.S. 40 near Kingdom City. The crash occurred as Ace Harbour, 62, of Fulton, was having a medical emergency and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, according to a Missouri State Highway The post Two men injured in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Crawford County man seriously injured after he crashes while fleeing from officers
A Crawford County man is seriously injured in a crash while fleeing from officers in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nicholas Jackson,24, of Cuba, was fleeing from law enforcement on I-44, near Rolla, Thursday morning, when he hit the back of another vehicle that had slowed down due to spike strips being on the road. Troopers say Jackson’s car then ran off the road, hit an embankment, crossed a grass separator, and overturned, coming to rest on the outer road of the interstate.
KRMS Radio
New Developments In Fatal Crash On Niangua Bridge
Several developments have occurred in the case of the December 4rd fatal crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. The 3 vehicle incident left a Camdenton motorcyclist dead, and two other people as well as the man accused of causing the crash with injuries. Pronounced dead at the scene...
KYTV
Deputies arrest driver following pursuit in Texas and Dent Counties
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Texas and Dent County deputies arrested a man following a pursuit through two counties. Tommy Johnson, 41, of Salem, Mo., faces charges of resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. A judge set his bond at $750,000.
krcgtv.com
Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police
UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Missing Boone County teen found safe after nearly two weeks
UPDATE: Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards says Dubes showed up at her parents' home around 1:00 this morning and appeared healthy and unharmed. She said she had not been abducted or injured. Edwards praised the work of his officers, saying they've focused almost exclusively on this case since Dubes went...
kjluradio.com
Two women from Chamois arrested for stealing catalytic converter in Moniteau County
Two Osage County woman are arrested in Moniteau County for stealing a catalytic converter. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office reports it was called Wednesday to a possible theft in progress at a commuter parking lot just south of California. The caller told deputies he was watching two females cut a catalytic converter from a truck on the lot. The witness was able to provide a vehicle description of the car the women were driving.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man, woman face charges after traffic stop, methamphetamine found in home
A Laclede County man and woman could face drug charges after a traffic stop in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department says it worked with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group on an intelligence gathering assignment. As a result, on Thursday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in the delivery of controlled substances in Lebanon. Drug paraphernalia and items consistent with the delivery of controlled substances was found in the vehicle.
myozarksonline.com
No students were injured in Lebanon bus wreck
No injuries were reported during a crash involving a Lebanon R3 School bus this morning. According to police, the school bus was headed north on Jefferson Avenue, and ran a red light. The collision happened when an SUV was traveling west on East Fourth and hit the bus as it passed through the intersection. Again no injuries were reported and all 3 children who were on the bus were transported to school.
KYTV
Thieves steal items from Sunrise Beach, Mo. fire station
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District are asking for help in recovering items stolen from a fire station. According to a Facebook post, thieves took the station radio, a battery charger, and some other items from Station 4 on State Road F. The post says the fire truck stationed there was out of the station for maintenance.
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Arraignment held for person charged with several felonies after dog attacked Jefferson City police officer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Pennsylvania resident who was arrested in Jefferson City earlier this week after their dogs attacked a police officer on Monday appeared in court Wednesday. Nicole Zeits, 45, appeared in the Cole County Circuit court by video from the Cole County Jail. They are being held without bond. Zeits was listed The post Arraignment held for person charged with several felonies after dog attacked Jefferson City police officer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
VIDEO: Columbia family mourns the loss of two children in apartment fire
Four-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire Wednesday morning. Four-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire Wednesday morning. Crews arrived to the fire at around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday to the Columbia Square Apartments.
Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of teenagers were charged with several felonies after authorities say they pointed handguns at several other teens in September at Auxvasse City Park, according to a probable cause statement. Ryan English, 16, of Auxvasse, was charged with first-degree robbery, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts The post Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sullivan Independent News
MSHP Investigators Assist In Betty Alexander Missing Case
Sullivan Police welcomed assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators with the case of missing Sullivan resident Betty Alexander, 73. Alexander vanished from her home at Center St. Apartments. Daughter Tonya Tolliver noticed she was missing. “We received communications from the MSHP offering to send investigators down to work with...
houstonherald.com
Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston
A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
